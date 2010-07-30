‘The Wire’ Rewind: Season 3, Episode 9 – ‘Slapstick’ (Newbies edition)

Once again, we’re spending Fridays this summer revisiting season three of “The Wire,” the greatest TV drama of all time. (You can find my reviews of the other seasons on the siderail at my old blog.) And, as usual, we’re doing it in two versions: one for people who have seen the show all the way through and want to be able to discuss it from beginning to end, and one for people who aren’t as far along and don’t want to be spoiled about anything after this episode. This is the newbie version; click here for the veteran-friendly one.
A review of episode nine, “Slapstick,” coming up just as soon as I do the cookie first…
“Tell me something, Jimmy: how exactly do you think it all ends?” -Lester
Though David Simon had a five-year plan for “The Wire,” he didn’t know if he would get to fulfill it, and for a long time, it looked like season three would be it for the show. (Season four debuted 22 months later, in part because it took HBO so long to decide to order more.) So perhaps it’s not surprising that, as we enter the home stretch of this season (and what could have been it for the series), a lot of characters are dwelling on how things are going to end for them.
Lester asks Jimmy the question above. The Deacon pushes Bunny to finish the job he started in Hamsterdam, and Bunny fears that project will come to a premature end because of the dead body. Prez kills a man he didn’t realize was an undercover cop, and when Lt. Daniels starts offering suggestions on how he might save his career, Prez says, firmly and sadly, “I’m done.”
And Stringer doesn’t specifically talk about getting out of The Game, but you can see that desire on his face when he finds out that the easy money of Hamsterdam may be ruined because one dealer murdered another for laughing at his shoes.
Or perhaps everyone’s dwelling on future endings simply because the present is such a series of ridiculous catastrophes. There’s the shooting in Hamsterdam, and that in turn leads to Carver’s well-intentioned but sloppy plan to drag the body out of the free zone. Stringer isn’t gangster enough to understand about the Sunday truce and gives the go-ahead for the botched hit on Omar and his grandma. And Prez, who has proven time and again that he’s a brilliant cop inside an office and a shaky one outside it, inadvertently kills a cop – and, because of his track record and because the dead cop was black and he was white, lands himself in a mess even his politically-connected father-in-law can’t fix.
“Slapstick” is (like most late-season “Wire” hours) a busy episode, but I want to focus on the Prez story for a bit. It’s the kind of story that few shows would have the patience to tell: the gradual, believable evolution of a hot-headed screw-up into an introverted investigative genius, and then that man’s career getting destroyed because he had the bad luck to volunteer for the dinner run on the wrong night.
And few cop shows have ever had a diverse enough cast to pull off a scenario like we see in the episode’s closing scenes. The MCU as currently constituted features two white guys – the two who happened to go out for the fateful Chinese dinner – and a group of diverse African-Americans, including the veteran detective who became Prez’s mentor, the boss who reluctantly covered for Prez in his screw-up days and became an affectionate father figure when Prez grew out of it, and the two cool street cops who would have been much better-served in a situation like this. We see them at the MCU office, and they all feel terrible about the dead cop, and about the jackpot Prez finds himself in, but we also see them wondering the same thing we do, and that Prez himself acknowledges to Daniels: would he have reacted differently if the man with the gun was white?
We know Prez. We like Prez. We’ve seen how he’s blossomed as Lester’s pupil, and we want to think the best of him. But we know that no one on this show is all good or all bad. (Well, maybe Marlo’s all bad, but he’s at least a product of his environment.) Nothing on “The Wire” is black or white, least of all a messy shooting involving two cops of different races. Did Prez shoot because the guy was black? We don’t know, his friends don’t know, and he’ll never know, and that’s one hell of a burden to carry on top of the larger issue that a good man is dead because of him.
Prez is a relatively minor character in “The Wire” scheme of things, but how good is Jim True-Frost when called to serve in this episode’s second half? He’s fantastic in the scene where Daniels tries to reassure him in Landsman’s office (as is Lance Reddick, for that matter), and Prez is lost in despair because he knows there’s no fixing it. It’s a great moment because of how much these two have been through, and the weight of that. Daniels saved Prez’s career after the Kevin Johnson incident, and while Prez has done a lot of good as the MCU’s research expert, maybe everyone involved would have been better off if Daniels hadn’t interceded back then. (Certainly, the plainclothes cop would have been.) And then we see Prez at the end, standing in the middle of the MCU office – a unit that wouldn’t exist without him pushing Valchek during season two, and that wouldn’t have been as relatively successful as it was without his work with Lester – and it pains him to realize he’ll likely never be in there again, even though he doesn’t want to be a cop anymore.
There’s a nice moment back in the Homicide bullpen where McNulty sits and listens to Landsman tell Vernon Holley what an incompetent goof Prez is. And nothing he says is untrue. Prez did shoot up his car, and a wall, and half-blinded Kevin Johnson, and he got saved from the consequences of all that because of Valchek. But Landsman only knows the record, while Jimmy knows the man. He’s seen how Prez has grown over the last three years, has turned his life around in the same way that Cutty is trying to improve his, in the same way that Bunny and Stringer are trying to change the way The Game is played, and he knows that all that progress has been lost because of one dumb, irreversible mistake.
Later in the episode, Jimmy goes on an awkward date with Terry D’Agostino, with whom he has nothing in common, and he ruins any chance of sex by dismissing the value of politics, regardless of party, saying, “It doesn’t matter who you got. None of them has a clue what’s really going on.” In “the Wire,” no one can really see the whole picture (though characters like Jimmy and Lester occasionally come close). They just see what’s in front of them, filtered through their own prejudices and preconceptions. That’s why a cop is dead who shouldn’t be, why Herc feels compelled to drop a dime to the Baltimore Sun about Hamsterdam, and why it seems so hard to get anything changed in this big, messy city.
Some other thoughts on “Slapstick”:
- The failed hit on Omar leads to a lot of comedy, including Slim’s lecture about Omar’s grandma being “a bonafide colored lady,” Stringer’s own sheepishness about authorizing the fiasco and not knowing about the Sunday truce, and the two dimwits waiting in the funeral parlor for their inevitable punishment.
- On the other hand, we get one of the darkest Barksdale/Bell scenes ever, as Brianna tries to get her brother to consider the possibility that D was murdered – which Avon knows full well, and can’t reveal for fear of hurting the business. He’s hurt she would suggest he had anything to do with the killing, but he’s now a conspirator on the cover-up, and a betrayed Brianna knows they know more than they’re letting on.
- Carver’s plan to move the body falls apart, and inspires a frustrated Herc to place his call to the newspaper, but it’s remarkable to see that the dealers have so grown to enjoy the benefits of Hamsterdam that Stringer will arrange for the killer to reluctantly turn himself in.
- Jimmy’s speech to Lester about the awesomeness of the MCU name-checks a bunch of real BPD detectives, including Ed Burns himself and Donald Worden, one of the more prominent characters in Simon’s “Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets” and the inspiration for Ned Beatty’s character on the TV show. Jimmy’s definitely adrift in his non-work life at this point in the story, though. Lester points out that the job won’t save him – it sure didn’t save Prez – Elena doesn’t want him and neither does Terry after that stilted dinner date. Is it any wonder he’s wistfully looking at Beadie’s picture on the MCU fridge?
- One story where almost nothing goes awry this week: after an initial failure on his own, Cutty gets help from the Deacon, Reverend Reid, Odell Watkins and Marla Daniels to obtain the necessary permits to get his gym going. Chad L. Coleman does a very funny little fist pump as Cutty walks off in triumph from a day battling red tape.
Coming up next: “Reformation,” in which a reporter pays a visit to Hamsterdam, Cutty tries to get kids to come to the gym, and an old friend pays a visit.
Love this episode. The arc of Prez up to this point is unbeleivable. Most shows would have you feel exactly like Landsman does about Prez, but the Wire gets you to have some sympathy and even affection for guys like Prez(and to a lesser extent, Ziggy in S2). And this is the success of the show, as you have pointed out: these characters are so complete and so well acted that you get to know them in what feels like an intimate way, rather than based on surface judgements.
This was my favorite thread of this episdoe as well. Thanks for covering it!
I think it’s more than depth of character, but also shades of gray rather than simply black and white that we see in this world.
When I found myself caring for D’Angelo very early on, even though I didn’t know him well yet, I realized that I was going to learn about seeing things in a totally different perspective, ie; gray.
Life would be so much easier if everything were black and white. I guess that’s why we rarely if ever get to see the opposite on TV, and the reality of it, with the exception being “The Wire”.
I think there is something wrong with the caching on this page.
When Prez goes into the office alone at the end I was very nervous that it was going to be one of those scenes where the camera stays outside, but then you hear a gunshot from within. Turns out the actual ending was just as heart-wrenching.
I was nervous too. I had to zoom in on that scene to be sure Prez wasn’t holding a gun in his hand in case they decided to cut it, only to have us find out next week.
Very good point though about it being just as heart wrenching, though I was relieved.
I’m an episode ahead, but I don’t think I’ll be spoiling anything to say that my biggest “holy shit” moment of the series thus far is coming up next week.
Huh! I watched the next episode but can’t for the life of me figure out what that moment is! Very puzzling, and I wish you could send me a private message, as curiosity is killing me! :)
Any way you could give me a clue without giving it away?
I was wondering what this other Paul has in mind too. I have not watched the next episode in a while…I can think of one ‘holy shit’ moment that happens over the next few episodes, but I don’t think it is next week. If this were the veteran’s thread I would say, but I am a stickler for spoilers and even saying who it involves or where it takes place would ruin the shock.
Thanks Paul B., glad to know my memory is still intact. I agree about spoilers. Just knowing who it involves can ruin the impact. I had that experience a couple episodes back in another show and it really hit home then.
I know exactly which moment you meant, I even said the “WTF” aloud for myself. It’s a quick moment though, so I don’t blame anyone for missing it.
Also, Reddick was just amazing in that scene with Perez.
Well now I’ve gone and done it. I made the excuse that because I was the only one commenting in the newbie section that it didn’t matter if I went ahead and watched a couple more episodes.
(Commenting to myself just wasn’t doing it for me.)
Big surprise that Murphy’s Law would suddenly have other people appear. Humph!
To wait up or forge ahead. Decisions, decisions, I love these kinds. :)
There’s been a moment in the both the previous seasons of The Wire where it takes flight (for me, at least). I’ve been loving this season as much as ever, but it really took flight tonight. What a wonderful episode – it had me “harumphing” out loud at several points, either through humorous recognition, righteous indignation or just in sheer joy at the beauty of the observation. It’s like hanging out with old friends by this point.
I’m obviously coming to this very late in the game (thank you Mr Sepinwall for the “Newbies” column – the first thing I do after each episode is come here to compare notes). I love how much time this series takes to develop characters, and the economy with which they do it. The only other show in recent memory to do the same would be Deadwood, and of course that didn’t last as long. It’s so rare to find a cast that can really knock the ball out of the park, combined with a writing staff that can do the same (apologies if that’s a bad metaphor).
Still two and a bit series to go… I’m rationing them as best I can, but still sad it has to end. Sorry for the ramble, but I find a bottle of Jameson’s is the perfect accompaniment to my Wire viewing…
I’m a whole summer behind but I’ve just watched the first three seasons of the Wire (up until this episode) in the last two weeks. This episode hit me really hard. I found myself shocked that it was Prez saying: “Tell Lester I’m sorry” to the Lieutenant that had me tear up (With all the drama and heartache on this show, that’s what got me?). As others have said, we have seen Prez progress so much and it’s hard not to feel heartbroken over what occurred. Should he be out on the streets? Probably not. But it’s sad the MCU will lose his investigative skills. And obviously horrible that a police officer was killed. The situation was artfully presented and we felt such confusion and intensity up until the shooting that I had to replay the scene to even understand that Prez had shot someone, and then to understand the person was a cop.
I found the “no shooting on Sunday” rule very interesting. It’s interesting to see that the game has its own rules and ethics.
As another commenter said, everything finally came together and I can’t wait to see where this season will go…
A good episode on the whole, but the whole Carver-moves-the-body storyline was one of the lamest bits of writing in the entire series for me. Is there a real policeman anywhere in the country — even the stupidest, greenest policeman in a violence-free small town — who doesn’t know that you can’t move a fresh gunshot victim (let alone *drag* him) and get away with it? That’s just mind-boggling stupidity in a show that’s usually smart.
When I saw the fun Prez was having in the last episode, I just knew that he would get smacked in the face with something soon. Didn’t think it’d be this big, though.
yeah…he did seem to be a little too happy in the previous episode for things to carry on by the show’s standards, I thought.
