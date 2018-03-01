‘The X-Files’ Tries Something Delightfully New With ‘Rm9sbG93ZXJz’

A review of tonight’s The X-Files coming up just as soon as my password is Queequeg…
The awful premiere aside, this season has on the whole been a vast improvement over the previous one, albeit largely by doing effective variations on the kinds of stories the show told a million times in the ’90s. Even Darin Morgan’s incredible episode was in large part a commentary on what the show used to be, and whether it makes any sense to keep doing it in 2018.
“Rm9sbG93ZXJz,”(*) on the other hand, is my favorite episode of either revival season — even more than “The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat” and “Mulder and Scully Meet the Were-Monster” — in large part because it felt like something wholly new to the franchise, not just in subject matter, but presentation style.
(*) My friend Google suggests it’s a Base64 encode for “followers,” which ties into both the prologue about the Twitter-bot programmed to talk like a mean girl, and the mechanical followers that Mulder and Scully attract throughout the hour.
Like the Langly episode, this one has a lot of Black Mirror echoes to it, this time looking at what we’re losing as humans through our dependence on technology, and what our technology might be gaining when we’re not paying close enough attention. For the bulk of the hour, our heroes are the only human beings we see, as they first eat together (or try, in the case of blobfish-ordering Mulder) at a fully-automated sushi restaurant, followed by Scully taking a self-driving Uber-type car home, Mulder getting mislead by his GPS, Scully’s house being mapped by a robotic vacuum, Mulder menaced by drones, etc. When they’re together, Fox and Dana are more focused on screens than each other, and the various computer programs have come to learn much too much about them, like Scully’s online shopping account automatically ordering a replacement for her Rock It Like A Redhead styling cream the instant she throws out the old bottle. The threat is both omnipresent, because of how much they’ve come to depend on technology, and strangely innocent, because all the AIs really want is for Mulder to give a tip (even a meager 10% one) to the “staff” at the sushi place.
I guess that’s why there’s chocolate and vanilla. This was one of my least favorite episodes of the season. It was obvious what was happening very early on and then the episode just continued down the same path.
I kept hoping that something, anything was going to happen. The only part that I found amusing or unexpected was Scully’s vibrator. That got a smile out of me.
Well they picked a minor annoyance which snowballed into a major clusterfuck with a bit of a cute resolution. So I get your point that if you didn’t enjoy the original premise, there wasn’t going to be a major switch-up or reveal to take things in a new direction. I enjoyed it a lot, just how things escalated immensely when Mulder or Scully chose to be rude to one of the machines, but it did drag a bit once you realized what was going on. The beginning and ending were sweet though!
Dammit! I was gonna post that about the vibrator.
Haha don’t you mean “personal massage device”?
I too felt something akin to bored or impatient with the episode as it went on. Part of that might be how obvious it was to me early on that Mulder just had to authorize a tip, but I just don’t think there was quite enough there there. I still appreciated the formalist experiment, even if the lack of dialogue in the restaurant strained credulity and the interconnected tech was SF in a way that this show doesn’t do quite so out in the open.
Got a kick out of Mulder’s “Why is her house so much nicer than mine?”, by the way, if only as a shout-out to viewers who might wonder the same, although years in private practice, inheritance, and/or smart investment before the revival last season are easy enough ways to explain it.
I thought it was terrific, clever and spooky. I figured out the “tip” payoff early, but that was okay–the escalating pressure on our heroes was effectively executed.
I’ve given up on the series threading together logically–Mulder’s never been to Scully’s place?–and just grateful we’re getting good-to-great episodes this season after last year’s disaster. They’re real chemistry between the leads again, the scripts and stories are relevant and entertaining, the dialog isn’t insultingly stupid and sometimes even has pop.
There was also another scene that included a picture of the “Man in Your Dreams,” too. Pretty sure he’s appeared in at least five of the seven episodes so far.
[www.thisman.org]
Really wondering if this whole season is going to turn out to be Scully-in-a-coma dreams.
I greatly enjoyed the episode, even if I had to suspend my disbelief that either of these two, after all the government conspiracies they’ve been exposed to over the years, would use this much self-automated technology in either their homes or take a robot driven cab (hasn’t Scully found actual implants left inside of her?). But at this point X-Files is really more about how much we enjoy watching these two together so just observing them react to being in a Black Mirror-lite episode is immensely satisfying and hilarious.
And I can see Mulder never being to Scully’s place before, or at least her current place. (I got the impression from the 2nd movie she’s moved around a bit since they original run of the show). Mulder, as much as he cares for Scully, seems like the kinda guy who, when they do hang out, just assumes it will be at his place.
This show really reminded me of the Twilight Zone episode “The Invaders” where the old lady has miniature visitors but she’s terrified and going around trying to destroy it. Little to no talking, “invaders”, no other people around, etc.
Yeah, I thought about that TZ ep too! I thought this was a delight from start to finish. Loved the concept and execution from start to finish. Very reminiscent of Twilight Zone and Black Mirror and playing on utterly contemporary everyday paranoia’s about tech. The factory sequence also had a whiff of the end of the original Terminator. Great stuff. My favourite ep of the revival.