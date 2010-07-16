‘The Wire’ Rewind: Season 3, Episode 7 – ‘Back Burners’ (Veterans edition)

Once again, we’re spending Fridays this summer revisiting “The Wire” season three (you can find reviews of all the other seasons in the siderail on my old blog) in two versions: one for people who watched the entire series and want to be able to discuss it from begining to end, and one for newcomers who don’t want to be spoiled for what comes later. This is the veteran edition; click here for the newbie-friendly one.
A review of episode seven, “Back Burners,” coming up just as soon as you get me a Shrek Slurpee…
“If you mess with the environment, some species get fucked out of their habitat.” -Herc
“The Wire” in general is about calcified institutions and the futility of trying to impose change on them, but season three has been about what happens when people try, either on a large scale (Hamsterdam, the New Day Co-Op) or a more personal one (Cutty’s attempt to break free of the soldier life and find a new way without being a clock puncher). And “Back Burners” is largely about the ripple effects of introducing change into a system that isn’t used to it – and to showing that even people who think outside the box don’t always think everything through.
Most obviously, we see the evolution of Hamsterdam and the way the fiends and the slingers begin to conduct themselves inside its borders. In the daytime, Carver recognizes that all the kids who used to work as lookouts have become unnecessary and abandoned, and he sets out to solve the problem through a “tax initative” that he turns into a basketball hoop (which later gets vandalized) and then “unemployment insurance.” Surely, Bunny never thought about the kids when he came up with the idea – or perhaps he naively hoped they’d all go back to school once they were cut loose – and so Carver (who’s embracing the experiment in a way Herc refuses to) has to address the unintended consequence.
And Bubbs takes us on our first tour of Hamsterdam after dark, and we see that for all the good Bunny’s experiment is doing elsewhere(*), the place becomes a nightmare after the sun goes down, with dope fiends squatting in houses without basic supplies, random fights breaking out and no one ever wanting to leave. Johnny calls it a “paradise,” but he now appears to be high most of the time, where before he and Bubbs spent a lot of each day doing other things, even if most of those things were in service of the next high. Again, Bunny’s goal was simply to move the drug traffic away from the neighborhoods that could be saved, but in the process, he’s created a breed of super-junkie.
(*) And I thought it was a nice touch that the stats show crime has only gone down a few percentage points. The show already is on the side of Hamsterdam, and it would be stacking the deck too much in the idea’s favor to suggest it had suddenly eliminated most of the crime in the district.
Stringer spends much of the episode trying to manage the potential blowback from his decision to have D’Angelo murdered, because he certainly never expected anyone to see it as other than a suicide, or to care. And while he’s off yelling at Donette (a rare display of the man losing his cool) or getting advice from Maury Levy, we see that his decision to put Shamrock in charge of the phones could lead to huge problems for the organization.
The MCU spends much of the episode focusing on the Barksdale crew’s use of pre-paid burner phones, and we see that Stringer has set up a system for buying new burners with the same level of care and paranoia that he’s brought to every other part of the organization. Bernard’s orders are to buy no more than two phones from any location, and to cover a fairly wide territory, all so that if the cops somehow do find him buying a phone, it’ll only be a couple and won’t in theory lead elsewhere. (And, as Lester points out, getting a wiretap up is an almost impossible task.) But when you introduce Bernard’s impatient girlfriend Squeak into the equation, and when you have Stringer delegate oversight to Shamrock as he tries to be hands-off with the drug stuff, problems arise. Squeak doesn’t want to spend time following the rules, and when she sees Shamrock throw the receipts out without looking at them – a move Stringer never would have made, or at least not before the door closed – she pressures Bernard into taking shortcuts. And the last thing you want to do when Cool Lester Smooth is on your trail is to take a shortcut to anything.
“Back Burners” also offers some fresh perspectives on arguments we thought we understood well by now. We know why Daniels is upset at the MCU having to change targets, to the point where he tells McNulty to find a new unit once this case is done. But here we also get the frustration of Sydnor and Prez, who have actually been working Kintell Williamson all this time while Jimmy and Kima have been busy following Stringer. We didn’t get to see any of the hard work they put in – as the series expands its scope more with each season, there’s only so much we can see of what the cops are up to – but we know and like those two enough to recognize that Jimmy’s actions have consequences that go beyond Daniels’ feelings about chain-of-command.
Sydnor and Kima also provide a fresh set of eyes on Hamsterdam. Where Jimmy seems willing to go along with his old commander (particularly after Bunny expresses a McNulty-esque contempt for the bosses), Kima and Sydnor are unsettled to get a look at the grand experiment, and to have to let Bodie walk away from them with a G-pack in his hands. Unlike Herc, whom we know to be a simpleton and a lout, Kima and Sydnor are smart and flexible, but this is a hard picture to absorb. They agree to play along with it for now – mollified in part because Bunny keeps telling the lie that this is a tactical deployment, when it’s clear by now he hopes the experiment will become permanent once those in power see the good it’s doing – but their initial dismay suggests just how hard it’s going to be for Major Colvin to sell the outside world on the concept once he finishes troubleshooting all the bugs in his new system.
Some other thoughts on “Back Burners”:
- This is the last of three “Wire” episodes to be directed by HBO jack-of-all trades Timothy Van Patten (who also has many episodes of “The Sopranos,” “The Pacific,” “Rome,” Deadwood,” “Sex and the City” and the upcoming “Boardwalk Empire” on his resume), and he goes out with a very nice shot at the end: Kima, frustrated to learn that Avon has been paroled years early, hurls her desk caddy across the room, and it flies directly at the camera lens, as if Kima called for a cut to black before Van Patten could.
- Speaking of Avon’s parole, note that Herc has trouble remembering the guy’s name when he spots him in the SUV. Again, perspective: Jimmy, Lester and the other key detail players (and the audience) will never forget Avon, but to Herc he’s just some dope dealer he chased once upon a time.
- We get more of a sense of how clever and ruthless Marlo is as he decides to stick to wholesaling for a while – temporarily sacrificing his rep to lull Avon into a false sense of security – and we also get to see one of his killers in action. The young woman on the back of the bike is Felicia “Snoop” Pearson, played by the actual Felicia Pearson, a former drug dealer who did time in her teens for second-degree murder. As with Melvin Williams (the inspiration for Avon, and then the actor who plays Deacon Melvin), it’s a case of “The Wire” offering a new opportunity to a former drug player.
- Snoop’s assault on the Barksdale corner also gives us the brief impression that Poot has been killed, but he’s only (wisely) playing dead.
- And speaking of both Deacon Melvin and new opportunities, it’s not clear at this point exactly what Cutty will do with his life, but his desire to be called Dennis again is another sign of him divorcing himself from The Game.
- Unsurprisingly, Omar continues to feel hurt by Bunk’s lecture, but Blind Butchie convinces him to pay off the guilt by doing Bunk a favor. Omar doesn’t help him close the Tosha case (because that would involve giving up Dante), but instead uses his connections to recover Dozerman’s gun, which he leaves for Bunk gift-wrapped in the tie he wore to testify in the Bird trial.
- Kima began the series with one of the show’s strongest, most functional personal lives. Two and a half seasons later, Cheryl is (understandably) asking her to leave the apartment. Though it would be easy to pin the disintegrating relationship on Kima’s friendship with McNulty, the foundation was never as sturdy as it seemed. Cheryl wanted Kima to go to law school and leave the police force, and she sure didn’t want her to go back on the street after she got shot. They loved each other, but ultimately couldn’t reconcile their views of what their life together should be.
- Jimmy’s trip to DC to find Terry D’Agostino again shows him out of his depth in her world, and also provides one of my all-time favorite McNulty lines, after the bartender explains they only have Bushmill’s: “That’s Protestant whiskey!”
- Nice little moment where Prez gets super-excited about the burners having a speed-dial, then looking sheepish when it becomes clear no one else in the MCU (not even Lester) loves the geek stuff as much as he does.
And now we come to the veterans-only portion of the review, where we talk about how events from this episode will play out down the line. And “Back Burners” is an episode with more foreshadowing than most.
- Squeak’s impatience will eventually lead to the incarceration of most of the Barksdale crew.
- Though Kima and Cheryl’s relationship ends, Kima will eventually show an interest in Elijah and make an effort to be in his life, if not in Cheryl’s.
- D’Agostino’s advice on how Carcetti should handle the witness issue will turn out to be prophetic, as he wins the election because of another murdered witness (albeit one who wasn’t killed for witnessing).
- Interesting to contrast the icy relationship Daniels and McNulty have at this point with how well the two will get along once they’re in different jobs at the Western.
- Sydnor ends the series as the replacement McNulty in the show’s “the more things change” worldview. At the time, some viewers found the transformation jarring, but you see a bit of the groundwork laid here, as he lets Jimmy and Kima talk him into illegally swapping out Bodie’s phone so they can gather more data.
- Kima will go along with Hamsterdam, but not with Jimmy and Lester’s serial killer lie – the difference being, I suppose, that with the serial killer scam, people (the families of the fake victims) were suffering, and she got to see some of that firsthand.
- Marlo visits his pigeon coop, and his love of pigeons will be the subject of the introductory scene for the kids of season four.
- This episode introduces two parts of Homicide that will recur throughout the rest of the series: Detective Crutchfield, and the Homicide tradition of cutting the neckties of any detectives caught sleeping at their desks.
Coming up next: “Moral Midgetry,” in which Deacon Melvin has some thoughts on how to improve Hamsterdam, Jimmy has some words for Brianna Barksdale, and Avon and Stringer have another disagreement.
I’m hoping to stay on the Friday morning schedule with these, but as of next week I’ll be in California for a while for Comic-Con and then the TV critics’ press tour, so we may have to be flexible about when these get posted. I’ll do my best.
What did everybody else think?
“That’s Protestant whiskey” is probably my favorite McNulty line, other than “the fuck did I do?” I always quote it when Bushmills is brought up, even if nobody else knows what the heck I’m talking about.
The Bushmills Distillery is about a 2 hour drive from where I live, and it was quite an impressive visit when I took a tour a while back.
It’s actually a pretty nice whiskey to drink too, even though I was raised on the other side of the religious fence. McNulty is such a legend though, love his phrases.
The stuff with Carcetti and witness protection is The Wire at its patient best. If I recall correctly, there was a very good chance that Season 3 would be the last. Yet they introduce the witness stuff in the middle of this season and then pay it off perfectly in the middle of Season 4.
Another nice little example of this patience and attention to detail: We learn much later, in Season 4 (or was it Season 5?) that the MCU did eventually take down Kintel Williamson, after it dealt with the Barksdale Organisation between S3 and S4. I think maybe Prop Joe mentioned it to Marlo while trying to convince him to join the Co-Op, but can’t remember the exact moment. I love those little details – as David Simon always says, so rewarding for loyal and attentive viewers.
It’s fascinating that at the level of Carcetti, Royce and Burrell, witness protection is viewed as an issue of budgetary priorities. Yet we see repeatedly, over the course of the five seasons, witnesses killed as a result of mere carelessness on the part of law enforcement: Wallace, because Daniels simply forgot about him after Kima’s shooting; Frank Sobotka, when Pearlman thoughtlessly told him to get his lawyer and come back in the morning; and Bodie, after McNulty foolishly interviewed him in a public place immediately after his release from custody.
SBAYER, and don’t forget Randy (S4), who although wasn’t killed he was put into the system and left to rot.
“Though Kima and Cheryl’s relationship ends, Kima will eventually show an interest in Elijah and make an effort to be in his life, if not in Cheryl’s.”
…. because of a kid she found traumatized by a murder ordered by Marlo for no good reason.
I don’t get why you write long reviews about shows that are long gone instead of reviewing great shows like Rescue Me. That you didn’t like the last episode of season 5 is a stupid reason to stop watching and writing about it. I thought this is a professional entertainment site and not some blog where a guy just writes about his favorite shows? Don’t liking or “getting” a show doesn’t stop you from writing about True Blood. …but I guess that show generates to many hits to ignore it.
It’s a professional website AND a blog where a guy just writes about his favorite shows! (It’s also a floor wax AND a dessert topping!)
It wasn’t just the Rescue Me season finale, but most of the second half of that season, when the show shifted from revisiting 9/11 to telling more stories about Tommy Gavin, Chick Magnet. Yawn. I had already given up on the show a while before, and only began writing again because the 9/11 stuff interested me, but after the show backslid again, I had the “fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me” reaction.
Trust me: nobody who likes a show that I hate wants me doing weekly reviews of it.
Cluless, I can’t dis-agree with you more. I wish more critics would go back and review old stuff. A few old reviews a year are great for getting people to go back and see something that they might have missed the first time around.
My local restaurant reviewer is doing once a month reviews of oldies but goodies.
Clueless, you’re better served by finding a blogger that likes Rescue Me than complaining here. Have you SEEN his True Blood reviews? “They aired the new episode and I don’t care. Discuss in the comments”. Clearly not as committed as he is here. And that’s fine by me. The internet is a big place. What you need is out there.
I’m loving these old reviews. Any excuse to not only rewatch old shows and pick up angles I didn’t catch the first time (Dante killed Tosha???) but also to discuss with other lovers in the forums. Keep up the good work Alan.
Clueless, The Wire is the best drama ever made as well as Alan’s favorite show. I’m thrilled that he’s going back and reviewing the only season he never has before. Whenever I watch an episode of The Wire I always read Alan’s recap right afterwards and it will be nice to be able to do that for season 3 now too.
I’m still waiting on your review of the first chapter of Fassbinder’s Berlin Alexanderplatz, Alan. So far, in your entire career as a critic, you haven’t written about a SINGLE show that was produced in Europe. What’s up with that? Have you ever even watched a show which was produced outside of the US of A?
I will have you know that DVDVerdict reviewed BA in 2007 and gave it an overall grade of 98/100.
[www.dvdverdict.com]
You can buy it now at Barnes and Noble for just $62 – which you should, as it has the best packaging I have ever seen for any DVD set.
I too can’t stand most of the scenes with Sheila any longer and don’t buy Tommy as chick magnet (Leary may be many things but good looking isn’t one of them.). Sometimes the show get’s to weird just for weirdness sakes and big moments (like the death of Tommys son or the old chief) are way to quick forgotten. Yes, there are a lot of things not to love about Rescue Me, but when it is good (which in my book it is in at least 8 out of 10 episodes ..ok..except the second half of season 4) it is still one of the 5 best dramas on TV. There is still no other show that can mix big laughter with heartfelt tragedy as fitting as Rescue Me. It can make you laugh, cry and even think …sometimes all in just one scene.
When Tommy isn’t the just screwing around he is still a fascinating and multilayered character. The writers give us a look in his deepest fears, flaws and terrible thoughts. I like that he is the biggest asshole of all anti-heroes. Even Vic Mackey or the late Tony Soprano had more redeeming qualities. But I don’t have to like a character to be interested in his journey.
As long as it isn’t a smug hate fest even bad reviews are more interesting than none reviews. ;)
The Wire, guys. Let’s talk about The Wire. There was a post yesterday that discussed Rescue Me, so let’s take that discussion there:
[www.hitfix.com]
“Trust me: nobody who likes a show that I hate wants me doing weekly reviews of it.
HIMYM anyone?
For those of you with Directv, this Sunday night they are beginning to re-run the whole series from start to finish on T101, in HD for the first time. Set your DVR…
thanks simmons
While the whole series start-to-finish is a great draw, the HD isn’t. The 5th season was the only season shot in HD (don’t quote me on that, but I’m 95% certain) which means plenty grainy on the first four.
The Directv showings were when I first watched and have been wondering if it was truly in HD or was it something that came from some DVD sets?
I think your eagle eyes are seeing and reading too much. I don’t think anyone on the show knows that it was Dante’s bullet that killed Tosha. I watched this series live and watched every episode twice when it aired and the first time I heard that it was a stray Dante bullet was reading your review two weeks ago.
I’m rewatching the season now with you (and with my wife joining for the first time) and I had to replay the scene twice to see it and my wife didn’t catch it either. Had to replay it a third time for her. And watching the replay, the way Dante shot over his shoulder without looking back, there is no way he knows it was his bullet either. And Omar is of course otherwise occupied. Tosha being killed by a careless shot is a nugget for the viewers to stew over, but not a part of the show’s reality.
On a different note, Season 3 is a great way to introduce newbies to the series. It’s more accessible and straight forward than Season 1, where it takes 6-7 episodes for a new person to understand why they should care. And season 2….whatever. And nobody should get to enjoy the greatness of Season 4 without gaining entry in some other season first. If anyone is trying to get their friends hooked on the wire, Season 3, then either 1 or 4, then 5. With 2 thrown in when you just have to get another fix.
There have been at least two scenes since the shootout where Kimmy has talked about Dante having killed Tosha.
But one of the best parts of The Wire is watching all the characters grow over the seasons. If you start at season 3 you’ve missed out on so many crucial character moments that you don’t have a real sense for them. I think if you’re trying to get a friend into the show you need to watch the first couple episodes with them. Or as I’ve started doing, direct them to Alan’s recaps and tell them to read them after each episode. Especially if they’re confused. Alan couldn’t spell it all out any clearer.
Two scenes? Really? I’ll take your word for it but after watching the shootout scene 6 times in a row I don’t see how any of the characters could know who shot whom. I’ve only seen one scene where Stringer’s shooters claim to have taken Tosha out, and I didn’t think they were lying as much as I thought they didn’t really know so they assumed. There’s only been one scene so far (during the rewatch) with Omar’s crew since the shooting and Omar took the (indirect) blame. I’ll keep an eye out during the next several Kimmy scenes this season. Either way, thanks for pointing out an aspect of the show I didn’t see before
All apologies. I’m an episode behind and just saw Kimmy get in Dante’s face about shooting scared. Scene never registered before because I didn’t get what she was referring to.
The key piece of the puzzle in that scene that you’re missing is the bullet hole in her forehead. She was running away from Barksdale’s crew when she was shot. Hence shot by Dante.
Mad Men is better than The Wire. Although The Wire has a vaster scale and many more characters, when you compare both shows based strictly on individual elements (editing, writing, cinematography, music), Mad Men comes out on top.
The Wire and Mad Men are both brilliant (and hard to compare; The Wire had a whole genre to react against: the overly simplistic cops-and-criminals genre, whereas Mad Men doesn’t have that to bounce off of), but with The Wire completed, we can see that David Simon & co. had a grand plan and executed it. In terms of season 3 of The Wire vs. Season 3 of Mad Men, there’s no question that The Wire comes out on top–consistent straight through, to a guns blazing finale. Mad Men, by contrast, was slow, erratic, and repetitive for a good portion of season 3, until Connie Hilton came on the scene.) The Wire’s got gorgeous cinematography, so I’m not sure how Mad Men wins that battle, and The Wire uses no score, and only diagetic music except at the very end of each season, so there’s also no point of comparison then.
Maddict funny how you are missing PLOT in all of your individual elements comparing Mad Men to the Wire. The Wire arguably has the greatest plot of any TV show, movie etc I have ever seen. Everything matters, everything ties in together, and things that happen in Season 5 have a direct connection to all other seasons. Mad Men on the other hand is very weak on plot (when you think about it the main story lines and themes of each season could develop in two maybe three episodes tops) and while it is fantastic in all the elements you describe it is nowhere near the plot of the Wire- and I understand that for Mad Men it is more about the vibe then plot.
Funny how in your individual elements you do not mention PLOT. Mad Men looks great, has great costumes, sets a great vibe but the plotlines are very lazy and repetitive (the main story lines in each season are very short). The Wire on the other hand has the best plot I have ever seen in any TV show or movie. Things that happen in season 5 tie into all other seasons and ever little detail matters. Plot wise it is not even close and I would argue the writing on the Wire is at least as good as Mad Men because it is so authentic
“Squeak’s impatience will eventually lead to the incarceration of most of the Barksdale crew.”
That’s true for everyone caught on the wire, but Avon and his muscle at the safe house would have been caught anyway, since the MCU was tipped to the site when Stringer gave it up to Bunny…
It was interesting to see Marlo at the pigeon coop. I had forgotten about that scene. Can anybody think of another time that he actually pays someone a compliment? (“I like seeing that. That’s good work.”) It reminded me of Tony Soprano’s love of animals (the ducks, the racehorse, etc.) — kind to animals, not so enamored with human beings.
Write a comment…
Interesting that you mention the neckties in this episode, and i guess this is the first time we actually see Bunk cut one off the sleeping detective.
Curiously though, after cramming all 5 seasons into about 2 weeks of watching, I’m now going back and watching all of it again at a more sane pace and i noticed in Season 2, ep 3, you actually see the board in the background with all the ties on it.
As i watched that ep last night i wondered how far into the show it was until you actually see the tie prank. You’ve now answered me. Just shows Simon’s pure love of detail really. To slow build something so meaningless, something that is basically a sight gag and a call back to actual police anecdotes, is wonderful to see.
“And I thought it was a nice touch that the stats show crime has only gone down a few percentage points. The show already is on the side of Hamsterdam, and it would be stacking the deck too much in the idea’s favor to suggest it had suddenly eliminated most of the crime in the district”
By the end of the season, however, that drop becomes 14 points, which the characters treat as a major achievement.
Yes, but that took a while. The show doesn’t suggest that Hamsterdam immediately turns West Baltimore from hell on Earth to paradise.
Alan, I disagree with your idea about Kima’s reasoning for going along with Hamsterdam but not going along with the serial killer plot.
Hamsterdam was set up by high-ranking brass, Major Colvin, whereas the serial killer plot was set up by McNulty (and Freamon) — people on her level, whom she’d known for a long time. She was not a slave of the system, but also was not an “ends justify the means” type of person. She didn’t dispute new rules handed down from above, but she disdained such a blatant breach of the system perpetrated by her own peers.
Not entirely true. Kima went around Daniels when he wanted the detail to go after Kyntell (sic) Williamson, even encouraging Jimmy to go to Bunny or someone at the Hall to make Daniels do the work she was already doing. I agree with Alan’s assessment. “Sometimes things gotta play hard” is Kima in a nutshell, and even as we’re starting to see her bend more rules (personally and professionally) in S3, there’s still a line, and McNulty and CLS cross it with the serial murders.
So when they switch phones with Bodie, wouldn’t he notice right away that his speed dial changed? Why wouldn’t he tell Stringer?
Huh, I never thought about that. Maybe they reprogrammed it from one they picked up earlier before making the switch?
The replacement was dead, used up its prepaid time (and probably battery dead too). Bodie would just discard it after trying to use it and it comes up with an “EXPIRED” message.
“Cheryl wanted Kima to go to law school and leave the police force, and she sure didn’t want her to go back on the street after she got shot.”
Also, Cheryl wanted a child, and Kima (as we learn tonight) was just going along with it to keep her happy.
Well, yes. My point was that even at the start, when they seemed perfect, they weren’t.
I’ve just started rewatching season 1 for the first time and I spotted that there is a noticeboard of severed ties hanging up in Homicide. I knew that it was explained somewhere down the line, but couldn’t remember when. Thanks for drawing attention to the tie clipping scene here, and I love that it was part of the set for two and a half seasons before they explained it!
I think Kima was always more about “making the job matter” as she says some where along the line. In S5, at least in part, I think Lester and Jimmy were trying to make themselves matter. Kima just kept doing the job throughout.
They like this
indeed if they have managed to produce money from nowhere or convinced the dealers to supply them for free.
Respecting McNulty’s end-around of Daniels, if like Lester he only wanted to target Stringer Bell because of the importance of cutting off the drug money cycle above the street before it can be laundered and become investment and influence, and did not, as he always does, make it a personal contest, then it would be so much easier to cheer on his efforts to force the BPD to do the right thing.
Respecting the scene with Butchie and Omar, Butchie is not trying to convince a “hurt” Omar to pay off his guilt. The opposite. Butchie is trying to convince Omar that Bunk was just trying to work him (vis-a-vis Tosha’s killing) with guilt. Omar says he knows that but he can’t let it go, an itch — not a pain — he can’t scratch. At no point does Omar say he feels guilt. He says he still feels he â€œowesâ€ Bunk something, but â€œoweâ€ is ambiguous. Butchie tells some story about a relative who went too far (cutting of a couple of fingers) to assuage his guilt and later regretted it.
In any case, if Omar had no intention to stop doing what he was doing, which he didn’t, what would the point be of doing something for Bunk? After every stickup return a gun? It makes no sense. In the case of Tosha, he burned his hand (which he looks at during the conversation) and it seems resolved never again to involve his comrades in a personal vendetta. What does make sense is to do what he did at Bird’s trial putting Levy in his place, put Bunk in his place. Which he does, effectively forcing Bunk to face once again his complicity with the corruption of the BPD at the press conference where in a torrent of lies the people in Baltimore who matter are assured that the people who don’t matter are contained and under control: they got the gun back. Whether or not you agree that was Omar’s intent — and for me the writers having Omar wrap the gun in his transgressive flag, the tie, leaves no doubt — that was the denouement the writers gave the story. That was the outcome they gave Bunk.
Respecting the pigeons and the introductory scenes of the kids in season 4, those scenes are also notable for encoding Michael Lee’s destiny. He is leader by character and skill of a “hunting party” that comes to collect one of their own to hunt those pigeons (as “Omar” he will hunt a different kind of pigeon) but Namond is now a wage laborer and Michael watches with disdain (shot from an exaggerated low-level, “larger than life” angle with the sun creating a visible aura over him) as Namond goes to ask permission to leave. (Michael’s own decision to go AWOL will be symbolically important in season 5. there is also something of an allegory here and in Michael’s scenes with Bodie on the origins of capitalism, deterritorilization, and the commodification of labor — of which pre-capitalist laborer Michael wants no part.) Later in the episode Michael demonstrates his fearlessness and his thrill in taking on the bully in the fight against the terrace boys who beat Dukie, and his egalitarianism when he intimidates Namond into giving Dukie money for ice cream. In retrospect the encoding is so obvious it’s embarrassing to have missed it.
I wrote: “if Omar had no intention to stop doing what he was doing, which he didn’t, what would the point be of doing something for Bunk? After every stickup return a gun? It makes no sense.” On thinking about it (an itch I couldn’t scratch) it is arguable that Bunk’s apparent caring about the killing of Tosha and his apparent caring about the kids are why Omar might want to do something for Bunk. He had to thwart (with Landsman’s help) Bunk’s investigation, but now he realizes (or thinks) that Bunk actually is interested in doing justice and disturbed that the kids idolize what Omar, in his way of being, contests. In that case, Omar might feel genuinely guilty about having to stop Bunk and it would explain why dealing with that guilt (scratching the itch) could be accomplished doing something for Bunk. There would be no question of Omar ever assisting Bunk in an investigation unless it served his tactical or strategic purposes â€“ as with the elimination of Barksdale enforcers in his pursuit of Avon and Stringer â€“ even if it didn’t mean giving up someone he cared about. (It bares reminding that for Omar and the majority of those in his world the police are not an arm of justice but an army of oppression. If justice is to be done it can only be done through self-help because there is no possibility for a system effectively engaged in â€“ from their point of view â€“ genocidal incarceration to do it.) Arguably the two amputated fingers of Butchie’s story corresponded in Omar’s mind to Bunk’s two cases (Tosha and the gun). Omar could cut off the lesser: â€œweren’t worth more than a pinkieâ€ (Butchie). Omar gave Bunk the pinkie-finger: [farm5.static.flickr.com] (that’s Omar looking at the gun with his pinkie sticking out).
On this interpretation, putting Bunk in his place would be the writers’ intent but perhaps not Omar’s. (There is still the wrapping of the gun in the Bird-trial tie.) It would be within the season’s theme of the impossibility of reform within the existing political culture: Bunk tried to avoid the political pursuit of the gun and to apprehend Tosha’s killer but in doing so ended up with the gun and filling again his role of the collaborating stooge in the politics of the press conference, crushed and without dignity.
Write a comment…
thanks for these, alan. i have been waiting on your season 3 write-up’s for a while now.
anyway – glad you also picked up on kima’s struggles with lester/mcnulty in season 5, but she went along with hamesterdam. kima is definitely one of my favorite characters – but i always found that inconsistent.
fave quotes
Conscious do cost-Butchie
That fat man gave me a itch I cant scratch-Omar
The Bitch wasnt worth more than a pinkie-Butchie
Like I said Im blind I thought u might know tho-Butchie
” You got muscle dont worry about that little man- Slim Charles( coldest voice on the Wire)
Its about time fo reel-Snoop
I’ve watched this season a few times but had never registered the look on Dozerman’s face at the press conference. Truly haunting, in the midst of all that congratulatory talk all around him.
Did anyone else find a certain symbolism in how McNulty and Bunny’s conversation was shot (see photo above)? I think everything on The Wire is intentional, and the fact that both McNulty and Colvin were shown against the bright sun symbolizes that they are the most “pure” police on the show.
Thanks for this. I watched Season 4 first and decided to go back and watch from the beginning, reading your reviews in tandem. And I am glad I had you there to enlighten me about stuff I clearly missed – like who really shot Tosha? Duh. Totally missed it.
Also, your perspective on the “real” themes of each show and the subtext are priceless. Cheers.
what is the deal with the sealed burner they open back at the office to swap with Bodie’s? And Prez’s look here?
Was that sealed evidence? and it is probably illegal for the detectives to unseal their own evidence?
Thanks