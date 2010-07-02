‘The Wire’ Rewind: Season 3, Episode 5 – ‘Straight and True’ (Newbies edition)

Once again, we’re spending Fridays this summer revisiting season three of “The Wire.” (You can find my reviews of all the other seasons at my old blog.) Two versions each week: one for people who have seen the whole series and want to feel free to discuss things from first episode to last, and one for relative newcomers who haven’t seen all the way to the end yet and don’t want to be spoiled past the episodes we’re discussing. This is the newbie version; click here to read the veteran-friendly one.
A review of episode five, “Straight and True,” coming up just as soon as I take notes on a criminal conspiracy…
“I swear to God, come Monday, your world and mine ain’t gonna be the same.” -Bunny
“The Wire” season three is about the challenge of trying to bring reform to something as futile and destructive as the drug war, and in “Straight and True” we see two huge leaps forward in reform campaigns being attempted on both sides of the law. Bunny finally manages to get Hamsterdam up and running by targeting the middle managers and not the grunts, while Stringer and Prop Joe unite most of Baltimore’s major drug kingpins in their New Day Co-Op, which aims to share the wealth that comes with The Greek’s tremendous product, while avoiding the kind of violence that attracts the attention of cops like Jimmy McNulty.
Two different men, two different approaches, but the same basic philosophy: people are going to sell and buy drugs, so why not try to keep the violence and other collateral damage from that business to a minimum?
But while both Stringer and Bunny make big inroads in their respective reform campaigns, they still live in a world where too many other people don’t want, don’t understand and will try to fight that reform.
We get a sense of this from the opening scene, where Bubbs is explaining his new snitching business model to Johnny, and Johnny simply doesn’t want to hear about it. Johnny has been taught (ironically, by Bubbs) to believe in the same stupid, backwards code of the street that the cops, the dealers and the fiends all have come to accept as a way of life, and any suggestion that there’s another way to do things is met with some combination of confusion, fear and outright hostility. Bubbs has finally figured out how to make money in The Game, by snitching and selling t-shirts, but all Johnny wants to do is keep running capers and risking beatings or worse.
Early in the episode, Bunny’s people all try to act sympathetic about the apparent failure of Hamsterdam, but he can tell they’re all relieved his insane plan didn’t work so they can go back to business as usual. Comstat gives him the brainstorm to make it work, and that in turn leads to one of the most surreal, hilarious scenes of the series, as Santangelo ferries the junkies to Hamsterdam, where they emerge from the dark jail wagon looking like they’ve just fallen down the rabbit hole into Wonderland(*). But while Carver starts to play along, it’s clear that Herc is steaming over being deprived of the ability to pointlessly kick in doors and knock heads.
(*) That scene features one of this episode’s two contenders for Funniest “Wire” Line Ever, when Santangelo helpfully tells Johnny, “I hear the WMD is the bomb.” Like the episode’s other contender – Stringer berating Shamrock for taking notes at the New Day Co-Op – it comes from the endless stream of comic riches that comes from adapting high-class behavior (a wine steward’s recommendation, Robert’s Rules of Order) to the drug world.
And while Stringer and Joe get most of the city’s dealers to join the co-op, they don’t get all of them. Marlo – who has already declined to attend Bunny’s Intro to Hamsterdam 101 – listens patiently and quietly to Stringer’s sales pitch about money and cars and peaceful co-existence, but as soon as Stringer’s gone, he tells right-hand man Chris Partlow to get his people ready for war. Stringer wants to be a businessman in a business where nearly everyone else – even the lowly fiends like Johnny – think of themselves as soldiers. Where Stringer thinks he’s impressing Marlo with talk of easy financial success, Marlo (who holds the meeting in a rathole that’s the exact opposite of the condos Stringer is developing downtown) sees a weak man who doesn’t want to fight him, and who therefore might be easy to take out.
And then there’s the wild card that is the newly-paroled Avon Barksdale. After his homecoming party, he and Stringer talk about their childhood dreams: Stringer wanted to own a few grocery stores, while Avon wanted to get an AK-47 and become a master criminal. Stringer has found a way to achieve his dream on a much grander scale by working it into Avon’s, but these two partners and old friends still want different things after all these years. Avon is bored to tears talking real estate with Clay Davis and Maury Levy (though, in fairness, he’s also desperate for some female companionship after a few years inside), while Stringer took advantage of Avon’s time in prison to reorient their business without Avon’s knowledge or permission. With Marlo coming, is Avon going to easily go along with Stringer’s reform plan? Or will he try to drag the Barksdale organization back to their old, bloody ways?
Some other thoughts on “Straight and True”:
- Most of the episode’s smaller stories also deal with characters butting up against calcified, backwards thinking. Cutty is saddled with two idiotic, dope-sniffing soldiers who don’t heed his warning about beating too badly on their target, because, quote, “Bitch got to pay.” Carcetti tries to be noble and work with Royce on the murdered witness issue without trying to score political points, but it’s clear Royce doesn’t care and is just humoring him. When Bunny goes looking for anyone, anywhere in the Baltimore PD with a list of high-end dealers in his district, he strikes out everywhere except the MCU, and Carver seems baffled that anyone would even expect such a thing of him.
- Though McNulty spent all of the first season chasing after Stringer, the two characters spent precious little time together. McNulty’s frustrated visit to the copy store, with a justifiably smug Stringer offering to sell him a condo, is more screen time than the characters have shared previously combined. It’s funny to think back to the moment in season one’s “Game Day” where Jimmy tells the other members of the detail that he doesn’t care if he ever gets a good look at Avon, because he doesn’t need to to close the case. By now, though, it feels personal, and Stringer only makes the wound deeper by coming across as so confident and invulnerable.
- Poor Bunk. Just as he’s making progress in the Omar shootout case – and learning that Tosha isn’t the innocent civilian he first believed – Landsman has to roll up at his most obnoxious and force him to return to the completely meaningless search for Dozerman’s gun. And that in turn leads to another montage like the one with Bunk and Lester and Beadie on the cargo ship in season two, as he listens to one lying prisoner after another, including the one rattling off all the Dinks he knows (Inky-Dink, Flat-Dink, Dink-Dink, etc.). It’s a really funny episode all around, isn’t it?
- And speaking of Omar, we see that things are not all peachy-keen in his group, with Kimmy still understandably angry with Dante for shooting Tosha in the head.
- Carcetti’s world gets a bit deeper, as his buddy Tony Grey is inspired by him to tear into Rawls and Burrell at a subcommittee meeting, while ex-girlfriend and potential campaign manager Theresa D’Agostino takes McNulty into her bed – and then kicks him out as soon as they’re done. Funny to see McNulty’s confusion at being with a woman who’s only using him for cheap sex.
- Though Cutty is the voice of wisdom among the soldiers in many ways, we see in his meeting with Deacon Melvin – in which he loses interest once he realizes that Grace isn’t involved and he’d have to spend time getting a GED – that it’s not that he’s used to thinking outside the box, but to making sure his box is more solidly-constructed.
- On the other hand, the one soldier who does seem at least somewhat amenable to new thinking is Bodie, who’s taken aback by both the Hamsterdam proposal and the decent way the cops treated him on the way there, but who also is wise enough to take it to Stringer. (Yet another funny moment in an episode full of them: Stringer assumes that Bodie’s wearing a wire and tells him he shouldn’t sell drugs.)
Coming up next: “Homecoming,” in which Avon gets back to business, McNulty tries to redirect the MCU, and Bunk and Omar have a memorable chat.
What did everybody else think?
great read to relive the episode having watched it a year ago. Thanks!
Funny episode. Thanks again Alan, for doing all this. First time poster, but I’ve slowed down on my Wire watching from one a day to one a week now that Season 3’s here. It’s greatly appreciated.
Also, “Bushy Top”? Awesome.
Ah, this was the episode I was waiting for! I had to watch it twice because so much happened, and tied things up, for now. :)
Seeing Hamsterdam play out was loads of fun. Especially as they rounded up the buyers and put them in the free zone. The addicts dazed confusion had me laughing out loud. And the little old lady that is still living there? Yikes!
Bunk, in that montage was so funny, and the prisoner saying,”Do it have to be the cop’s gun? Cause if it’s guns you want, I can get you guns.” Bunks expressions crack me up.
Now I understand just how big Stringers empire is with the look inside his condo for Avon. Phew! Talk about money!
And the ending with Stringer knocking on the door, “Yo’ man, it’s me. I left something.” And Avon’s look of pure joy when the ladies he had been eyeing all night walked in was priceless.
Patience it always worth the price with “The Wire”! It’s hard when one goes from “Breaking Bad”, where in most episodes, straight out the gate, the action is so intense and we frantically wonder what’s going on now! What a difference between the two and yet they both work so perfectly.
I had to restrain myself from watching next weeks episode.
I am so glad I found this blog and am learning about what makes for great television. And I’m having a blast doing it!
Thanks Alan and all who comment. You enrich my experience.
Agh! My summer watch has brought me to the point where I’m caught up with Alan. I don’t know if I can wait another week, but your insight has been invaluable.
S3 seems more straightforward to me now than 1 or 2, so maybe I can soldier through.
I’m with you Chris. Now that I’m *finally* caught up, plus lack of other good choices on TV right now…. I don’t think I *can* wait until Friday.
I will probably miss a lot of what’s going on, but I am unable to resist temptation. Soldier on!
Besides, it’s only season 3 so there’s much more to come. (yay!) I just wish we could still post comments on season 4 and 5.
For the record, I’m finishing my final half-episode of S3 tonight. :)
My husband and I got a little behind on Wire 3 by blazing through the library’s Firefly and Serenity. Now we’re caught up, though. I’m with you–not sure I can string it out (no pun intended) at 1 a week. Esp. since we splurged on the entire series when it was on amazon gold box.
Thanks Alan. And I nominate Angela as most valuable poster.
I just finished episode 10 from HBO OnDemand so I don’t have many specifics to comment on as I may blend in stuff from future episodes.
HI Mo, Thanks for the vote of confidence. It means a lot to me as I recently started spending most of my free time writing down my thoughts, with TV as the starting point. I usually hesitate to post much here, but it does please me to write. Maybe now I’ll be a bit braver about commenting, rather than just saving it to my computer. :-)
For the record I watched the next episode the next night, and afterwards decided it was more fun to wait for everyone else. ::sigh:: You guys cheated! ;-)
I’m re-watching the series for the first time (and catching some episodes I missed in first run), and this episode, at the halfway point, is where I think it’s really begun to move into its “best series of all time” gear.
Just look at the breadth and depth of this one. It shows the dovetailing agendas of change from various avenues: by systemic reform, as a by-product of self interest, and contrasting the confusion from two very different players who found their game has moved on while they were sidelined.
And all the while, the curtain over hidden motives set on multiple collision courses gets pulled up just a little…
In any other series, making the point of Stringer’s turn as a direct mirror of Bunny, directing his people from the conference room and all but closing literally with “be careful out there” would be the height of ambition; on the Wire, that’s just gravy.
I’m about a year late on this, but can someone remind me when Avon found out about (and was kosher with) the merger with Prop Joe? Last I remember was Avon telling String not to move forward with it and sending in Brother Mouzone. I was really surprised to see the two happily greet one another at the club.
Avon gave Stringer the clearance to move forward during one of the jail visits. Stringer had already gone ahead and set it up the episode before and just nodded OK to Avon. Then he re-affirmed to Joe that all was good on that front.
Season 1: the story and characters had me hooked.
Season 2: same as above, plus the discovery of this blog, the undertones and overstory, had me doubly hooked
Season 3: understanding the need for patience and attention, watching, waiting, and enjoying. Then WOW, this episode blew me away. The contrast between the dank, dark police scene (with white bushy-top being teased by 3 black police)and the next/hotel scene, with the read leaders of drug business in a setting that is SO real for international diplomacy (and mindnumbingly familiar to international diplomats) – it would have been fairy tale except that this series is able to build up to such irony. There were so many brilliant bits in this episode, but that hotel scene took me over the edge, as an over-educated, white American with more life abroad than in the US (having left, for so many of the reasons ID’d in this series). If only the writers, producers, directors, and cast of this series actually ran the country.
Hi Alan, I just wanted to let you know that I recently began watching the Wire for the first time and discovered your blog through a google search. Your newbies edition has been invaluable for me, allowing me to understand and appreciate multiple nuances of the show without spoilers. Thanks for taking the time to write your insights and sharing them. It’s still being appreciated by people.
I am a latecomer to The Wire, which I am enjoying immensely! Thank you Alan for your wonderful blog, insights, and take on things. It is a treat to come read your recaps after every episode!
Three things about this episode:
1) When Sant’Angelo is searching Johnny, why didn’t he feel the turd purse?
2) I liked the parallels between Carcetti and McNulty – Carcetti delves into the murder of a state’s witness while McNulty does the shiggety-shagging on D’Agostino.
3) I’m not sure I quite get Cutter. Where did he get the practical wisdom he needed to be this “wise old-school banger” he seems to be? He spent the last decade-and-a-half in prison!