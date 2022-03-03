Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of all the notable sneaker drops from brands large and small. If you’ve been feeling like Supreme has been particularly quiet as of late, this is your week because the box logo brand is back with their first Nike collaboration of the year, a three-colorway Nike high-top Dunk collection that reps New York City. That’s not the biggest release of the week though, that honor belongs to Drake who is dropping a new Nike sneaker via his NOCTA label. Drake is joined by Tyler the Creator and Kanye West who are also delivering new kicks, so if you’re a fan of rap-centric footwear, we don’t know how you’re going to decide where to spend your money! But let’s be real… it’s probably going to be on the Yeezys. Let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker drops.

Adidas Supernova Cushion 7 Black Inspired by Adidas’ archival designs from the 2000s, this week’s all-black Supernova Cushion 7 is a mix of retro and modern sensibilities. The design comes from a performance-based angle first, with a lightweight perforated mesh upper and an adiPRENE sole unit designed to give maximum comfort, a light step, and the sort of energy return you need out of a good running shoe. If you had any doubt that we’ve shifted from the days of ’90s inspired footwear into y2k land, look around you, even Nike Shox are back! The Adidas Supernova Cushion 7 is out now for a retail price of $119. Pick up a pair at Sneakersnstuff. WMNS Nike Air More Uptempo Summit White If you’ve been following Euphoria this season, you’ve probably noticed the new character Faye for her unique e-girl meets streetwear style, and aside from the baby doll tees and the anime tights, the quickest way to match her look is by picking up some Nike Air More Uptempos which drop this week in a Summit White colorway. Faye’s Uptempos were in the vintage Ray Gun colorway, and these aren’t quite as cool, but the Summit White combines black and white over an all-leather upper, which, as far as sneakerheads are concerned, is a classic colorway that is always in style. Right now we’re living through a transitional phase in sneaker design, as the dominant influence shifts from the ‘90s to the Y2K era, at this Uptempo’s largo logo feels like the perfect middle ground between the eras. The Women’s Air More Uptempo Summit White are out now for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket site.

Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra Drake’s Nike imprint, NOCTA, is back with a new drop this week, the Hot Step Air Terra. The NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra takes liberal inspiration from the ‘90s, with a design that reads like a luxurious interpretation of basketball sneakers, a la the Jordans of that era and the Air Terra Humara. ‘But Dane, you said modern sneakers were influenced by the ’00s now,’ I know, I know, but Drake is 35 now, he’s in his Jay-Z and Michael Jordan at retirement elder statesmen era. He needs a luxurious leather basketball shoe exclusively! The Hot Step Air Terra features an all-leather upper with mini-swooshes, reflective detailing throughout, and is available in both a Triple White and Triple Black colorway. The Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra is set to drop on March 2rd for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the NOCTA webstore or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High By Any Means Supreme returns with their first big drop of the year, a three sneaker collection of high-top SB Dunks. Featuring an all-leather upper with embroidered lettering that reads “By Any Means,” this New York City repping sneaker drops in a white and black, green and yellow, or red and navy varsity-inspired color palette with a co-branded footbed and a woven logo label at the tongue. The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High collection is set to drop on March 3rd for an unannounced retail price. Pick up a pair at the Supreme webstore.

Golf Wang Chuck 70 Python Tyler the Creator is dropping a brand new low-top iteration of the Chuck 70 that perfectly mixes his grit meets glamour aesthetic. Dubbed the Python, this iteration features a snakeskin leather upper in place of the traditional canvas, with a cobranded sockliner, and sports a bright pastel pink or sky blue colorway with matching toe boxes and outsoles that shimmer in certain lights. It looks fit for the spring season, and we have to give it to Tyler’s, it’s not easy to reimagine a classic like the Chuck 70 and look fresh and modern at the same time. The Golf Wang Chuck 70 Python is set to drop on March 4th for an unannounced retail price. Pick up a pair at Converse and Golf Wang. Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Static It’s looking like this year Yeezy Brand is paying special attention to the beloved but rare 700 silhouette. The OG Wave Runner is set to return this month but this week we’re getting a new Static colorway of the V2 in all its dad-shoe wavy-upper glory.

The Static features a chunky BOOST midsole with a mixed mesh-based upper with grey and white paneling. The V2 is a bit more low-key than the V1 and more traditional than the futuristic V3s, so if you’re going for that simple and dignified dad sneaker look, this hits the Goldilock’s zone. The Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Static is set to drop on March 5th for a retail price of $300. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed app or Yeezy Supply.