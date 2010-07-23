‘The Wire’ Rewind: Season 3, Episode 8 – ‘Moral Midgetry’ (Veterans edition)

Once again, we’re spending Fridays this summer revisiting season three of HBO’s “The Wire” (you can find my reviews of the other four seasons on the siderail of my old blog) in two versions: one for fans of the show who have seen it all the way through, and one for people who haven’t gotten that far and don’t want later episodes and seasons spoiled for them. This is the veteran version; click here for the newbie-friendly one.
A review of episode eight, “Moral Midgetry,” coming up just as soon as you meet my partner…
“I look at you these days, you know what I see? I see a man without a country. Not hard enough for this right here, and maybe – just maybe – not smart enough for them out there.” -Avon
When season two originally aired, many fans of the first season were displeased that Stringer, Bodie, Omar and the rest of the drug characters had been back burnered in favor of telling the story of Sobotka and the stevedores. Even last summer when I revisited that season, many “Wire” veterans who had seen the whole series and understood how the pieces of the port story fit into the larger picture said they found the second season frustrating and/or disposable, and that they wanted to get back to the Barksdales already.
I love season two, but in watching season three again, I’ve begun to understand the mixed feelings some of you have for it. “The Wire” is not just about the cops vs. the Barksdales. Season two established that and season three confirmed it. (I’d argue that Bunny’s creation of Hamsterdam is this season’s dominant storyline.) The show is bigger than Jimmy and Stringer and Avon at this point.
But…
… it’s unmistakable that Stringer Bell is one of the show’s greatest, most original, most charismatic characters, and that Idris Elba is giving a knockout performance, and that Wood Harris is right up there with him playing the somewhat more familiar role of Avon. And when you watch an episode like “Moral Midgetry” climax with those two physically and emotionally pounding on each other – Avon scoffing that Stringer is too soft for The Game, Stringer boasting that he had D’Angelo murdered, then taking advantage of Avon’s shoulder wound to prove he has some brawn to go along with his brains – it’s easy to want the series to give us more, more, more of B&B, even if it means limiting the time spent on the docks, or at City Hall, in Cutty’s basement, etc.
What an incredible scene. What patience it took on the series to get us there. Avon had to be in prison for all of season two so Stringer could get used to having sole authority, could begin moving behind his best friend’s back to found the New Day Co-Op, sic Omar on Brother Mouzone, and arrange D’s murder. Stringer had to be that comfortable for Avon’s return – and his insistence on being a soldier and not a businessman – to cause him such distress, just as Stringer had to be in power long enough to create a new business model for Avon to react so strongly against. McNulty had to take his sweet time finding out about D’Angelo, and visiting Donette, for word to eventually filter back to Brianna(*) and make Stringer realize that his best, only move is to confess to Avon and convince him it was necessary.
(*) And speaking of incredible scenes, how about McNulty rightly holding Brianna’s feet to the fire for putting her son in a position to be murdered? Brianna manipulating her son into backing out of his plea deal is one of the coldest, cruelest deeds perpetrated by any “Wire” character, and yet it’s so rare on this show to see the bad guys held emotionally accountable for their deeds. Wee-Bey and Avon go to prison, but they don’t care about what they did; it’s all in The Game. But Michael Hyatt’s searing performance as Brianna shows just how much guilt she deservedly feels for choosing business over her son, and provides a cathartic moment for all of us who came to care about D’Angelo, and to feel betrayed by what happened to him.
That Stringer has come to this point is a result of a plan sprawling beyond his expectations. He never assumed any cop would care enough to realize it wasn’t a suicide, didn’t expect that prison would have made Avon so eager to reassert his manhood and endanger the Co-Op and his attempt to become a wealthy developer with Clay Davis’s help, thought he could keep Donette’s mouth shut, etc., etc.
That kind of arrogant belief in a shaky plan is also causing problems for Avon, who has badly underestimated Marlo Stanfield, assuming an independent could never stand up to the mighty Barksdale machine(**). But Marlo is even more disciplined than the man Wee-Bey once accused of “going past careful” – Marlo likely wouldn’t feel the need to be in the car for a hit on an enemy, leaving that mess to Chris and Snoop – and his people smarter and better-trained than anyone Avon has on the payroll. Stringer couldn’t buy Marlo, Avon can’t outfight him or trap him. How do you stop this cold, unflappable little army?
(**) Again, much of this season was constructed as an Iraq war allegory, here with Avon as a military commander overconfident in his ability to defeat an insurgency that’s smaller but more ruthless. So when Slim Charles warns Avon of the danger of fighting two wars at once, does that make Omar into Afghanistan?
Bunny’s plan for Hamsterdam was born of desperation rather than arrogance, but last week’s episode and this one are reminders that Bunny, like Avon and Stringer, didn’t really think his idea through. He moved the drug traffic away from the salvageable neighborhoods, yes, but he never thought about what might happen to the kids, or the junkie squatters, or the drug dealers working without guns and therefore vulnerable to bandits.
But Bunny’s eyes are being opened, by Carver (who’s embracing the experiment more than you might have expected him to), and by the Deacon – who calls Hamsterdam “a great village of pain, and you’re the mayor” – and suddenly his attempt to improve quality of life for the citizens is becoming as much about doing the same for the dealers and the fiends. The jobless kids are now auxiliary cops with bikes and radios (even if they’re using those in part to order food), and friends of the Deacon’s are working on needle exchanges, organized athletics and whatever other social program they can think of.
Even as the scope of Hamsterdam expands and improves, there are already signs that the whole program is in danger. Carver’s on board, but other cops like Herc and Colicchio are seething over it and threatening to drop a dime to the press or department brass. And Burrell, Rawls and even Tommy Carcetti are starting to notice the drop in the Western’s crime statistics. Bunny warns the man from the school of public health that this is likely a temporary state of affairs. Someone is going to find out why crime is down in Bunny’s district, and soon. And then what?
And what becomes of the Barksdale/Bell partnership now? They’ve been friends and colleagues for so long, but they’re drifting in opposite directions, and now Avon knows that Stringer murdered his nephew, and has also suffered the humiliation of losing a fight (even while injured) to the man he always viewed as too soft for the real soldiering. Avon has always been the strong one, but we end the episode with Stringer standing and superior while Avon sits in pain. How long can this relationship last, particularly with both Marlo and the MCU still coming after them?
Some other thoughts:
- Jim True-Frost gets some very funny moments in this episode as Prez shows off how good he’s become at research and electronics work, and it’s rewarding to see how far his relationship with Lt. Daniels has come since the first season, when Prez was the dumb screw-up whose gun had a light trigger-pull. Then, Daniels couldn’t wait to get rid of this hump; now, Cedric likes and respects this smart and dedicated investigator enough that he can gently tease him in front of others.
- Herc, on the other hand, doesn’t have Prez’s computer skills, and in fact knows less about them than the robbed dealers who quickly master the face-making software, then let Herc hijack it so they can build composites of hot women, rather than the men who ripped them off.
- McNulty’s belief in his superiority to others manifests itself in his attempt to play good ol’ boy for the small-town Virginia cop he assumes is a bigot, which leads to Jimmy’s hilariously mortified reaction at seeing that the guy has a black wife and partner, and then Kima’s pricless “For real?” reaction when the cop tells her that McNulty’s an ass. (For the young’uns, “Buford Pusser” was the stick-swinging redneck sheriff hero of a series of ’70s movies called “Walking Tall.”)
- Having scratched the itch with Bunk, Omar has wisely moved over to robbing dealers on the other side of town, showing an ability to escape his tiny geographic comfort zone that many of the dealers can’t. (Remember Wallace’s confusion when D’Angelo started talking about restaurants that were on the east side?) And though we see another group of bandits ripping off dealers in the opening scene, Omar looks at Hamsterdam and sees what to any rational thief – particularly one who had been working the other side of town for a while and didn’t know much about this crazy new police initiative – would be a trap.
- Carcetti’s political education continues, as Terry D’Agostino schools him on the difference between winning and argument and winning over voters. Particularly funny is seeing Tommy at the subcommittee meeting accusing Rawls of massaging the stats and Rawls unabashedly lying that his department would never do such a thing.
- Clarence Clemons returns as Roman, here revealed to be a friend of the Deacon’s, and the man who helps Cutty finally figure out his purpose: to set up a boxing gym for the local kids. It’s a very impressive turnaround for Cutty, who went from directionless, to backsliding into crime, to directionless again, to recognizing that he needs to build a life dedicated to helping others in some way.
- Also, the woman running the needle exchange program in Hamsterdam is Fran Boyd, one of the three central figures of Simon and Ed Burns’s “The Corner.” (Khandi Alexander played her in the miniseries.)
- Nice to see Agent Fitzhugh again, and to see that no one in the MCU holds him responsible for inadvertently tipping off The Greek and blowing the port case.
And now we come to the veterans-only section, where we discuss how events in this episode played out down the line:
- In retrospect, it’s obvious what a masterful long con Clay and Andy are running on Stringer, but I’m curious how many of you could tell at the time, versus how many only realized it when Maury explained things to Stringer.
- This is essentially the end for Avon and Stringer, who will begin undercutting and betraying each other until String ends up dead and Avon in prison.
- Omar’s brief visit to Hamsterdam shows Dante’s continuing frustration at how Omar treats him like a know-nothing kid. Those feelings, coupled with his brief abduction by Brother Mouzone, will end that relationship.
- This episode introduces one of the show’s great rewards for viewers who pay close attention. Dee Dee, the nervous young white woman (played by Richard Price’s daughter Genevieve Hudson-Price) who buys the eighball in Hamsterdam, will turn up again briefly in season four, now working as a prostitute, and then again in season five at one of the NA meetings Bubbs goes to. A little character arc in three brief scenes over three seasons.
- It’ll be strongly implied in seasons four and five that Chris has military training, but you can already see that discipline at work in how he and Marlo work together, and how he sets up the counter-attack against Avon’s botched ambush.
- It’s also funny, in light of how infamous she’ll become on the west side in the later seasons, that Snoop can still function as an innocuous lookout, because of course who would notice or be threatened by the little tombow with the cornrows?
- In trying to keep the other Western cops from ratting out Bunny, Carver points out that he’s always had their back no matter what they did. But in the fifth season, he’ll recognize that Colicchio has gone too far and refuse to protect him from his own uncontrollable temper.
- Though Prez gets to be a master geek in this one, it’s a little painful in hindsight, knowing what’s coming for the guy in the next episode. And speaking of which…
Coming up next: “Slapstick,” in which Omar’s grandmother goes to church, Cutty works on his gym, and Jimmy and Prez go for some take-out.
What did everybody else think?
Wow, that’s an impressive catch on Dee Dee’s arc. We’ve seen those before — Johnny 50’s arc from working on the docks to homelessness is a great one — but I’m amazed you caught that one.
I can’t take credit for that one. Several commenters at the old blog pointed it out when she turned up at the NA meeting in season five. I then remembered her two previous appearances, but hadn’t connected the dots myself.
I appreciate your not taking credit, but the point stands — I’m amazed anyone could catch that.
It’s crazy that you can still find new things about an episode that you’ve missed before, even after having watched the entire show many times. One that I noticed on rewatch last night was when Jimmy and Kima are in the convenience store in Virginia, Jimmy remarks, “Seek and ye shall find”, and the store clerk gives him an odd look and backs away…thinking Jimmy said “sikh”.
Nice catch.
I noticed that for the first time while watching it before reading this. I remember thinking the guy seemed kind of annoyed for no reason, now I know why.
I always appreciated the little touches in the Wire. There’s a scene where Bernard is going to Virginia to get the burners and while in Richmond he’s listening to 106.5, a local hip-hop radio station.
I understand what they were going for with Jimmy’s comments to the cop in Virginia but did he really say anything that offensive? He was crude (purposely so) and perhaps insensitive but I don’t feel he really said anything that would bother the spouse of a minority all that much.
Well, he said the whole town is going to shit, thanks to the people who were running things, who all happen to be of the same race. Someone in a mixed-race marriage in a small southern town might be particularly sensitive to that sort of talk.
Than again, maybe he has thick skin because he has heard it all before, and was just miffed because he saw right through Jimmy’s approach, and was more bothered that McNulty was insulting his intelligence.
Another little tidbit about that convenience store in Virginia: After the one character makes the joke about how “that’s a lot of ring dings” you can hear the Sikh man in the turban behind him say something in Punjabi. A rough translation: “Oh, last week, there was that boy who was here with that girl who just kept talking and talking.” Very nice touch again from Simon et al. You have to know Punjabi to get the joke.
Closed Caption had it as “Sikh”. I missed it the first couple times I watched it.
At the time, I had no idea that Davis and the developer were running a con on Stringer. I did suspect that Clay was milking String for more money than was needed, but I thought he would come through in the end. In retrospect, I have no idea why I thought that, except maybe that Stringer had been portrayed as such a smart, savvy guy that it seemed impossible to me that he could be taken in such an obvious con like that. But, of course, that’s the point – Stringer isn’t a big fish in this other world.
I’m with you on that one. I knew he was being led on at the time, but I also assumed that eventually Stringer would get what he was paying for – just at a higher price than he should have paid.
I’ve watched this season twice, and I’m still not completely sure I understand Clay Davis’ scam.
Let me see if I have this straight: Davis asked Stringer for money to “grease the wheels” on permits for Bell’s legitimate housing projects, but rather than doing anything, Davis just pocketed Stringer’s money. It’s ridiculously risky to rip off a ruthless drug dealer, but I guess Clay Davis thought he was immune from any attack because he’s a state senator, and they don’t get whacked. And Bell is stuck, because he can’t exactly complain to the police about the rip-off, because he would be arrested for any number of felonies connected with the money Davis stole.
Is that about right?
Even tho Clay and Andy were crooked douchebags,I just thought that the hold up on Stringers condo’s were typical bureuocratic red tape, mostly because I would think it suicidal to run a con on Stringer Bell.
Do they actually acknowledge that Andy Krauchek (or however you spell it) was in cohoots with Clay Davis? I’m sure he was, whether it was made explicitly clear or not, but I don’t recall them ever stating it outright. I remember Stringer was still unsure right before he got killed.
“Marlo likely wouldn’t feel the need to be in the car for a hit on an enemy, leaving that mess to Chris and Snoop.”
Remember that Marlo himself does kill the woman who tried to trap him, shooting her twice in the chest and once in the mouth. Not sure for the reason, since no one would really know if he or Chris did it. Can’t remember- did Marlo and Chris know they hit Avon, or just some of his muscle?
Yeah but remember that this girl was hardly a physical threat to Marlo. The odds of her waiting in ambush were incredibly unlikely. But in the case of Avon he was going after the head of a rival crew – someone who you know would have muscle backing him up.
And I don’t think they knew that Avon was hit. Wasn’t he actually somewhat protected by the guy next to him getting hit first?
yeah, not much of a threat, but still, maybe some parallels to the chessboard analogy, with marlo only making a couple of physical attacks himself (shooting the woman, chasing two guys off the corner in the last episode of season 5), contrasted with chris, monk, etc not telling him that omar was calling him out in season 5. And, similar to Avon, it’s implied he’s had a much more brutal past but you don’t see it in the show..
Also, I guess I was wondering if they even knew Avon was in the truck, just that whoever was in there was gunning for Marlo. And he was protected, but probably by chance- I can’t think they were expecting to get hit..
I think Avon was in the truck simply because of his ego and reputation. Blind Butchie stated Avon’s daddy was plain evil and Avon was no different. Prop Joe said when you got to War you need a guy like Avon on your side. And most of all Brother Mouzone stated that he had a link to New York because of his reputation. This guy had the city on lock down so at some point you get cocky.
Also, Marlo went along when they took out Prop Joe in Season 5. I imagine that if they had a line on Avon and it wasn’t time sensitive Marlo would go along.
Does anyone know if the phrase “moral midgetry” has an origin beyond this episode?
When does Dee Dee show up in season 4?
Pretty sure it was when Bunk goes to investigate the murder at Old-Face Andre’s corner store. She’s walking out as Bunks’s walking in. She says something to Andre that lets you know she’s now a prostitute.
Andre is hitting on her in his store, asking if she still is working for her same man (pimp), telling her to be with him instead.
I haven’t watched this show in a couple of years, but just reading your description of Avon and Stringer’s showdown gave me goosebumps. That’s powerful stuff. Thanks for doing these!
Sepinwall, you cruel man; reading the bullet point about Prez being happy both made me sad for him all over again, and for the newbies who will read that and then see what happens in the next episode.
Oh, also, the two key scenes you mention–Stringer vs. Avon, and McNulty with Brianna–are two of the best of the entire series. Just such a phenomenal episode.
I feel sad about Prez but I really think it was for the better, especially considering what he makes of himself later. Not only that, although in retrospect he turned out to be invaluable on the MCU I think he should’ve been fired all the way back in Season 1 when he pistol-whipped that kid.
Then again I think that’s the whole point of Prez’s arc. He’s a good investigator but he’s unsuited to carrying a gun, and he should never have been in the position he found himself in the next episode.
Also, just look at Chris & Snoop’s training of Michael in Season 5…Marlo’s group was better trained than the Barksdale crew, and that Season 5 scene shows just how much training people in Marlo’s crew receive
Two comments and a question.
1. Was it just me or did the girl Herc create on the make-a-face look like a female Carver?
2. I don’t think anyone blames Fitzhugh because he kept that admission between him and Daniels and Daniels did not break confidence.
Question: In the original script the character’s name was Jimmy McArdle – any explanation why it was changed to Jimmy McNulty?
I hope it was because they realized Bubbles’ rendition of “McNutty” was much funnier than “McAddle” ever would have been.
Because then they couldn’t have had White Mike McArdle?
To address the question, my friends and I also thought that the make-a-face was a female version of Carver.
I have the Alvarez book ‘The Wire – Truth Be Told’ and David Simon recounts a story where Bob Colesberry says McArdle is terrible and his grandmother’s name was McNulty, so in it went. The details may be wrong, but I don’t have the book with me so I apologise for any innaccuracies.
“Was it just me or did the girl Herc create on the make-a-face look like a female Carver?”
I laughed a lot harder than I should’ve.
Write a comment…
I’m not buying the Iraq war allegory. I’ve watched this season a number of times, and I have not found found the allegory “obvious” or “apparent” or any of the other adjectives Alan has used to describe it. I’ve been waiting for Alan to explain it, but if footnote “**” above is all there is, it leaves me cold.
For one thing, the notion of an overconfident military commander versus a smaller, but more nimble and ruthless foe is much too generic to represent a meaningful allegory to Iraq. You can find myriad examples of that going all the way back to Thucydides, if not beyond. It could also be an allegory of the business world, for that matter. Sears, for example, was the dominant low-price store until it was dethroned by a smaller and more nimble K-Mart. The cycle then repeated when K-Mart was dethroned by Walmart. (I would actually find that a more interesting use of the allegory than Iraq.)
Also, the world of The Wire does not match up with Iraq all that well. Who are the Baltimore stand-ins for Ali al-Sistani or Muqtada al-Sadr? Prop Joe and Cheese? Boy, that would be a stretch.
I find it hard to believe Simon actually intended this interpretation. When he’s wanted to comment on the War on Terror, he’s done it, particularly during Season 2. If he did intend this interpretation, then I’m afraid I think less of Season 3.
I don’t have time to get more into it, but the final episode of the season is called “Mission Accomplished” and its most indelible line of dialogue belongs to Slim Charles: “If it’s a lie, then we fight on that lie. But it’s a war and you gotta fight.”
If you need your allegory a little more literal you should watch Generation Kill.
Daniel, I recognize those facts, but they don’t really support a season-long allegory. If the argument is simply that Simon worked some Iraq-related failures into his overall criticism of societal institutions, I can agree with that. If the argument is that the world of West Baltimore in Season 3 is meant to be a stand-in for Iraq, I don’t see it. If that is what you mean, though, I would love to read it when you have more time.
Chuckle, I wouldn’t necessarily call the Iraq war allegory “obvious”–it’s subtle, and there’s a lot of stuff going on in this season that has nothing to do with Iraq–but it’s definitely there. David Simon talks about it on the DVD commentaries.
Daniel mentioned some of the most prominent clues, but there are others: The season opening with “the towers” falling, drugs being referred to as “WMD,” Bubbles saying that the West Side “is about to go all Baghdad and shit,” etc.
“Marlo likely wouldn’t feel the need to be in the car for a hit on an enemy, leaving that mess to Chris and Snoop – and his people smarter and better-trained than anyone Avon has on the payroll. ”
Well, that’s a big part of why Avon was in the car. Do you think he would have been there if he still had Bird and Wee Bay to take care of business for him? Stringer’s lack of interest in fighting led to an organization that lacked muscle. Remember how scary the Barksdale organization was in the first season? But by Season 3, the “muscle” side of the organization was a joke, with the exception of Slim Charles.
Avon was in that car because he was all caught up in the “war games” again. Unlike season 1 where he stayed clear of everything, he now came back from jail and got all excited once again by the smell of blood. He wanted to not only be there but probably wanted to be the one that put a bullet into Marlo. Recapturing his youth, albeit at a young age but then again the life of a gang lord is similar to a fruit fly. Even Marlo knows he ain’t going to be wearing that crown for too long.
Write a comment…
“aving scratched the itch with Bunk, Omar has wisely moved over to robbing dealers on the other side of town” by scratching an itch I assume you mean he is elevating his GULIT that he clearly feels. i hope that over long posts have not changed your mind about something that you were right about and that the writers celery meant to show in bunks lecture notice no quotation marks around lecture
They like this
I’m rewatching behind everyone else, but just had to add to the commentary on two masterful scenes.
Michael Hyatt’s performance in Brianna’s scene with McNulty is just terrific. She lets her expression give it all away — the dawning suspicion that McNulty is right. There’s also a wonderful coda, in that after he leaves, she breaks down and puts her hands to her face, showing the manicured nails and expensive jewelry that family allegiance brought her.
At the end, Avon accuses Stringer of not being either hard enough or smart enough for the game. You can see String, the master planner, decide to tell him all and confront both accusations at once. And Avon is hit with both physical and emotional pain as String attacks him. His pacing around the room and then collapsing on the bed is a perfect final image.
Was just trying to find the the Newbies Edition of this episode, but the link here doesn’t work.
I know I’m late to these comments, but I have a question: what do the Barksdale people throw out the window of the SUV outside Lake Trout, that tips off Chris? I would assume it’s the trash from their takeout meal, given that Chris says that if they don’t roll out in a few minutes they’ll know they have something…but the item seems too small. With the camera focused on Devonne walking near the SUV, then the small item coming out of the SUV window, I’m just wondering if I missed something here. Thanks!
Oh and by the way, thank you so much to Alan for doing these reviews. Amazing work.
You’re right, it’s trash. Christ knows they’re there for a while waiting on Marlo to show and not just some dudes getting takeout.
You mention the Late Great Clarence Clemens helping out Cutty with setting up the boxing but did you ever catch the line that he says before Cutty gets there when the kids are fighting and he tells them that they shouldn’t be fighting they are brothers if you loose that you got nothing. Definitely foreshadowing the end of Stringer and Avon right??
I didn’t catch that. Good call.
McNutty’s scene with Brianna was just perfect. It’s easy for him to become a caricature of a person–screwup, drunk, insubordinate, dog–and just as easy to forget he’s serious about his job and really good when focused. I thought for a while this season was was veering into simple caricature territory, but that scene was a major course correction. And dammit if Brianna didn’t play the hell out of that thing. Really amazing.