Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week’s sneaker offerings are all over the place, from classic vintage designs, to reimagined skatewear staples, to Salehe Bembury’s latest. Whether you’re all about skating in style, hitting the hiking trail, or rocking out with legendary GOAT’d colorways, this week has a little bit of everything for everyone. In general, this has been a seriously weird summer sneaker season. It’s not that Summer 2023 doesn’t go off, it’s just that the release schedule has been wildly inconsistent. One week we’ll get banger after banger, followed by a slower week with just a few gems, followed by a week that highlights silhouettes that look great but aren’t necessarily super trendy. Luckily we’re here for you to sort through the muck and present the true gems. Let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker drops.

Nike Terminator High Game Royal Price: $125 Unapologetically classic — that’s this high-top Nike Terminator’s strength. Not just in its crispy leather build, this Terminator returns from the Nike vault in one of its seven debut colorways, Game Royal. It’s an 80’s classic that still, four decades later, looks like the dopest thing to hit the court. The Nike Terminator High Game Royal is set to drop on July 22nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 1 High University Blue Price: $180 Even if you’re a casuall Jordan fan it’s a little hard to care about any release this week that isn’t this University Blue high-top Jordan 1. Partly because there isn’t a single other Jordan sneaker dropping this week, but mostly because, well, look at this thing! It just might be the best sneaker drop of the whole summer.

The sneaker features a leather build with a trim-color design: black leather on the throat, eyelets swoosh and front mudguard, UNC at the heel and panel and toe box, and a crispy white base. It’s a perfect Jordan 1 colorway and may even be your all-time fav. For us, it’s definitely top three. The Air Jordan 1 High University Blue is set to drop on July 22nd at 7:00 AM PST for a trial price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low Light Iron Ore Price: $150 It’s hiking season, so hit the trail with style with ACG’s latest Nike Collaboration, the Mountain Fly 2 Light Iron Ore. This sneaker’s build features reinforced toe caps, tough rubber sidewalls, a foam midsole, and a breathable upper, all-crafted for the purpose of ultimate comfort, support, grip, and protection on trails of all shapes, sizes, and terrains. In keeping with its outdoorsy theme, Nike has given this sneaker an earthy Light Iron Ore colorway that’ll blend in with rocky terrain. The ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low Light Iron Ore is set to drop on July 21st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike ACG Watercat+ Price: $125 If you weren’t feeling last week’s electric yellow Watercat+ we get it, it’s a loud and bold design on a sneaker — if you want to call it that — that already comes out of left field. But if you did dig the design. But couldn’t get behind yellow shoes, the Watercat+ Black serves as a remedy to that.

Featuring a stealthy black and white build, this woven sneaker features a mixed-rubber outsole, undulating lugs, and a quick entry lacing system designed to be worn outdoors in wet environments. So if you’re looking for that local waterfall or following a river system on the trail, this is the perfect sneaker to bring with you. The Nike ACG Watercat+ is set to drop on July 21st at 7:00 Am Pst for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

JJJJound x Vans Vault By Vans Collection Price: TBA JJJJound is teaming up with Vans for a minimalist reimagining of three of the brand’s all-time greatest silhouettes. Inspired by French court footwear, JJJJound drapes the Sk8 Mid VLT LX, Authentic VLT LK, and Classic Slip-On VLTLX in an all-white colorway. The Sk8 sports an organic cotton and suede build with padded collars and a rubber waffle outsole, the Authentic mixes sturdy canvas with extra soft fine organic cotton, and the Slip-On sports a textile upper with a removed material backing, giving the sneaker a slightly unstructured build. All three look great and really capture what makes JJJJound so special. The JJJJJound Vault By Vans collection is set to drop on July 20th 2023 at 9:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair exclusively at JJJJound. Converse x GOLF le FLEUR Chuck 70 Digital Leopard Collection Price: $120 Is it just us or has this summer been a little light on celebrity sneaker collaborations? Well luckily, Tyler the Creator and GOLF le FLEUR is here to save the summer with a four-sneaker collection of his digi-leopard print.

The sneaker sports a low-top design, clear rubber toe cap and foxing tape, and limited edition co-branded sock liner and drops in four summer-ready eye-catching colorways including pink, blue, green, and brown. The Converse x GOLF le FLEUR Chuck 70 Digital Leopard Collection is set to drop on July 20th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Converse or GOLF le FLEUR web stores.