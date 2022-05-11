Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers and where to buy them. This is one hell of a week for sneakerheads and an even bigger week for Jordan fans. For the first time this year, SNX is coming to you with a full list of 10 drops. It’s been a minute since we’ve had a week this strong and a couple of this week’s releases are definite contenders for our year-end list of the best sneakers of 2022. Of these 10 drops, Nike snagged eight spots — proving that the brand is truly firing on all cylinders right now. Joining Nike is Kawhi Leonard’s latest Kawhi 2 colorway and brand new Yeezys. Let’s dive into this week’s best drops. RIP to your wallet.

Air Jordan 6 Midnight Navy When you start a roundup of the best sneakers of the week and your first entry is these Midnight Navy Jordan 6s, you know it’s going to be a strong week. The Midnight Navy is hands down one of the best Jordan 6 colorways of all time and Nike has been keeping it locked up for 20 years now. The Midnight Navy received its first retro release in 2000 and this drop matches it 1:1 with an all-white leather upper, crispy Midnight Navy accents, embroidered branding, and a translucent outsole. If you can cop it this week, you have at least one year-end list-worthy sneaker in your closet. The Air Jordan 6 Midnight Navy is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like Flight Club. Nike Air Max 97 Off Noir This week the Air Max 97 is finally getting the Off Noir treatment. Featuring a distinct faded black and white colorway over the Air Max 97’s wavy design, the Off Noir adds a weathered sleekness to the silhouette, pulling it out of the dad-shoe territory for something a bit more sophisticated. Reflective detailing and a full-length airbag give this design a sort of shimmer in the right light. The Nike Air Max 97 Off Noir is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Max BW Marina Fans of ‘90s sneakers, prepare to nerd out because the Air Max BW Marina is back! Originally designed by Tinker Hatfield and released in 1991, according to Nike the Marina earned its legendary status almost a decade later in dance circles thanks to its spongey foam midsole and airy mesh build, which kept it lightweight and comfortable. That’s something we take for granted these days, that build philosophy is basically the template that most modern sneaker designs start with (looking at you Yeezy brand), but few can capture the magic of the OG. It combines modern expectations with a retro look that is often imitated but never truly matched. The Air Max BW Marina is set to drop on May 12th for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Converse x A-COLD-WALL Aeon Active CX Designed in partnership with Samuel Ross’ A-COLD-WALL, this new Aeon Active CX in Black and Apple Green offers a futuristic aesthetic over Converse’s most cutting-edge modern technology. Featuring a CX foam underfoot over a Crater foam midsole wrapped in a suede and leather upper and stretch bootie construction, the Aeon Active CX is designed for all-day comfort no matter how rugged your terrain.

In keeping with its future-leaning aesthetic, this sneaker’s midsole is constructed from leftover factory scraps, offering a slightly smaller carbon footprint. The branding is kept elegant here, nothing is too loud. Just a simple Converse logo on the pull-strap and heel with ACG branding at the toe. With the cratered midsole, the wild black and pea-green color combo, and the murky translucent outsole, more noticeable branding might’ve completely ruined the design, which admittedly has a lot going on. The Converse x A-COLD-WALL Aeon Active CX is set to drop on May 12th for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

New Balance Kawhi II Nike may be on fire this week, but New Balance is bringing the heat too. The brand’s best release of the week is this Kawhi II in Ocean Blue, which features a bright spring-appropriate colorway of baby blue and orange. Featuring a FuelCell midsole, a Kinetic Stitch upper, and braided stitching, this Kawhi 2 is sure to go down as one of the silhouette’s best colorways. We’ve been saying the word “best” a lot this week and that’s by no accident. This truly is one of the best weeks we’ve had in 2022 for sneaker drops. The New Balance Kawhi II Ocean Blue is set to drop on May 14th for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance website. Nike ACG Air Mada Vachetta Tan/Ash Green/Black Lovers of ‘90s sneaker silhouettes, this is undeniably your week. A hiking favorite from ’94, the ACG Air Mada is getting three new colorways across its rugged upper ensuring that when you hit the hiking trails, you look more stylish than anyone on the hill. Ever.

Featuring a lightweight and breathable (but durable) upper, the ACG Air Mada features pull-tabs, simple branding, premium leather overlays, and an eye-catching color block design. The Nike ACG Air Mada Vachetta Tan, Ash Green, and Black are set to drop on May 13th for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 11 Low 72-10 Another Jordan? Absolutely. This week brings the drop of the 72-10 AJ-11. It’s meant to commemorate the season when Jordan won 72 games and a title solely rocking AJ-11s. It’s a season so strong it solidified the Jordan 11 as one of the all-time greatest silhouettes in the Jordan lineage. Featuring a black patent leather upper, this sneaker features tumbled leather accents, a translucent outsole, and a luxurious sheen that will have it go down as one of the all-time greatest Jordan 11 colorways ever. The Air Jordan 11 Low 71-10 is set to drop on May 14th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Adidas Yeezy 500 Granite There is a sort of faded nostalgic quality to this week’s Yeezy 500 Granite, maybe I just have the eerie “Life Of The Party,” video on the brain since it also dropped this week, but these shoes could’ve probably shown up in the nostalgia-heavy video without seeming totally out of place.

The simple monochromatic colorway kind of resembles graphite more than granite, but we have to admit ‘Yeezy 500 Graphite’ doesn’t quite have the same ring to it. The Adidas Yeezy 500 Granite is set to drop on May 14th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed app or Yeezy Supply.