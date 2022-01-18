Welcome to Euphoria Style Watch, your one-stop shop for where to cop the latest episode’s best fits. Sunday’s “Out of Touch” wasn’t quite as stylish as the premiere, since there weren’t any huge house parties for the cast to attend. But a lot of characters went bowling and in the process looked ridiculously stylish for a bunch of teenagers who are… you know, bowling.

Oh, also, Maddy rocked a bikini while lounging on a pool floaty in the middle of January. So if you watch Euphoria regularly and feel like the show doesn’t make any sense — you’re right, it doesn’t. The entire internet spends each Sunday night talking about how their high school experience doesn’t match up with the chaos of your average episode, but I’m just sitting here wondering what state this show takes place in (Euphoria‘s East Highland is a fictional town).

Anyway, let’s talk about this week’s best fits. We might not have had any high glamour party outfits but a few styles still caught our eye, here is episode two’s best dressed.

Rue —Aries Tailored Column Jacquard Trousers

So far this season Rue has been rocking a whole lot of vintage pieces that aren’t quite as easy to find as the rest of the cast’s fits. If the Euphoria stylists are trying to tell us this is because Rue is on the grungier side and picks up most of her clothes from thrift stores we have one question: where the hell are these thrift stores?

Seriously, most of Rue’s clothes are old, but they’re all coveted vintage pieces worth hundreds and even thousands! Vintage wear aside, Sunday’s episode also saw Rue wearing these easy-to-find tailored jacquard coursers from Aries. Made of 100% cotton, these tailored pants feature a high waist with button fly fastening, with crimson jacquard patterning.

If you’re looking to complete the look Rue is also rocking Vans socks and Converse Chuck Taylors. Classy.

Pick up a pair of Aries Tailored Column Jacquard Trousers at FarFetch for $476.