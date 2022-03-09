Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Over the past two weeks, we’ve been hit with a dense roster of kicks that would make even the wealthiest of sneakerheads wince. And if you were hoping this week would finally give your wallet a break, we’ve got bad news for you friend! This week is once again stacked, putting to rest any early doubts we had about this year’s output. A new signature skate shoe from Vans, the latest Adidas from Kanye and Bad Bunny, the first VaporWaffle of the year, and dope ass Jordans? It’s going to be a sad week for sneakerheads trying to save money. But who needs money anyway? Let’s dive into this week’s eight best sneaker drops.

New Balance 574 BEAMS Exclusive Japanese retailer BEAMS has just dropped a new exclusive colorway of the New Balance 574 silhouette. Featuring a navy upper with gray and white accents, this 574 features a mesh and nubuck upper with suede paneling over an Encap midsole and a thick tread gum outsole. It’s so simple we’re wondering why it needs to be an exclusive colorway and not something readily available on New Balance’s website, but hey, BEAMS is nothing if not a retailer with consistently exceptional taste. The New Balance 574 is available now exclusively at BEAMS for a retail price of $112. LeBron 19 Low Magic Fruity Pebbles LeBron’s sneakers are polarizing. I’ve yet to meet a person, sneakerhead or otherwise, that has looked at a pair of LeBron’s sneakers and said something along the lines of “they’re alright.” It’s a love or hate thing, but once you start looking at LeBron’s sneakers as the yin to Jordan’s yang, you’ll gain a new appreciation for these weird and wacky silhouettes.

Jordan went for elevated elegance, had LeBron taken a similar route he would’ve always lived in Jordan’s shadow, but LeBron cut his own path. LeBron sneakers are weird, and in keeping with that, they’ve just dropped in a new collaboration with Fruity Pebbles. Yes, the cereal. Why? Because LeBron likes Fruity Pebbles. It’s really, shockingly, as simple as that. This LeBron 19 features a white mesh upper with a translucent midsole that morphs from clear into Purple when exposed to light, no doubt inspired by the way Fruity Pebbles colors a bowl of cereal. Despite this corny mashup… this pair of sneakers is pretty dope and feels like something we’d truly never get out of Jordan Brand. The LeBron 19 Low Magic Fruity Pebbles is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or at aftermarket sites like.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 6 Mint Foam Come on, Nike, it’s early March, you can’t be dropping this kind of heat on us when it’s still winter! It’s pretty hard to see this women’s exclusive Mint Foam pair of Air Jordan 6s and not instantly want to cop. The Mint Foam features a snow white leather upper with mint green accents on the heel, tongue, and Jumpman logo over a cool blue icy outsole. Rounding out the design are cut-window tongues and chrome-colored lace fasteners. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 6 Mint Foam is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app, or your favorite aftermarket site. Vans x Lizzie Armanto This week marks the debut of pro skater Lizzie Armanto’s new signature sneaker with Vans. For this collaboration, Lizzie worked directly with Vans’ Innovation and Product Development team to craft a performance-based sneaker that was designed with EcoCush cushioning and a lean outsole for better board connection. It is Vans’ first signature skateboarding sneaker designed by a woman in 20 years.

The Lizzie features a canvas upper made from organic cotton with a natural rubber sole and suede accents in an off-white colorway. Rounding out the design is a signature tongue tag and Lizzie Armando branding on the heel via a flip tag. The Lizzie is set to drop on March 10 for an unannounced price. Pick up a pair exclusively at Vans.

Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Black and Gum/ White and Gum The VaporWaffle is sort of becoming a modern Nike staple. The silhouette is the canvas by which some of Nike’s more out there collaborations live, and this week finally brings us our first Vaporwaffle of the year. Made in collaboration with Chitose Abe’s Sacai, the VaporWaffle is a fusion of VaporFly and Pegasus silhouette details which are able to really shine with this set’s minimalist colorways. Dropping in both a simple White and Gum or Black and Gum colorway, the upper of each sneaker is composed of suede with leather overlays, contrasting tongues, and a monochromatic color scheme. The Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Black and Gum and White and Gum are set to drop on March 10th for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL Bad Bunny Yellow/White We’re big fans of Bad Bunny’s work so far with Adidas, and this week Benito is finally branching out from the Forum silhouette (his usual choice) with this new take on the Response CL. The silhouette dates back to the early 00s and features a mesh upper with leather overlays and adiPRENE cushioning.

For his take, Bad Bunny’s iteration features altered overlays that are made to look as if they’re melting, which is supposed to be a reflection of Benito’s wavy vocal flow. Wavy paneling aside, we really like that this collaboration looks like a unique design, rather than just relying on Bad Bunny’s famous name and logo to sell sneakers. The Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL Yellow and White are set to drop on March 10th for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed App.

Air Jordan 12 Playoffs Fans of the 12 will be happy to know that a refresh of the coveted “Playoffs” colorway is set to drop this week. It’s the same colorway MJ rocked in ’97 when he made his winning shot in Game 1 and scored 39 points during Game 6, so both sneakerheads and Jordan fans will be frothing at the mouth when this black and white leather colorway drops. The sneaker features a black and white leather upper with gold lace accents. It’s simple and elegant, not the flashiest Jordan but given its connection to MJ himself, expect this one to sell out immediately. The Air Jordan 12 Playoffs are set to drop on March 11th for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Black/White Yeezy spent much of 2021 changing up the brand’s aesthetic, it was exciting and infused some much-needed new ideas into Yeezy Brand. But Ye is taking a different approach to 2022 as the brand starts to play it safe. Shockingly, it’s still pretty damn exciting.