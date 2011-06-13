‘United States of Tara’ – ‘Crunchy Ice’: In sickness and in health

A review of the penultimate “United States of Tara” (ever!) coming up just as soon as I have a habitat for ferrets…
“I think you can’t keep doing the same thing hoping for a different result.” -Kate
This third and unintentionally final season has been all about the toll that Tara’s illness takes on those who care about her, and for most of them, the events of “Crunchy Ice” seem to be the straw that broke the camel’s back. Marshall has already moved out to live with Grandma Sandy (albeit briefly), Neil wants to take Charmaine and Wheels to Houston and as far away from Tara’s new child molestor alter as possible, Kate’s preparing to build a new life with Evan and his son, and Sandy very strongly urges Max to walk away from Tara the way her husband eventually left her. Even Tara herself attempts to run away – permanently – from the problems she’s caused by jumping off the bridge at the episode’s end.
And the great, painful thing about the show is how much it complicates our sympathies. Who could blame any of the Gregsons and Gregson-affiliated characters for wanting to run away and not look back. And yet who couldn’t feel something for Tara with Toni Collette’s performance in the moment where Tara finally resumes control of her body and weeps at all the damage Bryce has caused? She’s hurt every last one of them, but she’s the original victim here, and even Jack Hatteras would admit at this point that she’s not the one causing all these problems.
What was most impressive about “Crunchy Ice” was how it balanced that sense of total family apocalypse with humor. For the most part, this season has left any pretense of comedy behind, but there was gallows humor in abundance here: Kate seeing everyone in basement and assuming it’s another torando (“I am not doing this again sober”), Bryce somehow peeing into a urinal (prompting Neil to ask, “So, does your wife have a dick now?”), Neil singing a lullaby about porn(*), etc. And Marshall and Kate even get a brief moment of happy sibling bonding before Bryce bangs on the door of Kate’s barricaded room. This misery is driving everyone away from Tara, and yet pulling the rest of them closely together.
(*) Also bonus geek points to whoever not only had the idea of Neil reading a copy of the very awesome “Planetary,” but who wrote that half-finished joke about what it means to be dead in the world of “Planetary.” Seriously, go read “Planetary.”
So we go into the finale with Tara in the water, with Bryce apparently the last alter standing, and with everyone but Max having already turned their backs on our heroine. Damn.
What did everybody else think?
I know Patton Oswalt’s a fan of Planetary, and that might have just been something he had around. Absolute edition’s the best! Cassiday in comic-IMAX!
I LOVED Neil’s pornographic lullaby, but the whole episode was excellent. I’m so sorry it’s been cancelled, but I’m not sure how much further they can take things–especially as Bryce has done away with almost every other alter. With all that’s been going on, though, I do wonder more about Max and his reluctance to hospitalize Tara.
Like Marshall’s film suggests, maybe this show is as much about Max being crazy as much as Tara is being crazy? He’s the only one who willingly chose this life with Tara because he did expect different results from doing the same things. Love, crazy, very thin line.
How many guns do they have at the Gregson household?
Anyway…One of the things I liked about this episode was that it focused on how dysfunctional Max really is. He’s been depicted, to this point, as the stalwart husband and father who helps Tara through her crises and parents the children when she can’t. He truly is all of that, but he’s also a guy who’s attempting to recreate his own messed up childhood and hoping for a happier ending. He’ll rescue the crazy lady, instead of abandoning her as his father did with his mother, and they’ll live happily ever after.
We’ve seen his mother before; but I don’t think I really saw the parallels as clearly then as I did in this episode, now that she’s in the midst of the turmoil spreading both Christmas cheer and bitter regrets as she watches her son’s life go off the rails. I’m glad they managed to squeeze her in before the end. She’s an entertaining character, but what I appreciated most was that her presence in this episode provided a big piece of the puzzle.
Toni looked good in short hair
I’m just glad that Tara jumping off the bridge wasn’t meant to be the cliffhanger for this season.
Me too! That would have been awful.
Even though this season was filmed without the intention of it being the last, it really does feel like a natural progression that things are coming to an end. So many shows get the axe before their story has been fully told, but as much as I love this show, I am very glad to know that we’re finally getting some much needed answers and closure before it says goodbye.
Part of me wished the jump WAS the ending. How cool would it have been to just cut to the credits like they did in An American Werewolf in London?
Anyone know what song is playing when she jumps?
I love the Christmas music that played at the beginning of the episode Crunchie Ice. Can anyone give me the name of the artist and song?