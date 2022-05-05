Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. It’s another quiet week, a lot of brands and retailers decided to sit this one out — which means Nike has gobbled up almost all the spots on our list. It may not be a good week for fans of sneaker collaborations and special releases, but it’s a great week for Nike heads, as this week brings the festival-friendly Jordan 1 Utility, brand new Dunks, Red October-esque Jordan 9s, and the latest Nike collaboration with Supreme. As for the other brands, Adidas brought out a new Yeezy but if you’re a classic Adidas fan or ride for New Balances, Reebok, PUMAs, or Fila, there just isn’t a lot out there worthwhile. Here is hoping the tide changes next week. For now, let’s dive in.

Air Jordan 1 Utility It’s festival season, which means you’re going to need pockets and pouches in unexpected places for… storage. Storage for what you ask? If you don’t know, you don’t know. For those looking for some extra stash pouches, the Air Jordan 1 Utility is here to meet your needs. Featuring a durable canvas upper with multiple pockets, webbing pulls, and a low-key all-black colorway over a white midsole, the Jordan 1 Utility will have you all geared up while looking fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Utility is out now for a retail price of $175. It’s unfortunately already sold out at Nike so pick up a pair via your favorite aftermarket site. Nike Retro GTS Blue and Magma Orange The Retro GTS is a silhouette that doesn’t get a lot of love in Nike’s roster of amazing silhouettes but this simple skate shoe harkens back to the late ‘90s and is just as stylish as other kicks of that era.

Featuring a Boarder Blue canvas upper over a white midsole with Magma Orange accents, the Retro GTS features an updated insole for enhanced comfort and embroidered logos for a more premium presentation. The Nike Retro GTS Blue and Magma Orange is out now for a retail price of $65. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Converse x DRKSHDW TurboWPN Clay/Egret The Weapon is back baby! The court sneaker popularized by Magic Johnson is getting an overhaul this week courtesy of Rick Owens’ DRKSHDW label with the Converse x DRKSHDW TURBOWPN. The sneaker drops in both an Egret and Clay colorway and features an altered and distorted silhouette that pulls the sneaker away from its basketball roots, giving it a sort of punk rock vibe. It echoes another classic Converse sneaker, the Chuck Taylor, another basketball sneaker that morphed into a punk icon and we suspect Owens was paying homage to that in addition to infusing his own signature aesthetic into the design. The Converse x DRKSHDW TurboWPN Egret and Clay are out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app, Converse, or your favorite aftermarket site. Nike Dunk Low Fossil Rose This week Nike is dropping four different Dunks, but we’ve got to give it up for this Fossil Rose take on the silhouette — it stands out as being the best Dunk drop of the week. Featuring nubuck overlays in Nike’s custom Aura and Phantom colors, this Dunk features a simple color block design that looks well balanced across the silhouette. It’s nothing flashy or particularly special, but it’s another great Dunk colorway from Nike. The Nike Dunk Low Fossil Rose is set to drop on May 4th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like Flight Club.

Nike Women’s Dunk High White and Pink Prime I know I just called the Fossil Rose the best Dunk colorway of the week but if you’re not about that low-top design, let us present you with our second-place pick, the Women’s exclusive White and Pink Prime. Featuring a high-top cut with a padded collar, the White and Pink Prime features a classic Dunk design — bright accents over a white leather base — for those feeling a bit nostalgic for the ‘80s. The Nike Women’s Dunk High White and Pink Prime is set to drop on May 5th for a retail price of $115. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Jordan 9 Chile Red The Jordan 9 doesn’t have as rabid a fan base as silhouettes like the Jordan I, III, or XI but the Tinker Hatfield-designed sneaker features an interesting design that looks like the perfect transitional piece between the single-digit Jordans and the more luxurious and sleek double digits. This Chile Red rendition of the sneaker is one of the best colorways the design has ever received. Featuring a quilted stitched upper with a patent leather mudguard and a shiny red midsole, the Chile Red is all flash and flair on one of Air Jordan’s most sleek silhouettes. Nike Air Jordan 9 Chile Red is set to drop on May 7th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Air Max 1 Treeline The Air Max 1 is getting an earthy outdoorsy refresh just in time for your spring hike. Featuring a mixed upper of suede, canvas, and mesh, this Air Max 1 is lightweight and durable with a forest green and brown colorway and Light Bordeaux accents. The Nike Air Max 1 Treeline is set to drop on May 7th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Supreme x Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 It’s May and we haven’t gotten very much sneaker output from Supreme, what gives? Supreme heads will be happy to know the slight drought is finally coming to an end this week with the release of the Supreme Nike Zoom Air Flight 95, which is practically dripping with ‘90s nostalgia. The three sneaker set features an all-over bandana-themed design in light blue, tan, and black, adopting the look of every bandana sold at every gas station in California in the ‘90s. The sneaker features a suede and leather upper with mesh tongues, terry tongue lining, and Supreme branding at the midsole and tongue with a big Swoosh across the toe box. The Supreme x Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 is set to drop on May 5th for an unannounced price. Pick up a pair exclusively at Supreme.