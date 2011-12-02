What’s Alan watching? Why, the ‘What’s Alan Watching?’ pilot, of course!

It’s December, which is list-making time in the entertainment journalism business, and I’ve noticed a lot more chatter this year on Twitter between different critics as they try to figure out their best-of and worst-of lists. The other day, someone asked whether NBC’s horrible “Wonder Woman” pilot – which never aired, but leaked briefly on the Internet – should be eligible. That got me thinking about ye olden days of the ’70s and ’80s when TV networks would actually air some of their unsold pilots, especially when they were two hours long and could be presented as a TV-movie, or if they had something special that the network could promote one time, even if no one felt it would work as a series.
One example of the latter kind of Busted Pilot Theatre was the show that gave my blog its name: 1989’s “What’s Alan Watching?,” a one-hour family comedy starring a pre-“Parker Lewis Can’t Lose” Corin Nemec as Alan Hoffstetter, a suburban teenager who tried to escape his unhappy life by spending hours in front of the TV, often having fantasies where the TV characters would talk to him.
It was produced by Eddie Murphy, directed by a young Tommy Schlamme, and created by Bernie Blaustein and David Sheffield, who had written most of the really memorable Eddie sketches on “SNL,” and Eddie consented to appear in several of the pilot’s TV sketches, as both a James Brown fan pleading for his release from prison and as the Godfather of Soul himself. It was Murphy’s presence – his first TV comedy work since leaving “SNL” in 1984 – that got CBS to put it on the air, even though executives were skittish about the show’s long-term prospects.
Murphy’s presence, and the subject matter, also caught the attention of the nation’s TV critics, and “What’s Alan Watching?” was an unlikely winner for that year’s TCA Award for outstanding movie, miniseries or special. I wasn’t a TV critic back then, but aAs a teenager named Alan who spent too much time watching television (albeit never imagining that “Jeopardy!” would devote a category to my family), the show caught my eye, stayed on a treasured VHS tape for a long time, and eventually seemed a natural choice to be the name of my blog when I started it up many years later.
The Twitter discussion of poor Adrianne Palicki as Wonder Woman got me wondering if “What’s Alan Watching?” had finally turned up on YouTube – and, while talking about it with Todd Van Der Werff, we found out that it was, in two large chunks. There are a couple of bits where the video goes haywire for me, but you can watch virtually all of the pilot in the two clips embedded below.
It was interesting watching this again for the first time in more than a decade. The family material remains completely unremarkable (thought it features a young-ish Fran Drescher as Alan’s older sister, and Barbara Barrie in one of her patented quirky but understanding mother roles), and I imagine that’s what scared CBS off back in the day. The TV sketches hold up much better, even if the idea of satirizing TV shows in this way seems much less novel. (Even at the time, it was starting to become familiar; the same year as the pilot, Weird Al’s “UHF” had a similar “Gandhi does a TV special” spoof.) Eddie as James Brown is never not funny, and the Mr. Ed biography plays out like a “Behind the Music” parody years early.
UPDATE: I forgot to mention, it’s also fascinating to me to see a snapshot of the TV era I grew up watching, just in the way that Alan doesn’t have a DVR, doesn’t have dozens of cable channels catering specifically to his age and interests, and that he therefore has to surf around and see what’s on – and as a result winds up watching a lot of things not necessarily made with a teenage boy in mind. I got exposed to a lot of older material for the same reason (I’ve seen every Abbott & Costello movie, for instance, because it was the only thing vaguely of interest to me on Saturday afternoons), and while some people are still adventurous in their channel-surfing, it’s not nearly as prevalent these days.
So if you’re curious for an obscure bit of TV history, and/or a piece of this blog’s origin story, here’s “What’s Alan Watching,” in two parts:
What a great sort-of origin story!
It really is!
The pilot, however, is dreadful.
I wish more unaired pilots would pop up on the Internet. I wanted to watch that Colin Cowherd pilot just to see how awful it was.
It’s weird to see Nemec’s hair so flat.
I saw this headline and thought it meant you were getting your own TV show. A girl can dream…
Same here. I can only hope that, should Alan get his own show, he will also cast Fran Drescher as his older sister.
Let’s not forget Fran Drescher’s role in UHF!
I don’t get the Jeopardy reference, and googling didn’t help!
It’s in the pilot.
Pauly Shore?
How come working for the ‘cardboard box’ company is so common in television and movies? I’m thinking specifically of Kirk Van Houten as another example.
Actually, Kirk Van Houten worked at a cracker factory (Southern Cracker, the Dryyyyy Cracker).
/nerd
Ian was probably thinking of the episode where Bart disappears during the field trip to the box factory and Homer briefly thinks his son has been turned into a box
DAMN YOU! A BOX!
And then, of course, there’s “Profit.” While Jim Profit did not specifically *work* for a cardboard box company, he *lived* in a cardboard box with his company’s name on it, so there you go…
Didn’t John Locke work at Hurley’s box company?
Don’t forget about another classic of the 1980’s, the song titled “Living in a Box”, from the album titled “Living in a Box” and for the uber-rare trifecta, it’s performed by the group called Living in a Box!!! “I’m living in a box…living in a cardboard box…”
I seriously worry about my nieces and nephews, who don’t get exposed to Abbott & Costello and Shirley Temple movies on Saturdays!
You got to take your responsibilities seriously! I started my twin nephews on the Marx Brothers when they were seven, then moved on to the Hope-Crosby “Road” films. They LOVE old movies now.
Speaking of blasts of the past.. Alan, any chance you could return to having an open thread, like in your own blog ? maybe once a week ? so our community talk about shows that are not currently on the review rotation but may have from time to time something interesting happening in them .
I second the open thread idea. There are any number of shows I might like to discuss, or see if anyone else noticed, which you don’t blog about, and an open thread would let us chatter without wasting your time.
Alan, why IS it that more unsold pilots aren’t aired? I’ve also wondered why they don’t try making pilots available before they’re even sold. It might give networks an idea of how successful or not it could be, giving Americans the chance to say, “No, I do NOT want to watch Paul Reisesr try to do Curb!” and save some of their money picking it up and making more episodes that will never air. Is it legal reasons, or do they just like relying on their focus groups?
Agreed. Looking at the pilots the networks have assumed would be successful, but ended up failing (Playboy Club), maybe they should try something different and air the pilots; if viewers tune in or at least create some buzz then the networks could pick them up. End of season would be a great time to air these pilots.
Free James Brown!
Excellent! Totally missed that when it was originally aired. That was my life growing up — and now as I’m semi-retired!
I haven’t had time to watch this yet, but reading this was a lovely little trip down memory lane. I too saw all the Abbot and Costello films because likewise, they were all that were on our local old movie/rerun-friendly indie channels. I’ve also see every Laurel and Hardy short, every Ma and Pa Kettle movie, and every Francis the Talking Mule movie for the same reason. I also cherished the Channel Eleven Science Fiction Theater, which exposed me to a multitude of good and bad films from the golden age.
And I had to laugh when you noted only having a handful of channels and basically being forced to watch what was on. I doubt I would have watched those Francis movies if there was something else available.
Thanks for the nostalgia, Alan, and I love the back story on this blog’s name. That is truly inspired.
When I saw the title of this post including Eddie Murphy and Fran Drescher in a show who has your blog’s name, I honestly thought you were kidding. I even went to imdb to make sure of that (before reading the post) and was shocked to know that this show really exhisted!
Fantastic post, by the way.
Heat Vision and Jack!
[www.youtube.com]
Probably the greatest unaired pilot – it’s wonderful. I have no idea how it would ever have been a weekly series, but as a one-off? Greatnesss
That was a fun watch, thanks for sharing. Funny to see how dated 80’s tv looks now, when I remember then thinking it looked so clearly modern and perfect compared to “old” movies and tv shows (from the 50’s and 60’s). The point about how we all had to watch things that were not tailored specifically to our own demographic is such an important change (I spent many a summer-weekday-morning watching Dukes of Hazard for the same reason you were watching Abbott and Costello). I think that’s the most unfortunate side-effect of all the choice there is now: kids don’t get exposed to anything other than this extremely narrow range and are completely clueless about everything else. That the only mostly-common cultural currency nowadays is “reality” television is a hard reality to stomach.
Oh wow, I had no idea “what’s alan watching” was even a tv show. Figures!
Alan, I must confess I started reading your blog because of the name (I was looking for Friday Night Lights reviews of the first episode of season 4)and found it. Here in South America PLCL is like a “cult” series, and a hit back in the day, so some local channel owner bought what’s alan watching? and it aired here in 92/93 (and with some improbable reruns like saturday mornings and those “fill” timeslots). I remember the title so when my google search for FNL took me to a blog named what’s alan watching? I knew that that combo wasn’t going to dissapoint me. I taught that the title was “deforme” (here, is a slang meaning something weird in a very good way). And here we are, reading after 3 years. good work!
Don’t look now, but while you were busy ignoring “Dexter” this year, you just missed the one moment on the show that you always wanted to see.
Bad timing, dude.
Watched the show on tv when it aired. Thought it was funny… then never saw a second show. Eddie was funny, the family was ecclectic… but the girlfriend was cute! Waited for it to be picked up again. (“Free Nelson Mandela” – comeback? “Let the Italians worry about theirs, we worry about our own!”)
Does anyone know where we can get a copy? Does CBS have a vault you can order from. I was in college for this TV special and we watched it almost daily (exaggeration but not by much). Great comedy.