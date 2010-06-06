‘Treme’ – ‘All On a Mardi Gras Day’: Beignet, done that

A review of tonight’s “Treme” coming up just as soon as I anticipate munchies…
“It’s Mardi Gras. Go and have your fun.” -Desiree
Good art has the power to transport you – to make you feel like you’ve been to a place you’ve never visited, or like you understand a person you’ve never met. Going to New Orleans for Mardi Gras is one of those trips my wife and I talked about forever but never managed to pull off. I still want to do it one day, but for now, I’m sated by the time I spent watching “All on a Mardi Gras Day.”
I’ll leave it to the New Orleans residents (and to those who’ve traveled there to attend) to assess how accurately the episode captured the city’s big day. But from my outsider’s perspective I felt like I was allowed to witness the depth and breadth of Mardi Gras experiences available to many, whether the unapolgetic hedonsim of Sonny’s “day apart” or the more innocent tour of different Mardi Gras venues provided by Davis and Annie, or the tearful expatriate just happy to be back in his hometown for the event, or Antoine and Ladonna letting the spirit of the day (and the weight of the secret Ladonna keeps through it) nudge them into having a go for old time’s sake.
Early in the episode, Delmond disappoints Lula when he tries to argue that the city would be better off without the holiday if it meant devoting all the time and energy spent on it towards rebuilding. By the end, though, he’s had such a good time, and gotten a first-hand reminder of the thrill of seeing the Mardi Gras Indians, that he can sincerely tell the crowd at his gig that he thinks “New Orleans might just make it.” And after the day we’ve witnessed, can you blame him?
Of course, not everyone feels that way. Creighton the sourpuss lets his writer’s block mix in with his sense of ownership over the city’s culture and lead him to despair over the sights and sounds of a diminished Carnival. I found it a very nice touch when Toni pointed out that she’s a native and Creighton is not, and that certain aspects of the local culture take on a different meaning when you grow up with them, as opposed to when you adopt them. Creighton, like Sonny, has a tendency to overcompensate because he’s a transplant – whereas native Davis, who often has much in common with Creighton, has himself a fine old time even as he’s acknowledging that this year is different – and at times he can be almost as unpleasant a character as Sonny.
Well, no. No one on this show – and perhaps in the entire David Simon ouevre – is as unpleasant as Sonny. The great thing about “The Wire” was that every character had some kind of redeeming and/or humanizing feature. Valchek was a myopic, petty bully, for instance, but he knew how to get things done. Sonny, on the other hand, is loathsome in pretty much every way. Even the scenes in this one with the man who claims Sonny rescued him during the storm – which matches up with the stories Sonny was telling back in the second episode – don’t feel particularly redemptive, because Sonny clearly has no idea who the guy is. So either he’s been telling someone else’s story (and has now been confused with the original teller), or (more likely) he doesn’t remember, either because he was high then or high now. If Sonny did go out on a boat to help people, it wasn’t because he cares about other human beings, but because it was the sort of adventure that fits the persona he’s constructed for himself. While his scenes offered up a side of Mardi Gras we weren’t going to get from any other character, I still find anything with him a chore to get through, and in fact dislike him so much that I was hoping Davis and Annie would have sex – even though Davis was making an effort to be a gentleman for the sake of both Annie and Janette – just so she would get to experience the love of a better man.
(Congratulations, Sonny. Davis is a more admirable person than you are.)
Chaste though it was, Davis and Annie’s day together was extremely charming, as were our glimpses of Janette the Mardi Gras fairy wandering around on her own, increasingly drunk, trying to turn a car into a taxi cab. (She can wish and wave her wand all she wants, but that car won’t become a cab anymore than her restaurant will become solvent, her home become fixed or the city become whole once more.) I reckon I would have watched an entire hour that just followed Janette around in that costume, so adorable was Kim Dickens. (And “adorable” is not usually an attribute you associate with the characters she plays.)
For that matter, I could have watched an entire episode that was just Antoine following the grief-stricken Ladonna around (and Khandi Alexander was outstanding at showing us the weight Ladonna was carrying and trying to keep from others, even the prosecutor who kept fighting Toni in court). And I absolutely would have watched an hour that was just Antoine and Mr. Toyama catching up, debating jazz trivia and toasting to fallen idols. I think it says something about “Treme” that the most choked up I have gotten at any point in these episodes – more than when Albert got a look at his house, or when Ladonna got her look at Daymo’s body – was when Antoine told Toyama the story of regifting the new trombone to his teacher, and then to his teacher’s grandson, and Toyama smiled and said that pleased him very much. I had been so afraid that the truth would create another ugly moment between the two men – that Toyama would be upset that his expensive gift would be so cavalierly given away – and was relieved that it was not only not a problem, but a reason for these two men from different parts of the world to better understand each other.
“Treme” is a show about people, and for the most part (Sonny excepted), it does a beautiful job at breathing life and humanity into them. But it’s also a show about a city and its culture, and the fear that the flood may have destroyed that culture right along with all the houses. For Antoine to be in the company of a man who knows of, and mourns, the loss of his beloved teacher – and who understands and is even pleased with the idea of the family tradition – is as comforting and appropriate a moment as he can have in the run-up to Mardi Gras. The city is diminished, the parades smaller, but people are still coming to New Orleans for the Mardi Gras, they still know, and they still care. And that matters.
Some other thoughts:
- The season’s early episodes seemed to be setting us up for Albert’s tribe to make their triumphant return during Carnival. Instead, payback for his political protest keeps him in jail through the holiday. But with two episodes to go and all the mentions of the impending St. Joseph’s celebration, I wouldn’t count out seeing the Big Chief don his feathers before the season is out.
- Annie and Davis don’t step out on Sonny and Janette with each other (even though Sonny is off having sex with another woman, while it’s arguable that Davis would be cheating, since Janette considers them friends with benefits), but Antoine and Ladonna’s significant others do get betrayed here. I feel particularly bad for Desiree, since she encouraged her man to stay out and have a good time, while simultaneously making it clear what the paramters of that good time should be.
- For the most part, “Treme” has tried to stick with the same visual template and music rules that “The Wire” followed, but because it’s a show about music, it seems more flexible on the latter. So while the show will often try to have a practical source for any songs on the soundtrack (ala Creighton turning on Professor Longhair’s “Go to the Mardi Gras” before the montage of everyone doing just that), there are other times (like the opening montage’s use of Aaron Neville’s “Struttin’ on Sunday”) where they don’t bother.
- Eric Overmyer’s script throws in a couple of nods to other movies and shows about New Orleans, one of them fairly self-referential. When Creighton is pointing out local landmarks to Sofia, he points out a location where they filmed scenes for “The Big Easy” – a movie that co-starred John Goodman. Later, Overmyer gets in a dig at “K-Ville” with the scene where Annie uses the phrase “gumbo party” – which was a much-derided line from that show’s pilot episode – and Davis cringes and says, “Yeah, we don’t really call it that here.”
- Dave Walker, by the way, was the one who first explained the wrongness of “gumbo party” to me, and as always, I highly recommend you check out his blog for his annotated look at this episode.
- Hard to choose the more hilarious Davis moment in this one: Davis responding to Janette’s talk of a day spent doing nothing with “Pretty much a normal day for me,” or Davis pausing on his way out the door to grab the judge’s Get Out of Jail Free card, just in case. (And I know some people last week speculated that he just took the card to use as part of the ongoing campaign, but it would appear based on that gag that he took it because he knows he’ll need it at some point, given the life he leads.)
- And one more Davis note, while we’re at it: the scene with his parents offered not only a glimpse of how the city’s white aristocracy behaves on the day, but helped soften the characterization of Mrs. McAlary. After all, if she can love the Zulus, she can’t be all bad, can she?
What did everybody else think?
Loved the episode. I was particularly moved by the pre-credit scene with the guy returning from St. Louis and Annie’s sympathetic reaction to him.
I could also watch a tipsy Janette all day long. She had a small part this episode, but every scene of her dancing around in her costume was great.
Creighton is giving Sonny a run for his money as the must insufferable character.
Man, I think The Wire has really messed this show up for me, because I just keep expecting bad things to happen around every corner. I’m glad they haven’t so far, though I feel deep in my bones that the Annie/Sonny story is going to have a tragic ending. They keep making me think of Star 80.
I also really liked the scene with Antoine and Toyama. It was wonderful. It’s funny how this show can take a scene in a perfectly logical direction, but because it defies expectations it feels fresh and surprising. I don’t think this episode was quite as strong as the last, but it was filled with joy and made me smile.
I hear you Ken… while watching the drunk Janette, all I could think is “this is not going end well”. Glad I was wrong.
It didn’t help me that I watched this right after BREAKING BAD, which put me in a really weird headspace….
I actually thought this was the second-to-last episode (which I assumed was penned by Pelecanos), and so I thought everyone was going to come to bad ends. It was stressful to watch, even though I kept telling myself this was a different kind of show.
This is the first episode where I’ve wholeheartedly liked Davis – I was thinking his sunniness was just what Annie needed.
I also really wanted LaDonna to just talk to Antoine about Daymo – I think he’d be just the ear she’d need. Maybe she did, later.
I too thought that Janette was going to come to a bad end and was also thrilled that she didn’t. O loved this episode. Though I think Sonny is a jerk, Antoine is a pig. He tries to get through life on a smile and his horn but he is a lying, cheating man who leaves babies and broken hearts in his wake (as well as cheated cab drivers.) The only time I like him is when he is playing that horn.
It was a fast-moving hour and I thought a good visual and audio depiction of what goes on in Mardi Gras. The episode looked great and I am enjoying all the characters except for Sonny, although he is fun to hate. Looking forward to how this season wraps up.
“Annie and Davis don’t step out on Sonny and Annie…”
Assuming the second Annie is supposed to be Janette
You are correct, sir.
Just as a side comment, if you get arrested in New Orleans starting the Wednesday before Mardi Gras, you’re not getting out until Ash Wednesday, you’re not even getting a phone call. So, to a New Orleanian, the plot with Big Chief not getting out of jail, and his son’s shock, that didn’t ring true in the least. Schedule your protest at a better time, buddy!
The point that I understood was that a Big Chief would normally have been let out, and that’s what was different.
I don’t know, Alan, I remember Ziggy from The Wire’s second season as being particularly insufferable. Plus, being Dutch myself, I am so proud that one of ‘ours’ is in this fabulous series, I can’t really complain that he got stuck with such a irritating role to play.
Felicia Pearson’s “Snoop” in The Wire may be the absolute embodiment of the “banality of evil.” Very interesting characer but pretty hard to love. Definitely fewer redeeming qualities than Sonny on “Treme.”
The Creighton scenes bummed me out more than anything else has done this season. Seeing a grown man with such an easy going wife, daughter, tenured job, and a city he loves, piss away opportunities and wallow in self pity over his minor hurdles brought me down.
Wow that Toyama scene had me on edge as I expected him to be irked that Antoine gave away his gift. It was unlike anything I’d seen in TV or movies for it to play out the way it did with Toyama approving of Antoine’s regifting. As the Japanese say, that Toyama is a real mensch.
I disagree with people acting like as if Sonny is a 2D caricature. Although he is more contemptible than the usual David Simon character, the show has made attempts to give him positive attributes. He did let that guy from Houston stay with him, and we have confirmation that he did help people during the flood rescuing people off of rooftops. His negatives, namely how he mistreats Annie, probably outweigh his positives to most people but he is only deeper down the hole of unabashed hedonism that most of our characters are flirting with. Without him in the show, there would be no dark side to the party.
BTW – The underlying tension in Ladonna’s scenes as she keeps her brother’s death a secret from her mother is the sort of drama we see in The Shield or Sons of Anarchy. A secret we the audience know about, and the tension of seeing how characters act depending on how cued into it they are. To me, this is a superior form of storytelling than the X-Files/Lost/BSG style of having secrets that both characters and audience don’t know about to entice the audience to keep watching only to ultimately end up never explaining or unsatisfactorily explaining.
I loved Annie and Davis’s dorky high five after they read the joke on the sign.
Great episode.
I agr4ee that the Sonny stuff has been weak but I also think we may be bailing a bit more quickly on it than Simon and Co. deserve. Ziggy Sobotka was a tough character to want to watch (with the exception of some often hilarious bar scenes in the company as he he entertains the dock workers), but his character arc is one of the more memorable ones from the series for me.
Also, Valchek was pretty much insufferable with no redeeming qualities at all until much later into season 2.
The point is, sometimes it takes a while but Simon and Co. generally know how to modulate a character correctly when something isn’t quite working.
I agree with what others have said here: The Wire pedigree has me watching this show with a view towards trying to figure out which seemingly innocuous, well-meaning interaction is going to lead to a disaster. Even though nothing happened on Annie’s “date”, I fear that Sonny will find out about it and lord knows what happens after that.
My favorite episode this year of a show I really have enjoyed.
This show is no Wire.
Neither is any other show, so I will forgive it.
Loved the episode and great recap. Now, three things:
1. Marlo had no redeeming chracteristics on The Wire (which, of course, was by design), and I’d say he’s a worse human being than Sonny.
2. Creighton is showing all the signs of legit depression, which is very much a reality for Nola residents Post Katrina. So it’s not a matter of him being “a sourpuss” or “moping around,” it’s about him seeking help, which I imagine where the show is going.
3. From my limited understanding of NOLA culture, their big day is always the St. Jospeh celebration, rather than Carnival. So I figure that was the basic Simon plot device of throwing some serious adversity at Albert before he gets his big triumph/comeback. Of course, it’s not like he’s going to get what he really wants, as the projects do stay closed.
Agree with Creighton depression…I expected to find him dead or dying on that bench not just passed out.
If you read Eggers book you will see that Sonny saving dudes on rooftops is no joke… And beats the !@#@ out of writing a song and taking a bribe (and Sonny’s voice is way better than Davis’).
So while we may not like Sonny, he ain’t the cop who ran away. He’s the junkie climbing on roofs and saving people lives.
And sorry Alan, but the fact that he doesn’t remember the face of a guy he saved from drowning only suggests that he did it more than once. What’s important is that the face was remembered the other way around.
And y’all thought he was making that story up.
Sepinwall….how good is Kim Dickens? Between Treme and FNL she has been, for the last couple of years, acting without acting. She seems like an unwritten soul to me. She’s a balance between the clever and the real.
I’ve met all of these shows’ characters in one incarnation or another, but usually in odd/planned/interview circumstances. I’ve met many more Janette Desautels and Shelby Saracens in everyday life. She’s real. And I understand Davis’ reluctance to let go of that lifesaver (even if it is for the enchanting and potential new lifesaver, Annie) as he floats in his agreed-upon-reverse-piano-lesson-desultory “Creighton Sea”.
Treme and The Wire are complicated; the characters are writ large. However, like all of Simon’s work, the grounding characters keep the reality balloon from imploding if not exploding. Welcome to the family, Kim Dickens.
(PS—Dominic West and Amy Ryan better find their way into this show at some point.)
PS—Dominic West and Amy Ryan better find their way into this show at some point.
I recall reading an interview with Ryan where she said she was offered a role (Janette, presumably) but had to turn it down because she was pregnant at the time of the pilot.
Sorry for the blank comments. First time poster with technology issues.
Last episode was best for me, but this week was enjoyable. Two thoughts:
1) Agree with prior posters on impending sense of dread sometimes. I thought Janette was heading for trouble and LaDonna’s confrontation with the roof contractor would end bad. Glad the writers went in a different direction.
2) It seemed like most plot lines had an incompleteness (not a word, I know) to them: (a) Creighton’s post-Katrina depression made Mardi Gras seem incomplete; (b) Albert’s imprisonment stopped his participation in Carnival; (c) LaDonna carried the burden of Daymon’s death, which kept her from enjoying herself; (d) Janette had nothing going on with Davis, and spent the day alone; (e) and Davis did not consumate with Annie. It seemed as though many characters suffered the same abbreviation as Mardi Gras itself.
Just my humble opinion.
regarding your number 2: i’m from south louisiana and that’s how it is on mardi gras – that’s the point of it. cease all other living, forget all your problems, and spend some time letting go, floating around with good energy with good people.
This show is spot on.
At the end of the day, Sonny saved that guy’s life. So you can call him contemptible and question his motives all you want, but at the end of the day, that guy wouldn’t be alive were it not for Sonny rescuing him.
I also think he is an unpleasant character, but to dismiss him completely is a mistake. He’s a flawed guy and Annie would be far better off without him, but lets not kid ourselves and paint him as a malevolent character. This episode showed that the heroic acts that he boasted about previously weren’t bullshit, but that he really did get out there and save some people’s lives.
You can say what you want about his motives, but I bet the guy whose life he saved couldn’t give a fuck.
How does this episode show that his heroic acts weren’t bullshit?
The episode strongly suggests that Sonny wasn’t bullshitting about his deeds on the boat, and that there was at least a good grain of truth to them. It’s possible that the guy who approached him in the bar was mistaking Sonny for someone else, but that seems pretty unlikely to me. The only reason I can see to doubt this confirmation is that Sonny didn’t recognize the man, but that’s not a big nagging doubt for me.
This is how I saw that scene (and pretty much all of Sonny’s Mardi Gras) antics: he’s in a bad place and he’s falling deeper into Hell, and isn’t for the time being (at least for Mardi Gras) isn’t interested in slowing the descent. He doesn’t want to try to “be good” as Annie and Sonny have advised each other to be. For today, he doesn’t want to maintain any pretense towards being good in any respect he’s not going to try to be a good boyfriend, a good musician, or a good person. This is why he brushes off the man who is trying to show his gratitude.
If you want to say his heroism is bullshit by impugning his motives, that’s another thing, but it’s like Boyce said — the beneficiaries of his “adventure to construct a persona” probably wouldn’t call it bullshit, and personally, I wouldn’t either.
The episode strongly suggests that Sonny wasn’t bullshitting about his deeds on the boat, and that there was at least a good grain of truth to them. It’s possible that the guy who approached him in the bar was mistaking Sonny for someone else, but that seems pretty unlikely to me. The only reason I can see to doubt this confirmation is that Sonny didn’t recognize the man, but that’s not a big nagging doubt for me.
This is how I saw that scene (and pretty much all of Sonny’s Mardi Gras) antics: he’s in a bad place and he’s falling deeper into Hell, and isn’t for the time being (at least for Mardi Gras) isn’t interested in slowing the descent. He doesn’t want to try to “be good” as Annie and Sonny have advised each other to be. For today, he doesn’t want to maintain any pretense towards being good in any respect he’s not going to try to be a good boyfriend, a good musician, or a good person. This is why he brushes off the man who is trying to show his gratitude.
If you want to say his heroism is bullshit by impugning his motives, that’s another thing, but it’s like Boyce said — the beneficiaries of his “adventure to construct a persona” probably wouldn’t call it bullshit, and personally, I wouldn’t either.
Anybody know the name of the song / artist they played in the ending credits? I liked it a lot
[songsfromtreme.tumblr.com]
Thanks! This is great… except it doesn’t have the song I’m looking for!
Anybody know the name of the song / artist they played in the ending credits? I liked it a lot
I was absolutely stunned that Davis actually sought out a church on Ash Wednesday, and upon failing to find one with a midnight mass, nevertheless engaged in a religious ritual. I understand it was a cultural ritual to him, but he strikes me as someone who would still eschew taking the ashes on the forehead, even from a hot girl.
I was surprised to see the Texas bouncer (who stayed with Sonny and Annie) with the crooked contractor. They made it look like he left NOLA after the second-line shooting to return to Texas?
so Sonny saving someone in the storm isn’t enough because it wouldnt be for the “right” reasons. since you are comparing this show the Wire so much, McNulty didn’t really care about victims. the case was always about him and showing how smart he was. it didn’t matter though cause like valcheck(who is easily worse then sonny) he got stuff done. if Sonny did save peoples lives cause it was adventure who cares? as long as he saved them.
Sonny may be a horrible person but i still like seeing him each week cause i wonder what the hell is going on with him at all times. I think a full paragraph bashing him is a little much. especially when a character like Don Draper is praised as some sort of heroic character each week.
I gotta agree with this. I’ve always been of the belief that motive is irrelevant when it comes to judging the rightness of one’s actions. History is full of great deeds accomplished by people operating under less than pure motives. The fact that McNulty was an arrogant jackass who wants to show the world how smart he is doesn’t in any way make his putting a bunch of murderers in prison less right or less admirable. Likewise, the fact that Sonny apparently did save several people’s lives during the storm isn’t negated or made less heroic by whatever was going through his head while he was doing it or the fact that he was unredeemable asshole before the storm and after.
One of the greatest lies people often tell themselves is that how people behave during a crisis reveals who they truly are. That’s bullshit. How you behave the majority of the time over the course of your life is who you are. Crises are life’s aberrations. In a time of high stress and panic, a junkie asshole might rise to the occasion while a seemingly upstanding cop abandons his post. These isolated actions are exactly that, and don’t make one person better than the other.
The revelation concerning Sonny doesn’t redeem him or make him a good person, but it does make him a bit more interesting. It’s the first time they’ve taken the character somewhere unexpected.
Jack, I’m at least as hard on Draper as I am on McNulty. (Like Jimmy, Don can be brilliant professionally and a complete ass personally.) I don’t love either man as a human being, but I greatly enjoy watching them both in action. Pointing out McNulty’s many flaws doesn’t mean I hate the guy; just that I’m aware that, even as the “hero,” he’s as gray as so many others on that show.
But the reason I’ve been so harsh on Sonny is that the character as written is the one obvious drag on a series I’m otherwise greatly enjoying.
Other commenters have pointed that there were a whole lot of “Wire” characters who were far more reprehensible; the difference is that there was something entertaining and/or compelling about those figures (Valchek’s petty tunnel vision was funny, Marlo’s cold stillness intriguing). And we were also shown that within the context of that world, their more monstrous qualities had allowed them to succeed. Valchek was a district commander, Marlo ruled the West side, Maury Levy routinely beat the state’s attorneys, etc.
Sonny is dark and unpleasant and (at least in comparison to Annie) a pretty mediocre musician, but he’s also the first David Simon character who feels like he was transplanted in from another, more predictable drama. That he turned out to be telling the truth about his post-Katrina heroism does add some shadings to the character that weren’t there before this episode, but for now his scenes remain a challenge to get through.
I could watch an entire show that found a way to pair Wendell Pierce and that Japanese jazz-enthusiast. The way the Japanese guy seems both childishly giddy about jazz and somberly sympathetic towards the plight of New Orleans, and the way Wendell Pierce quickly realizes and is in awe of the connection two entirely different people from across the world can have over something like jazz music is so well played in such short scenes and exchanges of dialogue. Incredible acting as usual this week.
Also, I’d easily watch a show solely based on Janette’s character and storyline…chef’s are great personalities in unique, high-stress jobs so I wonder why there hasn’t been a fictional (i.e. not top chef) series on the life of a chef/restaurant owner.
There was a comedy called Kitchen Confidential loosely based off of Anthony Bourdain’s book of the same name. While probably not exactly what you’re going for, it was still pretty entertaining and focused the day to day running of a high class restaurant.
I’d call it My Dinner with Antoine.
It does make me wonder if Sonny is dragging down Annie, both within their story and in the context of the show. It was so charming seeing the day Annie and Davis spent together that I’m inclined to think so. So perhaps we’d see something redeeming about Sonny’s character later on, but for now, I think it’s nice to be able to see the two characters have stories that don’t concern each other.
As for watching Breaking Bad and then Treme – it’s become quite a habit for me to watch Treme on Monday night instead of right after BB, so I could have proper time to digest both shows, which they both deserve.
I also watch Breaking Bad on Sunday and Treme on another day. I also feel I need time to digest each show, and like to read Alan’s post and the comments of other viewers immediately following my viewing of the episode.
I was so happy to see Arnie (Jeff Carisalez) again – though I’m not sure what his role in the whole story is all about. All he seems to do is observe, with these looks that are judgemental but never saying anything, and I wish I knew if it’s all leading toward something. Frankly, I’d like him to have another scene with Annie.
John Goodman is doing a fabulous job of depicting depression and the self-hatred it engenders. I love Creighton and his family and hope we see much more of them. The young actress playing his daughter does a great job — so refreshing when one considers all the fake depictions of teenagers on our screens.
Also, much much more Jacques, please.
Sonny’s scenes with the bar pick-up girl brought home the dark side of Carnival. Sonny lives in a form of hell and Michiel does a great job of bringing that across and frightening us.
The show grows on me week by week. The first season of The Wire remains for me a self-contained masterpiece in terms of energy and impact. Treme is so far a gentler experience–and one of the highlights is how it guides one to a renewed appreciation of one’s own town, city, community.
Sonny lives in a form of hell and Michiel does a great job of bringing that across and frightening us.
I’d argue that Sonny CREATES (or at least helps create) that world and drags it around with him and everyone he comes into contact with. But as Alan said, that sentence sounds a lot more interesting than it’s playing.
Was hoping Davis used his “get out of jail free” card to spring Chief Albert.
Was hoping that Davis would use his “get out of jail free” card to spring Chief Albert…
Ditto. Commented on this below. Seems quite a few of us fell for that misdirection.
I had the fortune to see Dumpstaphunk (the band Antoine is gigging with in the beginning of the episode) at the local jazz festival, and as soon as I heard the name ‘Neville’ I knew what was going down. If anyone ever gets a chance to see them, take it, they put on a great show. (as I’m sure all of the performers on Treme do)
I love Annie and Davis together. It was magical. I would like to see more of Jacques too. He is an intriquing character.
That’s as good a definition of hell (or some version of it) as any: a self-created state that one drags around wherever one goes. And dull on top of all that.
Am I alone in wishing that we were treated to slightly fewer scenes per episode? It can start to feel awfully jumpy–maybe that’s the point.
I love any exchange between Antoine and the cab drivers; love the language and the sass. And the rescue of Davis by his neighbors was classic.
I’m going to stick with it although I’m not in love with it yet. I found I missed it over Memorial Day weekend and that made me feel more invested.
And as someone who had a massive drinking bout with an ex-husband at Pat O’Briens in 1992, I’d love to venture into the schlocky,touristy aspect of the French Quarter for an afternoon or evening. We came to NO at that time in large part to come undone and that we did. It seems as though the flip side of corruption is tolerance, forgiveness.
Yeah, Sonny has just been an awful character. I’m not a big fan of Davis either, but at least he’s funny.
Sonny is an unappealing character, but has more shades than Creighton, who I can’t stand.
Creighton has two modes: being somewhat nice but lecturing to his family, and projecting self-righteous rage about New Orleans to the rest of world.
For me, he is the real problem with an otherwise fine show. Instead of showing us why we should love New Orleans and showing us why we should be upset that it was damaged, we have Creighton telling us that we should love New Orleans and telling us that we should be upset.
More show, less tell please.
I couldn’t agree with you more. He is my definition of a pompous ass.
…also how about less fake sounding “exposition” in the dailogue…particularly with the John Goodman character . He often sounds like he’s reading from a book about Katrina, and to his own family and others who are there, dude! There was also a sceen a few episodes back where two of the jazz players are talking about the Town Hall concert with Bud Powell and Mingus–it sounded so phony, I never watched the Wire–was it just as pretentious? Between that and the awful Sonny and Davis characters, I’m about done… The music is great though, but not enough for me to continue…
I definitely enjoy the show. While viewing this last episode, I felt as if I were really there having a beer and enjoying the music in the bar or on the street, instead of in my living room. Creighton is really getting on my nerves though. Buchholz Surfer and Dane Henas expressed exactly how I feel about Creighton. I also thought that he sounded like he was reading lecture notes when he was supposedly “talking” to his daughter about the damage that Katrina caused.
@ Dane: The Town Hall concert is well known to anyone with some knowledge of jazz. Google “greatest jazz concert ever” and see what turns up. There’s nothing pretentious about that.
@Dave P. I have the CD of the Massey Hall concert sitting on my HiFi. That line was still awful.
The scene where Antoine uses profanity to defend Ladonna against the guy using profanity to insult and intimidate her was like something from a great Richard Pryor routine.
As usual Alan, another fine review. I said exactly the same thing about Sonny re: Davis, i.e. congratulations, DAVIS is better than you. And Kim Dickens was magnificent. I, too, could’ve watched an hour of her just roaming around as the increasingly intoxicated Mardi Gras fairy. Terrific show.
Could the Get Out of Jail card have been used to free the Big Chief? As I watched the episode, I kept thinking that was where things were headed. My theory turned out to be wrong, but I wonder how many others also imagined that as a possible outcome.
The presence and possibilities of the card certainly were played up early in the episode. For example, the opening review of past episodes started with the scene in which the judge gave the card to Davis. When Davis left his house, he dramatically put the card in his jacket pocket. Later, the first depictions of street scenes were interrupted by a shot of Lambreaux lying down at the jail in his orange jumpsuit.
So, I kept wondering how information of Lambreaux’s imprisonment might make it to Davis: the woman Delmond met at Anthony’s party picked up on the fact that something was amiss with Delmond’s father; Janette arrived at the same party, just as Delmond went upstairs, a shaman character ran into Davis and Annie and blessed them with feathers.
Even though the story took a different turn and the card was not used to free Lambreaux, I wonder how many other viewers saw that as possibility and followed the story anticipating that that might happen.
Seems gregp and brueso at the Back of Town blog were hooked by the same false hope.
I don’t know if this show “captures” all of New Orleans, but it definitely does a great job capturing that artistic vein of the city that runs through the old neighborhoods, be it the Wards or Uptown or Frenchmen St. I lived in NOLA several years and they’ve definitely evoked the party of the city I lived in, though it ain’t, say, Metarie.
Also, I’ve Davis’ Dad was about as real a New Orleans Uptown guys as I’ve ever seen. Love to get drunk with him.
For Creighton, making assumptions here but I imagine his ‘pompousness’ will be understood as the seeds of a deep-seated depression that most New Orleanians suffered from in the weeks, months and years after the storm. Creighton has a direct line with former New Orleans blogger/professor Ashley Morris (FU You FFing Fs and what not) but I also see a lot of former Times-Picayune columnist Chris Rose in him, including the fact that he’s a long-ago New Orleans transplant who was hit tremendously hard by the storm. A lot of locals had the same negative reaction to his columns that viewers are having to Creighton, which I wonder if it speaks to how we deal with people who have depression. Check out Rose’s ‘1 Dead in Attic’, very good.
Let’s just say that he’s a depressed narcissist. Many people suffer from clinical depression and don’t display the condescending attitude and insufferable self-involvement of this character.
“Day is Night, and Night is Day.” This episode is the high water mark of the series to date for me. Here, I think Mardi Gras/Carnivale was used to invoke a Shakesperean sense of temporary inversion for several key characters:
Janette, usually highly grounded, tied ball-and-chain, to her food business, either restaurant or food truck. Mardi Gras version: a fairy, free as a bird. Only concern unrealistically wishing for something that ain’t going to happen.
Antoine, the musician/man struggling for a little respect. Going through life in the “second line.” Today, thanks to his Japanese friend, made to realize that maybe, just maybe, he could be a king in a different setting. And that his musical toils might actually be adding up to something respectable.
LaDonna, ever forceful and direct, here made to hide what’s inside her, and allows herself to be both intimidated by those she has stood up to, and saved by one whose help she has been rejecting.
Davis, unwavering goof, here plays the gentleman. Content to have a lady’s company and appreciate the time spent together and obvious connection, and not force the issue any further by respecting it’s boundaries.
Creighton for me is a little muddier by this analogy, other than he is so usually high on New Orleans’ tradition and perseverance, but on this day is struck down by it’s potential overwhelming odds of becoming what is once was.
Delmond, who usually short changes New Orleans’ charm, culture and mystique, has what could be the perfect day on Mardi Gras. He even confesses as much to his father when he picks him up. Who, by the way, isn’t the least bit surprised…
This analogy is potentially most on the mark for Big Chief, even though he barely appears in the episode. The man who refuses to give up tradition, who bows down to no one, his own, free man, is, paradoxically, locked up for Mardi Gras. But, judging by his unaltered swagger as he walks to the car, it was but a temporary thing to his character’s sense of purpose.
These were the ones I felt most strongly about, as I’m not sure Sonny changed. And Annie really just allowed herself to be attracted to, at that moment at least, a kind
This was a terrific episode, the best yet. I loved the scene with Antoine and Mr. Toyama and their discussion of the teacher’s death and the family tradition/inheritance of the horn. So so touching.. and what acting!
And… I totally loved Antoine and Ladonna’s hookup scene. I just love these two characters, and I love them together. Hmmm.
The moment when Davis opens the cab door brought tears for me. She was so beautiful, it was superhuman for him not to kiss her then. But it was a sign of his strong soul, something Sonny doesn’t have true. Sadly though, the world is full of Sonnys.
really? the worst character in simons world? whats he do? he gets high and treats his gf badly? that makes him worse than omar and the barksdale crews? chris n snoop? marlo? really alan??
Obviously, characters on The Wire do things far worse than Sonny. But they were all more compelling-written than Sonny, who’s a bad combination of being an ass and a boring cliche.
Wow, Alan. Saving a man’s life isn’t redemptive in any way, and all because he was high and/or inauthentic? To the first point, just because he’s not constantly jonesing like Bubbles doesn’t mean he’s not an addict. To the second, it’s absurd to me that assumed motive invalidates the fact of his one heroic deed.
Personally, as long as we’re morally judging people, I tend to think saving people’s lives earns a notch in the good column. It doesn’t make up for Sonny’s pigheadedness, but at least it humanizes him a bit.
“Mardi Gras is celebrated all up and down the coast, so it seemed like a real symbol of the region to me.”~ Nancy Cooper
