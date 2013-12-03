You have not failed this city: Catching up on ‘Arrow’

A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about the disappointing early returns from “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,” which has thus far come across as a show designed by focus group to appeal to the broadest group possible, and which as a result appeals deeply to no one. In response, several readers suggested I give another shot to the CW’s “Arrow,” primetime’s other current superhero series, which I had all but forgotten about after a few competent but unremarkable episodes last fall, but which they insisted was succeeding at so much of what “SHIELD” was struggling with.
Having watched a handful of season 1 episodes(*) and all of season 2 to date, I can say that they were right. “Arrow” isn’t perfect, but it has a much better understanding than “SHIELD” of what it wants to be and what its strengths and weaknesses are. The folks at ABC/Disney/Marvel might want to take note.
(*) For the “Arrow” obsessives among you, I watched (in addition to the first two episodes, which I saw when they aired), “Year’s End,” “Dead to Rights,” “Salvation,” “The Undertaking,” “Darkness on the Edge of Town” and “Sacrifice.” Why those? I wasn’t going to have time to watch them all, so I asked executive producer Marc Guggenheim to suggest a handful that he felt represented their best work and/or would be most useful to understanding what’s happening in season 2.
Initially, “Arrow” struck me as an attempt to do another Batman TV show without actually having permission to use Batman, with Stephen Amell as playboy-turned-vigilante Oliver Queen as an impressively-torsoed Bruce Wayne stand-in. But even in the comics, Green Arrow was often used as a Batman copycat before evolving into a more unique left-wing crusader. Similarly, “Arrow” has made class warfare one of its major themes, with a scion of the elite turning against his fellow 1%ers to fight for the less fortunate. (The first season built to Queen’s wealthy arch-nemesis leveling most of their city’s poorest neighborhoods.) It’s an approach that gives the series a specific point of view, even as Oliver is hanging out in his Arrow-Cave and speaking in a lower register to threaten bad guys.
Amell’s abs got all the early attention, and he certainly looks the part and moves well in the superhero moments. (Though for some reason, as Oliver Queen he almost never seems to move his arms.) Amell’s greatest strength, as it turns out, is his ability to play with others: specifically, Oliver’s two sidekicks, military veteran John Diggle (David Ramsey) and hacker Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards). There’s an easy sense of camaraderie between the three of them, and they can be as serious or light-hearted as a story requires. Where “SHIELD” struggles to develop its characters into anything beyond their basic types, “Arrow” has delineated its lead trio into specific, likable, compelling people, so that Felicity and her not-so-secret crush on Oliver doesn’t just play out as every other “Why, without your glasses, you’re beautiful!” geek girl.
“Arrow” is an unapologetic melodrama, with characters often speaking in grand, self-defining pronouncements rather than dialogue. It works because the superhero genre lends itself to this treatment (though it’s far from the only approach that works with the capes-and-tights set), and because there’s a consistency of tone to it. Despite the modest budget of your average show, “Arrow” does its best to play big with its scope and with its emotions, and if the moves don’t always work – the writers seem to constantly be struggling with what to do with Oliver’s ex-girlfriend, attorney Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), for instance – the effort is usually there.
And where “SHIELD” comes across at times as afraid of its own comic book roots, “Arrow” – which, to be fair, is on the CW and therefore a niche show by design – has turned itself into a Petri dish for the idea of a TV universe for DC Comics characters. Tomorrow night’s episode (it airs, as usual, at 8 p.m. Eastern) is even attempting to set up a spin-off around super-speedster the Flash, here introduced in his civilian guise as police scientist Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), but well before that, “Arrow” has played with a wide range of DC characters who have little to no Green Arrow comic ties. Now, it may just be that DC is more relaxed with letting their creators play with all the toys in the box than Marvel – and also that the likes of Brother Blood, Professor Ivo and Bronze Tiger aren’t likely to be in demand for the next three dozen Superman films – but I suspect that even for non-geeks who, prior to the series, couldn’t tell Deadshot apart from Deathstroke if their life depended on it, the use of these villains and supporting characters creates a sense of a more filled-in, colorful world.
There are times, however, where the world of “Arrow” feels a bit too full. The series employs a structure that’s the opposite of “Lost,” with lots of action on the mainland accompanied by flashbacks to the five years Oliver spent trapped on a remote island in the Pacific, picking up the skills (and scars) needed to become a hero. These scenes have Amell wearing an unfortunate wig and at times feel like unnecessary distractions from the main action. The new episodes, at least, have been using the island better, as those scenes tie in more naturally with what’s happening in the present and seem to be building to something bigger. Tomorrow’s episode, in fact, was the rare occasion where I wish we had spent even more time on the island. (And I say that even though I was intrigued by the introduction of a more boyish Barry Allen.)
There are also a lot of supporting and recurring characters of varying degrees of usefulness and interest, and at times the show spends too much time shifting between them all, rather than just focusing on giving Oliver, Diggle and Felicity an interesting adventure. Summer Glau, a nerd icon in her own right from her time on “Firefly” and “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” (and, to a much lesser extent, “The Cape”), has been hanging around all season, mostly wearing business suits and frowning, which seems a silly waste of having Summer Glau in a comic book show. (I’m assuming she’ll get to kick butt down the road, but better to just save her til we get there.)
Overall, though, “Arrow” is a lot of fun, and even if there are just as many cooks stirring this broth as there appear to be on “SHIELD” (which also, in fairness, hasn’t been through a season-plus worth of learning curve yet), it doesn’t feel timid and designed-by-committee in the same way. It’s just trying to be the best, boldest version of “Arrow” that it can be.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
So will we be getting weekly Arrow reviews now?
I don’t think it’s that kind of show. There are a lot of fun shows that just don’t lend themselves to close-analysis criticism. I’d include the surprisingly good Almost Human and the best new series of the year, Sleepy Hollow.
I’d refer you to the AV Club which does weekly reviews and an excellent job of coverage on Arrow.
Yes!!! Thank you Alan, for listening to our pleas to check out a show that should be a complete guilty pleasure, but in actuality, is just a lot of kick-ass fun and insane cliff-hanger awesomeness.
I mean, with the last new episode still on my mind and the insane cliff-hanger at the end of it, I can only send a million bravos Arrow’s way.
What makes this even crazier for me, is that I was waiting to trash this show in every way possible due to Greg “I ruined Green Lantern” Berlanti’s involvement.
But I guess people in Hollywood CAN learn from their mistakes. And however wrongly and stupidly Berlanti had portrayed Hal Jordan, he and Guggenheim have gotten it absolutely right with Oliver Queen.
While this show isn’t say, Battlestar Galactica or Friday Night Lights, I find myself becoming as big an evangelical about it as I did those shows, and it really does come back to the fact that out of all the shows on TV right now… it’s just the most fun.
It’s a little three letter word that we overlook, but sometimes, in a world full of shows of “importance,” it’s nice to sit down and have fun with what we’re watching.
I’m so glad you took a second look at Arrow, Alan. And I know between you, Dan, and Leann’s busy schedules, it’s too much to expect recaps every week, though this show completely deserves it as opposed to the bore of a show Drew keeps recapping, it would be nice to get a few more of these before the end of the season.
I think a major advantage Arrow has over Shield is that it’s not part of a shared universe, so DC has really no reason to stop them from using villains like Black Tiger (or even more high profiles names like Deadshot). Marvel probably sees ay too much stuff as off limits as potential movie franchise fodder.
Good review and I agree with Alan that they need to focus a bit more on the Diggle, Felicity, Oliver missions and interactions. That is the core of the show, I don’t tune in to see the adventures of Oliver’s Mom or Laurel’s emotional crises. I’ll give Thea a pass though, that character works pretty well and brings out other sides of Oliver.
Just great – now I won’t be able to watch the show without looking for Oliver Queen’s arm movements. Thanks a lot, Alan. :-)
Completely agree. As soon as I rad that, I thought back to the show and it is totally accurate. His arms just hang there in a dark suit coat when he is just being Oliver in the present.
Stephen Amell seems stiff when he wears suits. Maybe he’s not comfortable in them?
Also, Alan, as comic book geek, how do you appreciate Oliver’s arch nemesis, Merlyn the Dark Archer?
Often in comic books, the arch villain of the piece isn’t the hero’s mirror image. Think Lex Luthor to Superman or The Joker to Batman. These villains have strengths where the heroes are weak.
But with Green Arrow and Green Lantern in particular, their primary nemesis, Merlyn and Sinestro, are basically them, but twisted.
Do you prefer that, or do you prefer it the other way, as with Luthor and Superman?
Matt, virtually all of my Green Arrow reading is either of the O’Neill/Adams run with Green Lantern in the ’70s or stuff during and shortly after the Mike Grell era. I honestly didn’t know Merlyn existed until he popped up as part of Luthor’s Society circa Identity Crisis.
A mirror image villain can work just fine, especially in a case like this where he’s played by an entertaining and suitably hammy actor like John Barrowman.
Speaking of Identity Crisis, did you notice that Moira’s lawyer is Jean Loring? I love the little easter eggs like that which are sprinkled throughout the show.
Arrow falls on that same spectrum of shows like American Horror Story, Doctor Who, and Spartacus – lots of fun to watch, ridiculously entertaining, but really nothing more than compulsively watchable diversions.
But, I would rather watch something like those shows than self-important stuff like Mad Men (sorry, but I find it stuffy and boring).
The best shows often find a balance – like Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad – between the fun and importance, which makes them among the best in my opinion.
The old Roger Ebert rule, which I’ve found to be a good guide for me, is that something should be judged on how well it succeeds at what it’s trying to be (unless what it’s trying to be is just reprehensible). I feel like “Arrow” succeeds very well at what it’s trying to be, so I’ve come to really appreciate it. Also, as you said, it’s just fun.
Glad to see a write-up on what I think is an underappreciated show. Still, I think you gave the Batman comparisons not quite enough mention; this is a show that just introduced a series of characters who are part of the League of Assassins, including multiple references to Ra’s al Ghul! (opening at least the possibility of him appearing on the show)
Also, I know you didn’t watch most of last season, but much of it was built on the foundation of Oliver’s guilt over having an affair with Laurel’s sister, Sara, and then her dying in the crash that left him marooned on the island five years ago, but then this season the producers did a 180 and had Sara turn out to be among the living (and part of the League of Assassins). Instead, Ollie’s now “guilty” that his best friend Tommy was killed in last season’s finale (which was really more about the writers killing off a character with little further use). The writers also changed him from an unabashed killer into a more Superman-like guise of a hero who avoids killing a foe unless absolutely necessary.
Btw you might not have caught this earlier, but Felicity was originally a bit-player guest star last season whose role gradually grew as the producers wisely figured out that fans loved her character; she’s arguably the most interesting of all the supporting characters (except possibly for Diggle), and this year she was bumped up to series-regular status.
I, too, am perplexed why Summer Glau has been so underused to date, but also at the show’s tendency (reminiscent of a *terrible* show, the original ’60s Batman) to keep recycling the same villains over and over again, most of all with the recent reveal that Malcolm Merlyn somehow isn’t dead! (Btw while I’m glad to see John Barrowman back, he’s unquestionably WAY too young to be playing a man who was the father of late-twentysomething Tommy, Ollie’s BFF.)
In any event, the cast still needs some pruning. As you stated, the writers have never figured out what to do with Laurel except for moving her to the DA’s office this season, and I’d say the same for Ollie’s sister, Thea, even though I love Willa Holland. I’m also not sure why Thea’s bf Roy is there, unless they’re building him up to be a full-fledged Arrow sidekick.
But, like you said, this is a CW melodrama, so shocking returns-from-the-dead and repeated, lingering shots of Stephen Amell’s abs — and they are admittedly impressive, as is his ability to do one-armed push-ups and the like — are understandably part of the package.
I agree with you on all point, but especially the no one is really dead policy. It’s very contradictory to make guilt such a big component of the show, while making murder an act of so little consequence.
How old is John Barrowman?
Barrowman is 46, Colin Donnel is 31.
Captain Jack is immortal! John Barrowman has been looking fine for 46 years.
Malcolm Merlyn spent quite some time in Nanda Parbat after the death of his wife. Time moves differently in Nanda Parbat, lending some credibility to his youthful appearance.
I’ve followed Arrow since the beginning, and I can tell you that you’ve seen more than enough episodes to give yourself a good idea. You could have skipped some of season 2. This is a show that will do some filler episodes from time to time.
Arrow still has a ton of work to do, but the second part of the first season and the second season worked well because they could find a core that worked (Oliver, Diggle, Felicity) and they kept the wheels rolling. They’ve been piling up the plot twists just so we wouldn’t focus on the scripts or the acting, and it works.
What the show did well is that it allowed some characters to be intelligent and reacts to what was happening instead of just keeping them tied to their stereotypes. They allowed Felicity to acknowledge how stupid she sounded before she was integrated into the team (“Oh, your friend just happen to discover military grade explosives in this basement”) and they allowed Detective Lance to evolve from the narrow minded detective spewing clichés to a helpful but conflicted figure.
They are toeing a fine line with the soap opera stuff. I was disappointed by the big reveal at the end of State vs. Queen. I an intrigued to see what they will do with that, but I think it cheapened everything that happened since the first half of the first season.
You give too short a shrift to the acting, which I don’t think is all that bad.
Look at Amell, yeah, for most of last year, he wasn’t very good.
But go back and look at David Boreanaz through Buffy’s first three seasons and Angel’s first season. He went from terrible, to serviceable, to wow, he’s much better, to then anchoring his own show and being comfortable enough in his own skin to be the straight-man character, as well as being the butt of many a Cordy-barb thrown his way.
Also look at David Giuntoli on Grimm. Like Boreanaz, he was very bad, and now, he’s actually gotten to the point where he’s good enough that I can see him carrying Grimm another 4 or 5 years.
Amell has improved exponentially. All of the characters around him, except one, have as well, and that includes Willa Holland who I think has become so much better in the show. Katie Cassidy started out bad, and has only gotten worse. Part of this is the writing, but the other part is, she’s just not very good.
Amell and her were once at the same level of tolerable acting “for the CW.”
Now, Amell has stepped it up, and Cassidy has sunk below tolerable to, “Can’t they kill her off and replace her with Sara, permanently?”
Agreed – Amell has improved SO MUCH during the show’s run so far. There’s more subtlety in his movements, his voice, his facial expressions. He’s found the right balance between the grandiosity needed for a comic book hero and the subtlety needed for a dramatic actor. He’s doing great.
Also agreed that most folks have improved – Willa Holland, dude that plays Detective Lance.
I don’t think Felicity ever sounded stupid, though. It was quite clear that Felicity never actually believed the lame excuses that Oliver gave her, but what was she to do, call her boss out?
@HistoryOfMatt – re Giuntoli, TELL ME ABOUT IT. His improvement is even more exponential than Stephen Amell’s!
Both of you made good point. Amell improved from the first episodes and he seems okay in the scenes with Diggle and Felicity. However, he is still atrocious as his “cover” identity Oliver Queen, the playboy CEO, and when he’s donning the hood.
I think Arrow just has a much clearer vision of what the show wants to be. Shield is a weird governmental agency version of CSI, often telling us how they solved the case without showing it. Arrow has a past, bad things are happening in arcs, and Arrow is a bonafide flawed superhero.
I think that last part is important – he’s not just any highly trained government agent, but he’s exceptional and the show isn’t afraid to show him as such. He regularly fights opponents that clearly have cinematic martial arts skills and he has them as well. He has clear failings and tries to work through them on nearly every show.
On the other hand, Shield seems to have believability issues. Why would May hand a computer expert a stack of papers to look through? Can Ward or May actually fight all that well or do we just repeatedly get told about how well they can fight? Why does Skye, again, the computer expert, repeatedly need to have everything explained to her by Fitz & Simmons. Why doesn’t she have the tools of a hacktivist on her at almost all times – lock picks, electronics tools, cellular smart phone, etc…
I think it is a measure of how well Archer thinks these things through that I visually believe Roy Harper would likely thrash Ward, even though at the same time, when I watch Arrow, I think Roy Harper is an incompetent for fighting the way he does…
The biggest problem with SHIELD is they brought in the horrible Agent Ward and the terrible Brett Dalton to be him.
WHY???
Ward is a superfluous character and Dalton is a bad actor.
There should be no Ward. Whatever it is that Ward does, COULSON should be doing it.
We know Coulson is an ass-kicker. He should be the one to humanize and bring Skye in, and work with Skye.
If there was ever a time for there to be a “Whedon kills someone” moment, it needs to be Ward, and it needs to be soon.
But then, don’t bring in anyone to replace him.
Replace him with Coulson, who is the ONLY character on that bore of a show that we actually care about and for within SHIELD.
This show is unapologetically campy and just plain fun. Amell and co. seem like they’re having a blast doing it.
Also, best action on TV?
Do you even know what “unapologetically campy” even MEANS?? If so, you haven’t watched 5 minutes of Arrow.
You’re right about Katie Cassidy’s character, she has absolutely no character momentum at all this season, and considering her comic roots, you’d hope that as the story starts to pick up with Sara, her focus will become clearer… everybody else is being at least somewhat productive on the show (even Willa Holland has become somewhat less useless).
Back when Dan checked in with the show a few weeks back, we had a tiny back and forth about the relevance of the island flashbacks when they feel like they’re being shoehorned in to parallel the current action. Now it seems the plot with Baron Blood will somehow be linking back to what happened on the island, which is cool, but at some point they’ll need to break that structure because it’ll start to look contrived if Oliver’s 5 years in isolation all somehow link back to the present day.
Yay, “Arrow” review! I’m always glad to see this show get some ink (virtual and otherwise).
This is a show that really surprised me, in terms of how enjoyable it was. I think, because it’s tucked away on The CW and because it’s about a less-known superhero, it has the freedom to actually be a TV action/adventure drama, rather than product-placement for a comic book or movie line. DC probably wasn’t expecting much out of this, so it hasn’t been over-managed. Also, Greg Berlanti is a pretty good writer, and he seems more involved in this than it’ll ever be possible for Joss Whedon to be involved in SHIELD.
“Now, it may just be that DC is more relaxed with letting their creators play with all the toys in the box than Marvel”
I think this is mostly down to Warner Bros having owned DC for a lot longer than Disney has owned Marvel. Between the X-Men and Spider-Man, Fox and Sony have the live-action rights to huge swathes of the Marvel universe — to the extent that SHIELD can’t even use the word “mutant.”
I caught up with the first season of Arrow when it showed up on Netflix. I’ve been enjoying it at about the same level as Alan, with the same complaints. It’s very good at the things it’s good at. . . and then it attempts something like courtroom drama and falls flat on its face.
“I think this is mostly down to Warner Bros having owned DC for a lot longer than Disney has owned Marvel. Between the X-Men and Spider-Man, Fox and Sony have the live-action rights to huge swathes of the Marvel universe — to the extent that SHIELD can’t even use the word “mutant.””
Maybe Disney doesn’t know the nuances of what they do and don’t have rights to, but Marvel Studios sure does. They’ve been able to effectively build a whole universe despite those swaths being out of bounds, but aside from a few names here and there, they haven’t been able to show that universe on film.
I’m still behind on season 2, but so far it is much less inspired than season 1. I get wanting to deal with the emotional fall-out of, you know, genocide, but this turn has changed the fun pulp of the first season into a mess of grim angst and angsty grimness. Watching young women weep and plead while being slowly murdered by a fetish killer is not what I tune into ARROW to watch. Hopefully the show will rediscover its sense of fun and get back to tearing up plot and burning through cliffhangers.
Hell yeah, Arrow is a fun time. Love Deathstroke, he should definitely get his own spinoff. When Arrow and Merlyn go to blows it’s always spectacular.
Well I’m glad you decided to give Arrow another shot. When I started watching I had serious doubts about whether or not I’d enjoy it. CW shows and I have a love/hate relationship. Okay. Mostly hate. But Arrow really turned that around and I haven’t regretted sticking with it.
Yes, Arrow has its rocky moments and I, too, think they sometimes pack TOO much “other stuff” in there when I’d rather see more focus on the team of Oliver, Felicity, and Diggle. I still feel that way in season 2 despite it being a good season. I get impatient with the always growing cast of players, finding myself thinking, “oh come on! get back to Oliver/Felicity/Diggle!” But I try to keep in mind that the writers are going somewhere just based on the way they tied everything together in season 1.
I think what separated Arrow from Agents for me is exactly what the review concluded: Arrow is trying to be the very best, most entertaining show it can be, always reaching for bigger, badder, bolder episodes that treats its viewers as intelligent people, dropping clues, giving hints, foreshadowing things and making you pay attention when you watch. It’s like a puzzle and if you let yourself play along with it, it winds up being a satisfying, fun viewing experience. Who doesn’t want that?
I actually love the island flashback scenes, and look forward to them pretty much every episode. They are well done, and like how they tie-in to main present day plot of each ep now in season 2.
I love the overall dark, and serious tone of the show. The cast is great. Queen, Diggle, and Felicity all have great chemistry.
Laurel, and Thea are the two weak links of the show, and I’m not sure where they’re going with Summer Glau’s character (I’m going to guess she may some yet to be revealed evil ties).
“The folks at ABC/Disney/Marvel might want to take note.”
And Joss Whedon too, right? Joss Whedon, the absentee showrunner should also take note, right? You know, the guy whose name was attached to this thing for a year prior, when the hype was through the roof. The guy who, after Avengers, had the pull to have ensured it came out right. The guy who was now on a network that wasn’t Fox – a network that, at least by network standards, has a pretty damn solid reputation for working well with talent. Right!?
Eh, what’s the point?
The Whedon showrunning SHIELD isnt Joss, its his brother and sister in law. He’s the big name that Disney/Marvel throws out to gain attention, but everyone has been pretty open to how limited Joss’ time is for the show.
@DOUGMAC Thanks for the comment back. I did say “absentee showrunner,” which to me, means that he’s the guy who signs off on it. Professionals sign off on things they don’t necessarily work on, like the principal in an architecture firm – but they’ll take liability, and if they had any professionalism and passion they’d want to insert their input and make sure it’s right before signing off anyway. Abrams is an “absentee showrunner,” for example, on way too many TV projects – he diminishes his own brand as an artist because of that, and I think that’s the primary reason why most people (hate) him. I like him, but it irks me too. And he should, and does, take responsibility (or gets the blame, depending on your perspective) for all his clunkers. If Whedon wants to get in that game, then the same goes for him. If not, he should man up and tell Disney they can’t use his name, and then Sepinwall can go blaming ambiguous corporate entities all he wants.
Arrow now is much better than SHIELD now, but early SHIELD wasn’t anywhere near as dire as early Arrow.
I don’t watch this. Is Amell’s island wig worse than Megan Boone’s wig
I stopped watching ARROW two or three episodes into this season. It had just become a clinic of bad writing and bad acting, and I couldn’t take it anymore. The overabundance of pretty people just wasn’t enough to keep me watching.
I was pretty uninterested in Arrow after the pilot, but after reading author Jennifer Crusie’s writing about the show, and finding out that Felicity existed, I took it up again. And yeah, it’s pretty good. I concur that Laurel could be gotten rid of easily and Roy hasn’t done much yet either, and the island never interested me much, but darned if the Arrow Three don’t make it work somehow and keep me interested. And I like the Queen ladies, even Thea (sorry, folks).