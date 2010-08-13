‘The Wire’ Rewind: Season 3, Episode 11 – ‘Middle Ground’ (Newbies edition)

And now we’re almost to the end of our trip back through season three of “The Wire.” As always, we’re doing this in two versions: one for people who have seen the series from beginning to end and want to be able to discuss it all, and one for people who are only as far along as these reviews (or maybe a bit further) and don’t want later episodes and seasons spoiled for them. This is the newbie version; click here for the veteran-friendly one.
This week’s episode is “Middle Ground,” written, as each season’s penultimate episode was, by George Pelecanos. As a bonus feature, I interviewed Mr. Pelecanos about the experience of writing this one (and the series’ other gut-punching penultimate chapters, so newbies may not want to read it just yet). My “Middle Ground” review coming up just as soon as I steal a badminton set…
“Us, motherfucker.” -Avon Barksdale
“Us, man.” -Stringer Bell
They did it.
They actually did it.
Those magnificent bastards killed Stringer Bell.
And by “magnificent bastards,” I refer not to the marvelously larger-than-life duo of Omar and Brother Mouzone – a Marvel Two-In-One team-up so grand that only the combination is believable in taking out such a towering figure in the series – but to Pelecanos, David Simon, Ed Burns and the rest of the creative team for having the heart, the guts and the patience to pull this off.
Yes, “The Wire” had spent these first three seasons proving over and over that it would not be following the playbook you usually get with series television. It came back in season two with half the season one cast sitting on the margins, and season one co-lead D’Angelo was bumped off halfway through that year. Then the show came back in season three with all the port characters vanished, with the Barksdales back in prominence, but laid on top of them and the Major Crimes Unit new worlds in the Western District and City Hill. “The Wire” was never going to be bound by what was popular, but what seemed to fit this sprawling story of an American city in decay. And so long as Simon and Burns considered Baltimore itself to be the show’s real central character, no one else was truly safe.
But still… they killed Stringer Bell.
Though this was the first season where Stringer could legitimately be called a main character – McNulty and D’Angelo were the leads of the original Barksdale arc, and Stringer and company took second position to the port gang in season two – he was always one of the series’ most compelling figures, thanks to the screen presence of Idris Elba and to the vivid, unique design of the character. TV had seen plenty of charismatic drug lords before, but never one quite like Stringer. He was a man who wanted the financial rewards of the drug life, but none of the other standard trappings. He viewed himself not as a drug dealer, but a businessman, one who found a way to make a fortune on the only career path he found open to him, and one who up until his dying moments was trying to both transform and transcend The Game. He wanted out, but before he left, he, like Bunny, wanted to find a way to change The Game into something that made more sense, business or otherwise. He wasn’t a hero – he ordered Brandon’s torture, arranged Wallace and D’Angelo’s murders, and was responsible for plenty of other heinous acts – and his motives were never as pure as Bunny’s (he wanted The Game changed to protect himself from the law), but he was a vastly more complicated, and at times sympathetic, figure than the menacing hood we took him for when he showed up in Judge Phelan’s courtroom back in the series pilot. Viewers may or may not have had him as their favorite character, but few would argue that any other person on this show symbolized what “The Wire” was about more than Russell Bell.
So even though “Wire” viewers should have known by now to never get complacent, it’s still shocking to see Stringer trapped by Omar and Mouzone, unable to talk or buy his way out of trouble, and finally accepting his fate and inviting them to get on with it.
Yet watching the brilliant “Middle Ground” – which Pelecanos understandably calls his favorite of the episodes he wrote for the series (my heart still leans towards his season 4 & 5 contributions, but they’re all damn close) – it feels like the episode, and the season, could have climaxed in no other way.
Earlier in the season, Avon mocked Stringer as a man without a country, and here we see Avon’s taunts come to life. Maury Levy explains that Clay Davis has been hustling him this whole time(*), and Stringer wasn’t as savvy a businessman as he’d always believed. Stringer’s inability to shut down Avon’s war with Marlo has severed the organization’s relationship with the co-op, and that in turn has placed Avon in a vulnerable enough position that he has no choice but to give up his best friend to the vengeance-seeking Brother Mouzone. (If his crew were still getting Prop Joe’s package from The Greek, maybe Avon feels safe in defying New York.) And his attempt to play at being a more ruthless drug lord by setting up Omar to eliminate the Brother Mouzone problem turned out to be far too clever for his own good, as it creates a bond between two unstoppable killers who both have good reason to want Stringer Bell dead.
(*) For the newbies, I’ll repeat a question I originally asked in a veteran-only review earlier this year: did you recognize at any point before this episode that Clay was running a long con on Stringer? Or did you, like him, fall for the appearance of the rainmaker in the federal building’s lobby?
As Stringer sees the world he built slipping away from him – and makes the desperate move of tipping off Bunny to the location of Avon’s safehouse so he can finally stop the war and get back with the co-op – Idris Elba is, simply, fantastic. As, for that matter, is Wood Harris, first in the scene where Mouzone makes his threat to Avon – and Avon, having been presented the final piece, immediately assembles the picture of what Stringer was up to while he was in prison – and then in one of the best “Wire” scenes ever (which automatically makes it a contender for a Best TV Scenes Ever list), when Avon and Stringer share each other’s company for the last time on the balcony of Avon’s gorgeous condo.
Stringer knows he’s set up his friend to go back to prison, and Avon knows he’s about to send his friend to his death, but neither man knows what the other has done. So for the first time since right after Avon came home, the two appear at ease with each other – Stringer trying to be magnanimous in victory, Avon trying to give Stringer one last good time before Mouzone comes for him – but eventually the tension overtakes the play-acting. Each man can sense something’s wrong, but they can’t tell if it’s their own guilty feelings about what they’ve done to each other. (Avon even quotes “It’s just business” at Stringer, only a few scenes after Stringer has used it on Bunny Colvin to explain why he’d send his friend to jail.) As I said to George in our interview, it feels like something from “The Godfather Part II” – only if Al Pacino and John Cazale had spent 36 hours building up their characters instead of 6. The scene itself is amazing, but it’s the years we’ve spent building up to it that makes it really resonate.
So Stringer is betrayed by his partner, and by his own ambitions and tunnel-vision (yes, even Stringer Bell has a more narrow perspective of this world than we do), and he dies, appropriately enough, inside one of those downtown lofts with which he hoped to build an entirely different life and legacy. Before he dies, though, he finally gets a face-to-face meeting with Bunny Colvin, who has been trying to reform The Game in his own way, and who seems on the verge of being betrayed by his own superiors.
What feels particularly tragic about what seems on the verge of happening to the Hamsterdam experiment is that almost no one in power who’s found out about it is particularly against it in theory. Mayor Royce, political hack of all hacks, seems genuinely energized by the possibilities of what Bunny has created. Rawls admitted last week that what Bunny did was kind of brilliant – albeit also insane and illegal. Carcetti looks like he’s starting to be convinced by the tour Bunny gives him of the new golden age of the Western District. Royce’s chief of staff is against it, but he has no real power to do anything. The fly in the ointment is Ervin Burrell, who himself isn’t even particularly against the idea – because Erv would have to believe in anything other than his own self-preservation to be against anything else. But because he thinks that way, and because he’s spent so much time in the orbit of Clarence Royce, he can’t imagine that Royce would be thinking any other way. So he automatically assumes Royce’s stalling is part of an attempt to blame Burrell for this fiasco, and sets in motion a plan that will likely blow up any attempt to make Hamsterdam legitimate and permanent.
Stringer, in his brief conversation with his fellow reformer, suggests, “Looks like both me and you trying to make sense of this Game.” Both of them are doing what Royce claims to be in his Hamsterdam meetings: looking for a middle ground that will allow a type of reviled criminal activity to be viewed as something else, in the name of some greater good. (For Stringer, that greater good is a larger bank account and freedom from prosecution; for Bunny, it’s selfless.) But the world that men like Avon Barksdale and Ervin Burrell, or Bodie and Herc, know is a black-and-white one of wars and soldiers, and anyone looking for non-existent middle ground is going to get crushed by one side or the other. Stringer’s reform plans ultimately lead him to the same end suffered by Wallace and countless other soldiers without a fraction of his ambition. Where will it lead Bunny in the finale? Anyone who’s been watching “The Wire” for these past 36 hours can’t have a good feeling about that.
Some other thoughts on “Middle Ground.”
- Stringer’s death – and our knowledge that it’s coming – also renders immediately hollow the MCU’s big victory in finally getting his voice on the wire discussing drug business with Shamrock. Jimmy has spent three years waiting for this moment – as have we – yet it’s all moot. Judge Phelan tells Jimmy to let it go, and though it’s hard to entirely take those words seriously from a man who barely even remembers Stringer’s name, despite being the one who helped create the original Barksdale detail, he’s making the same point that Lester and so many others have tried to get through to McNulty this season. The job will not save him, especially since it won’t let him put the bracelets on the man he’s been obsessed with all this time.
- Jimmy does, at least, have the detective’s savvy and self-respect to realize that Terry D’Agostino is just pumping him for information on Hamsterdam, and to walk away from a sure thing in bed out of solidarity with his old commander. (I imagine Terry would’ve slept with him even if he didn’t give up a single detail, but there are just some things you don’t do, even if you’re Jimmy McNulty.)
- Though these George Pelecanos Episodes are understandably remembered for the terrible things that happen to characters we care about, they usually have some kind of redemptive moment or subplot within them. Season one’s “Cleaning Up” had Lt. Daniels standing up to Burrell and Clay, while season two’s “Bad Dreams” completed Beadie’s transformation from bored clock-puncher to solid detective with her tail job on Vondas. Here, the feel-good moment involves Cutty, who seems to finally be getting through to his kids in general, and to Justin in particular. It’s a distinctly “Wire”-scale win, though: Justin gets his butt kicked by the younger, better-trained fighter, but he doesn’t give up. In just a short period of time, Cutty has instilled enough pride in him that he can see this as the beginning of his education, not the end. It’s a moral victory for Cutty as much as for Justin.
- It’s also funny to see Cutty making this big sales pitch to Avon – pushing so hard, in fact, that Avon starts to get annoyed – for what is an enormous sum of money to him and the gym, but what turns out to be pocket change to Avon Barksdale.
- If you’ve read Pelecanos’ books – particularly the Derek Strange/Terry Quinn series – then you know the man is a big Western fan, and therefore it’s not a surprise to see Omar and Mouzone’s first meeting be styled to resemble a Spaghetti Western showdown (and also to feature loving discussion of each other’s model of gun, another Pelecanos staple). And, as Pelecanos says in the interviews, the original cut by director Joe Chappelle was even more blatant in this. I used to wonder if the pigeons in the loft were meant as some kind of John Woo homage (though Woo preferred doves), but apparently there were just a lot of pigeons congregating at that location.
- Speaking of Chappelle, I don’t know if it was his choice or Pelecanos’s, but I love the way Carcetti’s tour of Hamsterdam itself is shown entirely by the camera sitting tight on his face as we hear the sounds of the place bouncing around his ears. We know what Hamsterdam is by this point; what matters is the reaction of the man who may get to decide its fate.
- A few weeks ago, I noted that Fitzhugh was still well-liked by the MCU in spite of how he inadvertently torpedoed the port case. Some of you reminded me that only Daniels learned of it at the time, and here we get confirmation that Cedric never told anybody, instead holding onto that info as a chit so he can get Fitz’s federal help in speeding up the wiretap process for Stringer’s phone.
- It seems a distinctly “Wire” touch that the miraculous trigger-fish machine that will help the MCU close the noose around Stringer is gathering dust in a BPD basement, with not even its attendant knowing it exists.
Coming up next: “Mission Accomplished,” the end of season three and the end of my out-of-sequence reviewing of this brilliant show. Damn.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
i’ve been reading all your reviews alan, and it looks like you wrote this one not long at all before i finished watching the episode. great analysis as always, and i’m nervously looking forward to seeing how the burrell/royce/colvin arc plays out. i don’t think i’ll be able to wait for your final review before i watch episode 12. (ie, i’ll be needing to watch it in about 5 minutes time)
i like your dot-point about carcetti’s tour of hamsterdam. watching it i noticed the same thing you did – i was half waiting for the wide shot from above showing carcetti standing in the middle of the swarm of dealers and junkies, but then realised that it would be a distinctly un-wire thing to do so. and that scene was the better for it.
stringer bell will be sorely missed. being a proper ‘newbie’ to this show, i have no idea where seasons 4 and 5 will go from here now.
one question for you – do these “miraculous trigger-fish machines” actually exist? pretty cool technology, and yes, so wire-ish that it’s not being used. i was surprised that the cop at the counter wasn’t a “real police” though – as it seems that usually they’re the ones relegated to the basement…
I was listening to the commentary for this episode and they explained that all the technology, including the trigger-fish machines used in “The Wire” really did exist at that time.
On the aside, they also said that N.Y. drug dealers started using the same burner procedures that were being used in Baltimore after watching “The Wire”. Apparently Baltimore dealers were more up to speed than their New York counter parts.
I listened to the commentary again and George Pelecanos said he’s techno-phobic. They had someone named Tom Farmer come in for the technology. Pelecanos did say how the burners were being used was happening in real time while they were shooting.
And that The New York Times did a story after this show about the N.Y. dealers copying “The Wire” meaning the Baltimore dealers with the burners.
Here’s an article: Triggerfish, also known as cell-site simulators or digital analyzers,
[www.schneier.com]
Morals aside, I have to say, those NY drug dealers have pretty great taste in TV shows.
I thought that the scene in the lobby with Stringer and Clay Davis was distinctly fishy, but I assumed Davis was not being upfront with the other guy about Stringer’s criminal status and his association with it. So I thought the manipulation was going the other way.
I assumed the same thing about the manipulation going the other way.
For me, I thought that scene was peculiar, but it wasn’t until Avon questioned whether Stringer Bell was maybe just not smart enough to be in the outside world that I thought, huh, maybe Stringer’s getting scammed.
Alan wrote,” the end of my out-of-sequence reviewing of this brilliant show. Damn. ” It should have read “the end of my outstanding reviewing for this brilliant show. Damn”.
Every time I read you reviews for this I get a little sad near the end because I don’t want them to end. Just as I don’t want “The Wire” to ever end. It seems I could ponder every detail for hours. And I might in a follow up comment (once I get some sleep) simply for my selfish pleasure.
You asked if we realized Stringer was being conned by the Rain-maker. I have to admit I didn’t. I believed Clay’s reasons on why they met in the lobby. Then again, I am wonderfully adept at suspending disbelief so I’m curious what others thought?
I also didn’t realize that Stringer was being conned by Davis. I never gave a second thought about why Davis met Stringer in the lobby. But, then again, neither did Stringer. I was not surprised that Avon would have Stringer killed. I expected that if Avon ever figured out that Stringer was responsible for D’s death, he would have Avon killed. However, I didn’t think that “business” would be the reason. In the end, what actually was Avon’s motivation? BTW, I was surprised that Cutty’s outcome was a positive one. I came to expect that, just as one can not live after leaving the mob, one can not live after leaving “the game”.
I think Avon’s motivation really was business. Avon already lost his in to get drugs from Prop Joe because of his war with Marlo.That left Avon with only N.Y. for a connection. And as Brother Mouzone said, Avon’s business was nothing without his word and reputation.
From the outside it looked like Avon had gone back on his word because he was the one who called in Mouzone for muscle. But Stringer set Mouzone up behind his back. So ya, I guess amazingly enough, it really was business. Though it probably didn’t help that Avon knew Stringer had D killed.
When Avon first got out of prison, he said he wished it wasn’t only him that came home. He looked so crushed when he said that. I thought he felt it was his duty to keep D alive & safe.
On the other hand, maybe Avon thought it was about self preservation. He couldn’t go to Stringer and tell him that Mouzone was after him, partly because Mouzone would only be satisfied with Stringer’s death, and partly because it was too far a bridge to cross for either Avon to Stringer at that point.
“Us!”. :sigh:
It reminds me of a show I watched on Frontline. A journalist was talking to 2 young boys, who were best friends in Afghanistan. One wanted to grow up and fight for the Taliban and the other wanted to fight for the Nationalist army.
She asked what either one would do if they were told they had to kill each other. She asked if they could do it. They both said of course without missing a beat, or a seconds thought. After she asked them both, they went off to play together.
Alan, thanks through your excellent tour of season 3. As a non-Netflix user, I devoutly wish I hadn’t missed HBO’s re-airing-on-demand of the first half of season 4.
And no, I never saw Clay Davis’ betrayal coming–in part because who would be stupid enough to piss off Stringer Bell? But, of course, Clay Davis is invincible from all that. At least, he appears to be, for now.
I’ve seen the first ep and a half of season 4. Onwards!
Is “Drama City” the book that George Pelecanos wrote right before this episode aired? He talked about a book he just completed in the commentary, but the name of the book didn’t come up.
In the commentary for “Middle Ground”, George Pelecanos talks about how because of the war on drugs, police couldn’t do what they had always done in the past, walk a beat, and get to know the people in their neighborhoods, where they lived. Instead police became the enemy because so many relatives and friends had been busted.
George Pelecanos goes on to say how for 10 years he wanted to get into homicide in DC, but they wouldn’t talk to him, period. They wouldn’t even return his phone calls. But after this episode aired they called him and asked him to come in, and George Pelecanos took them up on it. That’s when the book is mentioned.
We rarely hear about the war on drugs from this perspective, on TV or in books (that I know of). Drugs are always played up in a bad way. Heck, even FNL made the use of pain medication into a felony waiting to happen.
So does anyone know if “Drama City” is this book? I looked on Amazon for “Drama City” and the second editorial review gave away a good chunk of the ending. ARGH!
Never mind. I read the beginning of the Interview with George (I’m trying to wait to read all of it until later!) and saw that that’s the one that resembles the Wire the most.
I finished this episode this morning in time exactly in time to watch the final episode tonight before tomorrow’s review.
While I knew at end of the balcony scene that at least one of them was not making out of the season (if not the episode) alive, it was just a matter of which one got their plan in place first. After Avon’s horrible “I just want to know where you’re going to be” lie I was sure that Stringer saw through him and Avon wasn’t getting through the morning.
I didn’t realize that Davis was playing the long con on Stringer – I did think he was taking him for a ride (and that the money was going far more to line Davis’s pockets than for anything else), but I did think there was at least something underneath it all. I feel stupid that it was such a complete con – I thought Davis might have at least a semi-decent bone in his body and just take the extra money. (I assumed he didn’t go into the fed building because of Stringer’s income stream). But afterwards, it really was exactly what I’ve learned about long cons from Hu$tle, LOST, and Leverage.
The councilman walking through Hamsterdam with the baby crying in the background was very nicely done.
I’m mostly just kind of happy that Cutty made it out of the episode alive – every time I see one of those scenes, I’m almost as worried for him as I was for Wallace in season 1. I don’t want the one positive redemption storyline snatched out from under me just yet.
I fell for the long con line, hook, and sinker.
I’m that killing Stringer was necessary for Simon’s storyline, but…damn. That last scene with Stringer and Avon was great but just so sad. To see where they were at the beginning of the series and just the icy betrayals was tough to watch.
Maybe it’s just me, but isn’t it significant that Avon set up Stringer to be killed, but Stringer just wanted Avon to go back to prison (and tried to reduce his sentence at that)? I know Avon’s circumstances were different and maybe Stringer would have done the same thing…but it seems noteworthy.
Thanks for the great wrap-up of a truly incredible episode. Did anyone else notice the references to “Dante’s Inferno,” when Colvin leads Carcetti through the purgatory of the “safe” corners, and then tells him that he has to go experience the circles of Hell that is Hamsterdam all by himself. The Wire is a real exploration of good and evil, and the subtleties of human moral responsibility, right down to the bone.
Thanks to Alan for these reviews and thanks to Direct TV for re-running this amazing series. My question is about Junkie Johnny. (Bubbles former partner) The scene in Hamsterdam where Johnny is shooting up and the his new partner tells him, “Don’t slam that Sh&t, like. I am just trying to school you.” Isn’t that almost the same line that Bubbs first said to Johnny when we first met them in season one? I am wondering if Stringer wasn’t the only character to die in “Middle Ground.”
That scene with Stringer and Avon on the balcony was so fantastic with tension since each man knew the others downfall was coming, and yet didn’t know their own was as well. I rewatched that seen a few times before moving on because so much of the season’s tension was wrapped up in their interaction that I wanted to prolong the moment.
Avon didn’t really have a choice once he realized what Stringer had done (re: Mouzone/Omar) behind his back, and yet there were so many other options for Stringer to resolve his ‘violent’ Avon problem.
Thanks Alan, for not only doing the newbie reviews, but for keeping them all available. I just started watching the show last summer b/c of you, and cannot wait to start season 4.
Ugh – as life intrudes on blogging, I’m way behind in my “Wire Newbies” and “Deadwood Veterans” posting. I actually finished Wire Season 3 a couple of weeks ago, but here goes:
To answer your question to the readers here: yes, I knew Clay was trying to milk every possible penny out of Stringer Bell, but no, I did not know he was pulling a “long con”. When Levy broke it down to Stringer how Clay had played him, I was almost (but not quite) as surprised as Stringer was. What a brilliant scene, among many brilliant scenes in this episode. Once again, you’ve broken it all down so thoroughly, there’s not much for me to add here.
I will say is that as someone who has worked in social services pretty much all my professional life, it was beyond heartbreaking to see how close a brilliant and logical experiment like Hamsterdam came to be being legitimized, but ultimately – and unsurprisingly – got crushed. I was almost in tears watching the Mayor trying to find a way to make it work, and then seeing how the Chief could conceive of no other possibility for the Mayor’s motives other than to screw him. Not that I blame the Chief, given how often in the past the Mayor has asked him to take the Fall for one thing or another. But still, it was heartbreaking.
Fascinating turn of events how Stringer turns out to be not quite as savvy to the ways of the world as we think he is, and Avon ultimately more savvy than we think he is.
A few years late but I finally caught up to this episode. Damn! In disbelief. The entire series has been tremendous so far. I figured Stringer would be the main focal point until the end of the series. Though if he had to go out, I’m glad it was done by two of the best characters on the show.
To answer your question a year later as well, no, had no idea Clay Davis was setting up Stringer. Just felt like a new politician coming in and glad handing. Curious now if anyone seeks revenge on Clay Davis or he goes away.
Also, know its late, but if anyone saw the Ed Helms film “Cedar Rapids,” a movie which the person who plays Clay Davis is in it, he does quote this opening Omar line from the episode. Neat little bit of trivia
Amazing episode. I was still shocked that Stringer died, even though the Avon-Brother Mouzone scene and the balcony scene quite clearly foreshadowed it. For such a ruthless character, the writers almost (or do) make it so that his death evokes some sympathy.
I also think it’s notable that Stringer wanted Avon in prison, whereas Avon was willing (despite not wanting) to have him killed over business. Harsh stuff, but it makes the balcony scene that much more brilliant. That’s got to be my favourite scene of show so far.
Did anyone notice the Dennis Lehane cameo as clueless Officer Sullivan in the BPD basement?
What struck me the most about this episode is the sad feeling I had around Stringer’s death. In the scene with Avon and Stringer on the balcony you can pretty much guarantee that Stringer is gonna die but when you see Omar & Brother walking out side by side it is pretty much confirmed. But I sat there feeling terrible about Stringer’s fate even though he’s the guy that ordered Wallace to be shot and that put the hit D’angelo, acts that at the time I thought were unforgivable, and yet, here I am upset to see the guy killed. A true testament to The Wire’s brilliance.
Another interesting connection I think is the parallel between Stringer, and D’s statement in reference to The Great Gatsby discussion in prison , that “he got what was coming to him.” If I recall correctly, there is a scene similar to the one with Stringer and Avon on the balcony with something of a lighthouse in view.
Yeah Honeyboy, D’Angelo foreshadowed Stringer’s death. Somewhere along the line of: “the past caught up to him, you can’t let it go”
I know I’m a year behind this comment, but I could not agree more. I have really tried to avoid spoiling anything for myself, but I accidentally found out via youtube one time that Stringer dies in Season 3, Episode 11. I knew, the whole time, that it would happen. And I was so upset all the same when it did.
Stringer was so cold and calculating, and he was responsible for the deaths of decent people, so I wondered why I was so sad to see him die. Clearly, I was rooting for him, and I think part of that has to do with the contrast of his ambitions and Avon’s throughout this season. I think if Avon died, though I’d be disappointed to see the end of Wood Harris’ spectacular performance, I wouldn’t feel the same horrified knot in my gut that I felt when Stringer met his end. His thread was such a colorful piece of the fabric of this show; I am so sad to realize that my relationship with him, as a viewer getting to know a character, is over.
Yet as the Wire shows us time and again, try as you might, The Game will always be stronger than you. Maybe Marlo’s outlook–that you’ll die wearing the crown but at least you’ll have worn it–is the most realistic.
Really happy to see Cutty getting his feet under him. I am crossing all my fingers and toes that the Wire doesn’t stab me in the back down the road and ruin Cutty’s feel-good story for me. That would just be too much.
Wow. Just wow. Unfortunately I knew that Stringer would at one point be dead. And I was certain it was going to be this episode. But the impact was so intense that it was still really shocking. In part because I didn’t know the circumstances in which String would die, and because of the character himself. Like Alan said in the review; the way Idris Elba brought him to life was fantastic.
I thought to myself: I can’t imagine The Wire without B&B, especially Bell. But I’ve also heard that season 4 is considered the best season of The Wire. So I’m really really curious where it’s all headed. Now, onto the season 3 finale. Be right back.
I might add: Like Alan said in the review; the way Idris Elba brought him to life (and to his death) was fantastic.
Season 4 is supposed to be the best? Geez, how much better can it get? I was stunned after watching Season 2 and reading that many consider it the worst season and sure enough, Season 3 is shaping up to be even better. Two more seasons to go, but I’ve already decided to start again from Season 1 because I feel I didn’t fully appreciate it. I’d say it was midway into Season 2 that I got hooked and have pretty much thrown my whole weekend away gripped by this fricken show – it’s 8am on a Sunday and I’ve been up all night!
I think Johnny is the audience surrogate for us binge watchers sitting in a dark room on a sunny day sticking that “next episode” needle into our veins over and over.
Thank you Alan for these newbie reviews. This episode was a stunner- such a beautiful painful excellent balcony scene. I told my family I couldn’t go out for New Year’s Eve until I saw this Pelecanos episode- so off I go. I’m feeling melancholy- will really miss Stringer Bell- like I miss Wallace, D and Sebatka.
So many moments in this episode that gave me shivers. When Cutty’s protege was getting trounced by the younger boxer I kept worrying that he would go for a low blow or something else unsportsmanlike in between rounds. But like Cutty said, he got the heart down. And I sighed and laughed with relief when Avon tossed so much money at Cutty after seeming to go sour on his proposal–I just hope there is no way for that to come back to the gym in a bad way.
Stringer’s execution was just such a mix of emotions I wouldn’t know where to begin. There is something so viscerally, visually satisfying about the way he was killed. How could I compare that to him bowing his head in shame while being led from a courtroom in cuffs? Just so oddly prophetic for Phelan to tell Jimmy not to hold a grudge.
I definitely caught the western vibe from Omar and Mouzone’s standoff and, can’t help it, I was *delighted* when I realized they would be teaming up.
As to Clay Davis (and as a newbie)–I definitely felt from early on Clay was playing Stringer. It seemed that every time Stringer’s temper rose, all Davis would do is casually drop street lingo and end his sentence with “… String!” in an attempt to pacify him. And it seemed to work for too long, maybe. Levy is a skeeze but I enjoyed his expose of the con and at how hurt Stringer was by it, to the point of trying to order an assassination on Davis.
Can’t add much else regarding the balcony scene with Avon and Stringer. The sense of intimacy you got between them was beautiful and tragic.
So am I right that Colvin didn’t know or know about Stringer till, Stringer called in about taking down Avon? Did I miss something? Or are we to assume based on the conversation Colvin had with Carver in his office a few episodes back, when he chided Carver for not having any inside contacts, that his alluded to some pre-existing relationship between Colvin and Bell?
More importantly, thank you Alan for providing these overviews so us newbies, very late to the part, can read along as if it was something airing every Sunday night on cable right now.
I’m pretty sure that Stringer didn’t know Colvin until he called a couple episodes back. Stringer dialed the Baltimore PD and asked to be transferred to the Western district main office. Also, Colvin had no idea who Avon was. He asked McNulty something to the tune of, “you ever heard of this guy?”.
I didn’t see the long-con. I knew Davis was skimming money, but not taking all of it.
Thank you for the recaps, as I catch up, way behind the rest of the world.
You’re not alone, Grammak!
I’m doing an episode a day, finishing Season 3 tomorrow.
So glad I invested in this show. And that I found Alan’s recaps. I crave closure after every episode–it’s just too much to turn off the screen and go do something else right away!
Tell me about it, Goblue! My trick is to take breaks in the middle an episode because the endings are just too tempting. Of course, this system doesn’t work late in the season when every scene feels huge.
Tell me about it, Goblue! My trick is to take breaks in the middle an episode because the endings are just too tempting. Of course, this system doesn’t work late in the season when every scene feels huge.
The best TV ever!
The best TV ever!
My husband and I made a deal: He would watch The Gilmore Girls if I watched The Wire. So here I am in 2017 watching The Wire for the first time ::shrug:: I hate violence but I love a good story!
Clay Davis is shady AF. I kept saying to my husband, “I don’t trust that guy!” every time I saw his face this season. The way he had his hand out with the dock union in season 2 when he knew they had no money – heartless. The fact that his driver was collecting drug cash in season 1 (I hope I have my facts straight). Didn’t trust him for one second. Every time we see his smug character he has his hand in someone else’s pocket/not delivering on a promise. I hope he gets what’s coming to him.
Stringer in the Property Development world reminded me of Cutty coming back to The Game after being in jail. Smart and capable but too green with no allies – i.e. – easy marks.
I like how fast Avon put the hit on Brother Mouzone and the Prop Joe package/coop story line together. He’s smart. Then he offered to take the consequences for Stringer. Classy…. if you look at it from a certain angle.
Lots of unnecessary analogies:
Brother Mouzone and Omar meeting/working together reminded me of Brienne and The Hound meeting in Game of Thrones. But sadly GOT would never indulge us like this.
Carcetti and Bunny in the community meeting, on the corner, and walking through Hamsterdam reminded me of a Christmas Carol – ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. Anyone?
The scene on the roof with Stringer and Avon reminded me of Of Mice and Men where they were both Lennie and both George. Both trying to show their friend a good time before they sacrificed him. I covered my eyes bc I thought maybe Avon would kill Stringer right there.
I want everything that is good in this world to happen to Cutty. Fulfill all his potential and get the girl. He’s a little sprig of hope and humanity growing on the hardened and blood-stained surface of The Game. It warmed my heart when he got money for those boys.
Alan, as many have said, thank you thank you thank you for the newbie versions of your Wire analysis. I just found them this week here at the end of season 3, and I’m working my way through the backlog.