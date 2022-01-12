Euphoria Style Watch: Where To Buy The Latest Episode’s Best Looks

Euphoria is back! After two very depressing — but compelling — single character-driven special episodes, the full cast of Euphoria has finally returned after an almost three-year break. We’re only one episode in but we’ve already been given more drama and gasp-worthy moments than most shows can muster in a full season, and while everyone flocks to the show for its high drama, it’s the style that keeps us highly addicted. I’m not just talking about the way the show is shot — though the move to use actual Kodak film stock for the first episode was beautiful — I’m talking about the amazing outfit inspiration that the show is able to deliver without fail from scene to scene. From Fez’s head-to-toe Palace drip to Maddy’s neck-breaking cut-out dress, everyone was rocking their best looks Sunday night, which probably has you itching to update your own personal wardrobe. That’s why every week we’ll be giving you the run-down on who wore what and where to buy it for yourself in our new series, Euphoria Fit Watch. We’re not talking about look-alike outfits, we’re talking about the real deal and searching out the actual brands worn by our favorite characters. I will try to keep this series as spoiler-free as possible, but if you’re seeking out outfits for an episode you’ve never seen I have to ask… why? Here are the latest episodes’ best-dressed.

Fezco — Palace Cable Knit Everyone’s favorite drug dealer, Angus Cloud’s Fezco is a certified streetwear king. Last season we saw him rocking a whole lot of Supreme (even during the recap!) and this year he’s updated things a bit with a head-to-toe outfit supplied by London-based streetwear label Palace. We’ve analyzed the episode so deeply that we caught not only Palace branded sweat pants, but underwear too (we take this…maybe a little too seriously?). But the true star of the show was that dope teal cable knit sweater. The sweater is from Palace’s recent Spring Summer 2021 line and is readily available on aftermarket sites like StockX. Move fast though, we’re sure the resale price of this sweater is going to start soaring for anyone that’s trying to cop a little of Fez’s energy. Buy the Palace Cable Knit here. It’s also available in cream and blue. Maddy — Akna Damien Black Mini Dress Maddy has always been Euphoria’s fashion queen and she did not disappoint in this season’s first episode when she rolled up to the party in this head-turning cut-out by Akna. The dress is handmade to order in Los Angeles and composed of polyester and spandex, providing four-way stretch with a back zipper closure in an extra small to xx large size range. To complete the outfit she also wore matching Akna gloves, which really help to pull the outfit together. The dress has yet to be released but is currently available for pre-order on the Akna website. Buy the Akna Damien Black Mini Dress here.

Jules — Her Whole Damn Outfit Jules killed it in last weekend’s episode, from her eye make-up to her hairstyle to her heavily layered fit, she was easily this week’s best dressed. Sorry Fez, you’ll always be our streetwear king. We aren’t going to get into the intricacies of Jules’ full look, but the core of her outfit consisted of a Sheer Beaded Halter by Nihl over a Lavender Maroske Peech Geotard, and an off-white Gamine Skirt by Orseund Iris. Buy the Nihl halter here, the Orseund Iris skirt here, but unfortunately, if you want the Maroske Peech leotard, you’re going to have to do some Depop hunting. Travis — Amiri Playboy Bunny-print Silk Shirt Aside from Fezco and his little brother Ash Tray, the male cast of Euphoria… just doesn’t have style (we’re looking at you Nate). But this week brought some new characters, one of which is the Maddy-obsessed Travis (played by Lil Meech) who was absolutely dripping with swagger. At the episode’s big party, Travis was seen rocking a silk Playboy Bunny shirt by Amiri. The shirt features a graphic all-over print with a notched collar and is made in Italy of 100% silk. It is… quite pricey. Pick up the Amiri Playboy Bunny Silk Shirt at FarFetch.