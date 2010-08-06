‘The Wire’ Rewind: Season 3, Episode 10 – ‘Reformation’ (Veterans edition)

We’re in the home stretch for these reviews of “The Wire” season three (you can find my reviews of the other four seasons on the siderail at my old blog), and as always, we’re doing this in two versions: one for people who have seen the whole series from beginning to end and want to be able to discuss it all, and one for people who are relatively new to the series don’t want to be spoiled for what’s to come past where they are. This is the veteran version; click here for the newbie-friendly one.
A review of episode 10, “Reformation,” coming up just as soon as I got the Bingo tonight…
“Stir up a hornet’s nest, no telling who’s gonna get stung.” -Prop Joe
As we approach the end of season three – and what, at the time, may have been the end of the series – a lot of hornet’s nests have been stirred up, and a lot of people are getting stung.
The arrival of a reporter in Hamsterdam forces Bunny to confess to his plan at Comstat to a very displeased Burrell (and a horrified but amused Rawls). Avon’s war with Marlo has generated so much law-enforcement heat on dealers across town that the co-op is threatening to kick out the Barksdale crew – and that in turn pushes a desperate Stringer to drop a dime on his friend and partner to Bunny. And Stringer himself is in a world of trouble now that a healthy Brother Mouzone is back in town and looking for all the men responsible for him taking a bullet to the gut – which means Omar has plenty to worry about, too.
What we see throughout “Reformation” is that the characters in the most trouble tend to be those caught between several worlds. Avon already lectured Stringer on how he’s neither fish (businessman) nor fowl (gangster) a few episodes ago. Bunny is a traditional cop who finds himself in a department full of would-be soldiers(*). Jimmy (still rightfully getting icy treatment from Lt. Daniels) confesses to Kima that his relationship with Terry D’Agostino made him feel like he doesn’t belong anywhere.
(*) Bunny expresses this sentiment in a very long and eloquent lecture to Carver, and I wonder if it’s one Bunny speech too many. Bunny, a likable and morally unassailable character, becomes the writers’ mouthpiece at several points in this season, like the paper bag speech. And obviously, David Simon and Ed Burns are using the show as a vehicle to make a lot of points about the state of modern urban policing, urban life in general, America, etc., but the series at its best doesn’t stop to spell out its messages by putting them in the mouth of the character whose motives will always be the least in question. I can forgive the show a didactic moment like that because the speech is so good (and Robert Wisdom is fantastic, as always), and because it looked like the finish line was in sight and Simon and Burns wanted to say as much as they could say in what little time they had left, but the scene stuck out then and it sticks out now.
All of these impending catastrophes are compelling, but the standout of the episode is probably Stringer, because he’s facing attack from all sides. Avon now has complete contempt for him, and has basically promoted wartime consiglieri Slim Charles over him for every non-financial decision. (Their confrontation at Avon’s hideout, where Stringer is finally making headway with Avon when Slim enters with the news of Devonne’s murder, is one of Wood Harris’ best moments of the series.) And because Avon won’t listen to him, the co-op Stringer helped found wants him out. His reaction to the newspaper story about city developers receiving funds suggests Clay Davis hasn’t been nearly as helpful as he claimed to be. And Stringer doesn’t even know that Mouzone is out there, hunting Omar, who in turn can tell Mouzone how it was that they came to be in that motel room together.
“There’s games beyond the fucking Game!” a frustrated Stringer tells Avon, but Avon doesn’t want to hear him. We’ve been used to seeing Stringer as a queen in this particular Game, able to make any move and take out anyone. Now he’s in check, and he’s trying to figure out a way around the rules – to see if he can sacrifice his king and still win.
We’re also not used to seeing Jimmy so personally adrift. Yes, he was in a much unhealthier place in the middle of season two, but at least there he had a chosen direction: straight down. Between his conflicts with Daniels – the realization that even in a unit tailor-made for his skills, he’s still an outcast – his inability to reconnect with his ex and the way he felt outclasses by Terry, he doesn’t know where to go or what to do or who he can actually be with who wants to be around him for any reason other than that he’s a hell of a detective. That’s a very unsettling place for him to be, and a fascinating side of the character for Dominic West to play.
Still, “Reformation” does offer some good news. Lester and Jimmy finally figure out a way to work around the delay in getting wires up on the burners by arranging to sell pre-bugged phones directly to Bernard, exploiting Squeak’s greed and boredom in the process.
And over the course of the episode, we see another man without a country start to find himself, as Cutty begins recruiting kids to his boxing gym. It’s a rocky start, since Cutty’s instincts are still that of a soldier and not a teacher, and since kids like Justin and Spider are too damaged to respond to traditional instruction, but he begins to grasp the veteran trainer’s point about how to reach out to these kids, and about how long it’s going to take. Cutty looks at the newcomer to the other gym and suggests his skills are weak, but the other trainer explains, “It ain’t weak. That’s the starting point.”
As so many other of season three’s central characters are approaching what could be bad ends, it’s a relief to see someone just at the beginning of what could be a very rewarding journey.
Some other thoughts:
- We are reminded in the Comstat meeting – where he’s the first man in the room to grasp what Bunny has done – that Rawls is a very smart man. And we learn in one of Lamar’s scouting trips that Rawls is also gay. In that half-second glimpse of him at the end of the bar, he looks happy, doesn’t he? And not with the usual malice that comes along with the other rare occasions where Bill Rawls seems pleased about something.
- Has Lester been more deserving of the Cool Lester Smooth nickname Kima than when he’s posing as a grifter to trick Bernard into buying those pre-bugged phones? Also, good work by Caroline for selling the con at the end by pretending to be annoyed that Lester was making her stay late.
- Judge Phelan returns, and Ronnie takes advantage of his attraction to her – first suggested back in a season one episode where Phelan is particularly tough on Jimmy once he recognizes him as a threat for Ms. Pearlman’s affections – to get the wiretaps authorized. Sometimes in The Game, you gotta cheat a little.
- Thus far, we’ve seen that Marlo has plenty of muscle to do his killing for him (notably Chris and Snoop), but he makes sure to take care of Devonne personally, even going so far as to shoot her in both breasts and the mouth in brutal (albeit swift) fashion.
- The Franklin Terrace site now looks like Ground Zero.
- On occasion, the series will show a character reading a novel by one of the show’s writers. In this case, it’s Dennis Lehane’s turn to be in the lap of Jen Carcetti as she talks Tommy through his guilt about exploiting Tony Grey to have a shot at winning the election.
- S. Robert Morgan is very good in the scene where Butchie confesses to Omar that he’s known about Stringer’s headquarters all this time, and refused to tell him to try to protect the man he views as a surrogate son.
And now we come to the veterans-only section, where we can talk about how some key developments in this episode are reflected down the road:
- Most obviously, Stringer sets up Avon to go back to prison (and Lester’s con on Bernard sets up the rest of the Barksdale crew), and Mouzone’s arrival in turn will lead Avon to betray Stringer.
- Royce is largely a waste of a suit for most of the series, but he’s entering his most admirable, likable stretch here, as he tries to figure out a way to keep Hamsterdam going. In the end, he wimps out and condemns Bunny along with everyone else, but unlike Burrell and his chief of staff, his eyes are actually opened to the possibilities of what Bunny has done here.
- Ronnie mentions that her boss is too worried about winning re-election to be helpful. He will lose that election to Rupert Bond, who in turn will completely blow the Clay Davis prosecution.
- Tommy’s guilt about what he’s about to do to Tony is the first of many times we’ll see him wrestle with choosing his own self-interests over helping others, and in almost every instance, he’ll choose himself.
- Getting back to Rawls in the gay bar, that half-second glimpse is literally the only time the show will ever discuss this, though there’s a joke in a later season where Landsman finds a bit of graffiti in a BPD men’s room suggesting that Rawls prefers, shall we say, the company of gentlemen. In our interview at the end of the series, Simon said he was pleased that he never felt compelled to go back there, just for the sake of it. You can read whatever you want into Rawls’ past and future behavior based on the revelation that he’s a closeted gay man, but that’s all you get on the subject.
- Sun reporter Banisky does not appear in any of season five despite all the time we spend in the Sun newsroom. Perhaps he took an earlier buyout? Or was punished for blowing the Hamsterdam scoop?
- Justin will turn out to be one of Cutty’s better fighters. We’ll see that Cutty’s approach won’t save every kid (Michael still becomes a killer, and Cutty’s way with the mothers drives a wedge between him and Spider), but the show ultimately will say that his approach (and the one Bunny takes with Namond) is the only effective one for helping people: individuals have to help other individuals, because the gods of the institutions will not save them.
- Jimmy’s reckless pursuit of a Beadie Russell lookalike in a port police car is yet another sign pointing him towards her home at the end of the season.
Coming up next: George Pelecanos does his George Pelecanos thing in “Middle Ground.”
What did everybody else think?
Rawls in the gay bar is an instant classic scene. Not only does it reward your attention for looking for little details, but it totally makes you re-evaluate the character and you also get a chuckle whenever you next (or previously on re-watching) see him flip through the porno mags at the office.
“Back channel is the way to go”…
In that seconds long glimpse we get of Rawls in the gay bar, he looks more at ease and more comfortable then we’ve ever seen him before or since. I remember the first time I watched this episode, my jaw literally dropped. After seeing this scene, and watching the series again, and paying attention to the various interactions between Landsman and Rawls, anyone else think Landsman knows Rawls’ little secret? There’s a couple of moments that sort of hint that he does.
I got a question. After Marlo has killed Donette, he stands over the body for a moment before Chris tells him “it had to be done” … is Marlo actually displaying a small ammount of regret? Or the closest fascimile of regret that a sociopath like Marlo can show? It’s precious little, but even a tiny ammount of human emotion is more than we usually see from Marlo.
It could be regret, or it could be that Marlo has gotten out of the habit of killing. We’re told that he was one hell of a terminator years earlier, but it seems he has left the bloodshed to Chris and Snoop for quite a while. I doubt he felt much pity for DeVonne — she had just participated in a plot to kill him.
And I think it’s not quite accurate, Alan, to say that Rawls is a closeted gay man. I’m pretty sure he’s married, so it could be that he’s bisexual — a married man who likes to get together with men from time to time “on the down low,” as they say. Then again, Sal is married on Mad Men, too, so who knows for sure?
I believe, if the pictures in his office are to be believed, he’s married with kids.
The girl that Marlo killed was not Donnette, her name was Devonne!
I don’t know if Royce is open to Colvin’s plan so much as he wants to find a way to take the credit for a 14% drop in crime! And then when the cameras show up in Hamsterdam, well, what the F *was* he thinking?
Agreed. Royce’s willingness to consider Hamsterdam has nothing to do with him having an open mind to a new idea or him giving any approval to the merits of the experiment. It’s about seeing if he can find a way to spin the situation and take credit for the crime drop. If there was no political upside, he wouldn’t be interested.
Like with the season 5 serial killer, I love how there’s a pause when the authorities find out about Hamsterdam and everyone’s first priority is to cover his own ass. With the serial killer, the cover-up ended up being totally successful at burying the truth. With Hamsterdam, the press gets the story but the “truth” about what happened is still buried by the authorities for their self-interested reasons.
The Royce arc is great because it lays out the institutional pressures faced by a politician so clearly. Sure, Royce gets it that Hamsterdam had potential — but once Carcetti is demagoguing him on it, how can Royce stick by it? You can say that Royce should do the right thing anyway and try to convince the public that Hamsterdam is a good thing — but it wouldn’t work! All he would be doing is ensuring his own defeat. As soon as one political actor in the system (Carcetti in this case) decides to demagogue, it’s a race to the bottom. And because the benefits to a politician’s career of making that choice are so clear, someone will always make it, and others will follow.
John McCain’s 180 degree turn on immigration policy to match JD Hayworth is a perfect current day example of the race to the bottom.
Season 3 was wonderful when I first saw it, but it really worked for me once I read through the “Wire Library,” i.e. the books of Dennis Lehane, George Peleacanos, Richard Price, Simon’s ‘Homicide’ and ‘The Corner’, etc.
I know some fans love to think of the Wire as based in reality, and no doubt its setting and issues are real enough, but its has its feet in the “Urban” fiction genre, a mix of Noir and Western for the modern age that these writers do very well in their books. I always thought this season blended those two elements together the best, with the culmination coming together nicely over the next few episodes.
And I agree with David Simon, he never needed to spell out Rawls’ sexual context. That it never was called back was that scene’s power. Never understood why people clamored for more there.
I think it is interesting to compare what the Wire did with Rawls to what The Sopranos did with Vito.
Again, Vito’s gayness began as a fleeting scene and stayed that way for a while. But eventually David Chase “went there” and made it a story arc (and a pretty predictable one). I think it would have been much better to let that secret just stew and inform some of Vito’s later actions, like his odd relationship with Meadows’ boyfriend Finn.
Part of giving charcters deoth and layers is having the faith to let them be and not feel the need to turn everything about them into som eovert story. The Wire did a much better job than the Sopranos in this respect.
With Vito, I think the problem was that The Sopranos lasted longer than Chase had initially planned, and he had already killed off a lot of significant characters, so he eventually had to reach deep into his bench to fill time in the later seasons.
I have always felt that the The Wire’s poor ratings ensured that every season was strong with little filler material…there was no pressure from HBO or elsewhere to create more seasons, which would have watered down what Simon wanted to say.
I’m looking forward to this next rewind. The penultimate episode may be my favorite hour of television ever.
Have to disagree regarding this particular Bunny Colvin speech. While Bunny is written as one of the more “saintly” characters in this corrupt world, here his moralizing serves an important role in one of the best arcs of the entire series: the education of Ellis Carver. Along with Daniels’ talk with Carver in season one (after he is exposed as the rat in the unit) and the tragic outcome with Randy in season four, this message from Bunny is the main catalyst for Carver becoming the “good police” we see in seasons four and five. Like on the street, souls in the police department have to be saved one individual at a time and Bunny certainly does the job here with the once wayward Carver.
I completely agree and was coming here to make that point too. It does stick out, but it serves a big purpose in Carver’s overall character arc and pays off almost immediately at the beginning of Season 4.
I love Carver’s arc, and the speech obviously plays a role, but I find that The Wire is most effective when character change is driven by actions, not words. It’s not a bad scene, but I was more impressed to simply watch Carver slowly begin to embrace Hamsterdam and react to its evolution over time.
I have to disagree with you on this one too Alan. I think this speech was really important – yes it was a little preachy and unrealistic in this context but how else would the writers have got their chance to make the point? I think it’s one of those cases of them “earning” the right through good storytelling.
Also, I take your point about watching Carver’s evolution, but although Hamsterdam helped Carver question business-as-usual police practices, he needed a hard talk from a wiser head to see a different way of doing things – he wasn’t able to envision it because he lacked the ability to see the bigger picture, precisely because of the milieu he came up in. Whereas Bunny has been around for 30 years and can remember a time when things were done differently, before the drug war.
The last three episodes of season 3 may be my favourite of any television show ever, mainly due to the Stringer and Avon storyline. Watching them act against each other, Stringer this week and Avon next week, is electrifying, and pays off incredibly as each realises when the time comes that it was his oldest friend who betrayed him.
I loved Cutty’s story. Him and Bubbles, I think, get the happiest endings, or at least the ones that make me smile the most.
I never knew that they were facing cancellation; I’d always thought the climactic episodes of season 3 could easily have been a series finale but never connected the dots. Of course, for a show like this, which is all about ‘the new boss, same as the old boss’, replacing Stringer and Avon with Marlo never for a moment felt out of place.
I didn’t know that the series was facing cancellation after this season either, but it makes sense. I always thought the show kind of felt like two overlapping trilogies, with the first focusing roughly on McNulty’s vendetta against the Barksdale/Bell gang, and the second following the rise of Carcetti and the pursuit of Marlo.
My first time in the veterans’ section: I just finished season 5 Wednesday night. My husband and I got through half of season 3 before he went into the oncology ward in May; after he died in June, I wasn’t sure I’d be able to keep going with the series by myself, but finally I decided to, and am glad I did, although I so much wanted to tell my sweetie about Bubbs – he’d have been happy about how he turned out.
Sorry – this isn’t much of a comment on this particular episode. I just wanted to put this out there somewhere in the world, and a thread about The Wire seemed like the right place.
Karen, I’m glad you’ve made it to this side of the reviews. And I’m sorry your husband isn’t here with you.
Oh, that’s so heartbreaking. Karen, I’m so sorry for your loss.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan tweeted a couple of weeks ago that in heaven, there’s SIX seasons of The Wire.
I totally agree with the Bunny and Carver speech I was watching this episode today, and it was the part of the episode I was least interested in. A lot of unnecessary soap boxing, but I guess like you said Simon thought the series was ending and wanted to get it out.
How did Idris Elba not receive even a glimpse on the Emmy radar for his performances in any of these final few episodes of season 3 I mean seriously even his postmortem in the finale when we finally see his digs are incredible. I know you’ve said it before how lazy Emmy voters are and that the content didn’t appeal to the Emmy crowd, but just offensive to people who watch television that he got ignored.
I know you’ve said that all the seasons of the Wire are a slow burn, but it seems like a lot of time was wasted with Kintell Williamson and creating unnecessary tension between Jimmy and the MCU in the stage setters of this season. If he did think it was coming to an end it seems like these last couple episodes really speed through the story of setting up on the West side.
I noticed one other callback for Rawls… in season 5, as the serial killer’s traits are starting to come out, Rawls says at a Comstat meeting, “You know, I’m into some pretty kinky shit, but this guy is just fucked up.” (Paraphrasing — it’s been a while.) I thought that was clever. Al Franken calls lines like that “kidding on the square.”
Best dialogue of the episode:
Cutty: (approaching Carver, who is watching a group of corner kids play basketball in Hamsterdam) “Kind of unschooled, ain’t they?”
Carver: “That observation meant as a casual kerbside fuck you, or are you looking to help out?”
Cutty of course is a very low-key guy and was approaching Carver in a very non-confrontational way, so it was extra funny. Also, notice that this is just after Carver has had a lecture from Colvin, and he is is trying to further develop relationships with the community. I like the way his relationship with Cutty develops into Season 4.
Yeah, I’ve been rewatching season 4 simultaneously (I thought I could watch just one episode a week, I was wrong) and I was a little confused by how friendly Cutty and Carver seemed, then I got to this episode and it all clicked again.
I just wanted to put another possible “down the road” bit. When Lester first thought of selling the dealers pre-wired phones, then hesitated at its absurdity, Jimmy immediately realizes what he wanted to do and admitted to thinking the same. It’s a small moment, of course, but Lester and Jimmy’s willingness to tap dance around the legality of an action in order to make a case foreshadows their combined homeless serial killer plans in Season 5.
Two points in defense of Colvin’s speech:
1. Have you ever worked with someone who had been on the job 20 years longer than you who DIDN’T make speeches about how it used to be? That rang true to me.
2. The first time I watched the series I thought Colvin was unrealistically wise. But the second time through I started to notice his weaknesses. A more politically savvy guy would have made Hamsterdam last longer and found a more skillful way to save himself and his team from Burrell and Rawls. He could similarly have done a better job saving his program in season four. Colvin was a very good cop but he was in over his head in City Hall.
I think your review makes me realize one problem I had with season 5 and Simon’s take on newpapers. In season 5, his big point is that newspapers have become irrelevant and miss out on all the “real” stories. But The Wire itself, throughout its first four seasons, had shown that newspapers could be important to its stories — from the leaked story that got the whole series started to Hampsterdam in season 3.
I think you have a point here but one thing is that The Wire shortens time spans in some ways. For example the corner-boys progression from pagers in S1 to burners by S3 probably took a decade in the real world. So I think it’s possible to see the newspapers as being effective in earlier seasons, but being shown in decline in S5 in the same way as Simon might suggest that they used to be effective several decades or so ago.
Mark M: When they used pagers in the first season, cell phones had already become the norm. Herc: “If these guys are all that, why are they still using pagers?” Freamon: “It’s a discipline.”
what cracks me up is that Rawls is ALWAYS calling someone a coc*sucker all the time and he is one of the crew. He got a good laugh up when Lamar was up in arms at the gay club.He looked like he was enjoying hmself.
I am glad they didn’t go back to Rawls. It made a lot of viewers go back and see his character in a totally different life and question all of his motives. Colvin’s speech, while maybe being the writer’s way of putting their ideas out front, is preachy, but it serves a bigger purpose and that is that it shows Colvin’s disconnect. His idea of Hamsterdam is quixotic at best and he becomes lost in the beauty of the idea but is on his soapbox so high up that he misses the real problems. This is a fundamental problem with him in season four too but at the same time he is rewarded because he gets to save Namond, which in and of itself is a miracle. So yes, the speech is pedantic and didactic (to the extreme) but it says everything about where he is with his career and his idea of good POlicing. The best anti drug war line in the show is in season one. “You can’t call it a war. War’s end.”
Rawls was best left a mystery. So long as no one does a spinoff. Colvin’s speech is overly didactic and may serve as the mouthpiece of the writers, but it is realistic in two ways. The first way is that it reveals his quixotic nature. He really believes what he is doing and thinks it can work, so much so that he misses the sarcasm that Carver throws his way on one of his (Bunny’s) daytime visits. It is not shocking that you hardly see Colvin down in Hamsterdam when it is the living hell of night that Bubbs experiences. This quixotic streak carries right on into season four with his attempt to white knight the prostitute when he is working hotel security and the guy beats her up. He just wants to do right and cannot make it happen. The one and only good thing he finally manages to do (and this is arguable when I say there is only one) is save Namond (we hope). As to the second thing, he does sound like someone who has the been on the job twenty years streak. I teach, and I have heard, much like I think Poot says in one of the eps, the speech about how the kids get worse every year. Ten years into my career, the kids aren’t fundamentally different, but you would think they were an alien species if you ask my longer serving colleagues. Meanwhile, they just seemed to have gain some tech to me. Colvin wishes for a better day and he tries, but like all others who fight institutions in this show, its a no win battle. Red Tape bites.
Strangely, I think this episode shows McNulty pouring Jameson’s into a plastic cup in the hotel room with Kima. This coming just one or two episodes after telling the DC bartender he didn’t drink “Protestant whiskey.”
Bushmill’s, not Jameson’s, is Protestant whiskey.
I had a really hard time following what was going on during the con with Freamon+Bubbs and Bernard and his girlfriend. What were those numbers that Freamon was spewing off at the end? He’s “reading numbers”? What does that mean…maybe I’m just slow, but I didn’t get how that proved to Bernard that he should buy burners from him.
That scene was confusing to me too; I had to watch it a couple of times. I’m still not sure what the significance (if any) is of Freamon wiping(?) off his pipe just before he turns and recites the numbers.
But the basic idea is this. Bernard needs to be convinced that Freamon is a criminal before he can trust him. Freamon says he used to read numbers off of people making calls with phone cards at the airport–as they typed in the card number, he watched and remembered it, and then stole the remaining phone card minutes. To prove his bona fides, he demonstrates this to Bernard by pretending to be making a phone call from the airport and watching the numbers Bernard is punching into the phone.
Was just wondering if someone can clear something up for me? I got Devonne mixed up with D’angelo’s ex partner Donette – I thought it was Donette that Marlo shot after she tried to set him up, but then I realised it was a different person entirely- So what I’m asking is when does Devonne first come into the show and why I Stringer moved when Avon tells him shes been shot(this is what caused me to think it was Donette)? Is Devonne’s first appearance on the show at the bar when she first sees Marlo- or is it before?
It’s easy to miss, but in the episode “Moral Midgetry”, when Avon & Slim Charles are discussing going after Marlo, Avon says, “Can’t go through the front on this boy. So I’m thinkin’ we’re gonna have to creep around the back. Get Devonne on it”. And then Devonne’s first appearance is at the bar, yes.
And I don’t think Stringer was moved when Avon told him. Perhaps a little for the execution of a female, & the method of it. But mainly I think his reaction was a combination of, “Damn, now I’ll never be able to convince Avon”, & “If you’d listened to me before, it wouldn’t have gotten this far”.
I think the question of what is the significance of the train (that is seen so often when McNulty and Bunk drink outside) gets answererd here. Having just arrived in Baltimore, Brouther Mouzone and Lamar are looking at what used to be the towers (that got demolished in the beginning of the season). The train comes, and Lamar wonders what that means – and Brother Mouzone says “reform”
That scene jumped out at me too Alex. Except a train is a really poor metaphor for reform and seems to run contrary to what the train metaphor probably really is right? The tracks of institutions are already laid. The train is just gonna run along them. It doesn’t have a choice. It’s not really reform but predestination.
In the commentary to a particular episode (I forget which one) David Simon remarks that the series contains many literary references, and that McNulty and Bunk’s train is one of them. But Simon refuses to identify the literary source. Me, I think it’s a reference to Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot,” in which the two characters, Vladimir and Estragon, wait in vain for the arrival of someone named “Godot,” who, in the end, never shows up.
Is makes sense, doesn’t it? The theme of doing something, getting burned, and then doing the same thing over again in the hopes that this time it’ll be better appears again and again in “The Wire.” Bodie discusses this in the season 3 opening sequence, just before the Franklin Terrace towers are demolished. And later in the same season, Freamon encourages McNulty to get a life, describing working cases as “waiting for moments that never come.” Bunk and McNulty see various trains go by; the train they’re waiting for, however, never arrives. Guess that’s police work for you.