Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Bright colors and classic silhouettes — that’s the theme this week as Nike and New Balance hit us with new vivid summer-ready colorways on beloved fan-favorite models. Nike is even reaching into the vaults to launch two 80s-era touchstones — the Air Alpha Force 88 and the McEnroe signature Mac Attack. Jordan fans will be pleased to know that after several weeks of drought, the Air Jordan lineage is back in the release schedule with new updates to the Jordan 12 and Jordan 7. It’s a packed week but one Nike is majorly dominating. We’d have liked to see something worthwhile from Adidas, Puma, or Reebok, but the three brands couldn’t slap something together that caught our eye. Let’s dive into this week’s best drops!

Nike ACG Watercat+ Vivid Sulfur Price: $125 I know I just mentioned that this week was all about classic silhouettes but we are getting some left-field designs from ACG’s latest collaboration with Nike, like this electric yellow Watercat+. This sneaker — if you want to call it that — is designed for quick-drying action with a woven cord-based upper that is lightweight and breathable. The Watercat+ is outfitted with a mixed-rubber outsole with undulating lugs for increased grip on slippery surfaces, like waterfall-drenched rocks and muddy trails. It’s a performance-based sneaker, but even if you aren’t going on a summer hike, it still looks great! The Nike ACG Watercat+ Vivid Sulfur is set to drop on July 12th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low Black Price: $150 If you want something from ACG that gives those future vibes that is still a straight-up sneaker and not some woven weirdness, the Mountain Fly 2 lets you have your cake and eat it too. The Mountain Fly features a breathable upper with a foam midsole, a reinforced plate underfoot, a semi-gusseted tongue, and traction inspired by mountain bike tires. It’s just as adventurous as the Watercat but doesn’t look it, which is a good thing. The Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low Black is set to drop on July 12th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 12 Brilliant Orange Price: $200 The Jordan 12 Brilliant Orange smacks you across the face with its bold look, that’s what we like to see from Jordan brand! The sneaker borrows the colorway and feel of a basketball with its orange and black scheme and full-grain leather build. It even has that basketball texture on the side paneling. It hurts that Nike didn’t drop this in a full-size run but we won’t hold it against them. The Nike Women’s AIR JORDAN 12 Brilliant Orange is set to drop on July 13th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Flight Huarache Coral Chalk and Laser Blue Price: $125 Sneakers-that-look-like-something-Zach-Morris-would-wear is its very own category of sneakers, and the latest sneaker to join that unofficial series is this Coral Chalk and Laser Blue Air Flight Huarache.

While this looks undeniably fresh in 2023, it’s actually a total recreation of the OG Flight Huarache colorway from 1992. The sneaker has been updated with Air cushioning at the heel and forefoot for a more comfortable and modern feel. The Nike Air Flight Huarache Coral Chalk and Laser Blue is set to drop on July 14th at 7:00 AM for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Jordan 7 Chambray Price: $200 I gave Nike a pass on not dropping the Brilliant Orange AJ 12 in a full-size run because I knew this sneaker was in play, and it’s hard to complain about anything Jordan-brand-related when you have a sneaker this dope dropping. The Chambray features a premium leather build that Nike boasts has a ‘velvet finish,’ in a stealthy black colorway with chambray details looking like mountain range across the midsole, with a matching embroidered jump man logo. The Nike Air Jordan 7 Chambray is set to drop on July 15th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Alpha Force 88 University Red and White Price: $130 Maybe if Michael Jordan rocked the Air Alpha Force more than once in his career, people would’ve never forgotten about this silhouette. Maybe that also means we wouldn’t have the Air Jordan lineage. Perhaps, in this alternate universe, Jordan leaves Nike and signs with Van Grack? We could go down this rabbit hole forever, so we’re just going to stop ourselves and talk about the return of the Alpha Force 88.

Featuring a premium leather build and a Chicago colorway, the Air Alpha Force 88 is a welcome blast from the past. Anytime Nike would like to reach into its vaults, we’ll take it! The Nike Air Alpha Force 88 University Red and White is set to drop on July 15th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Rich Paul x New Balance 550 Forever Yours Price: $129.99 Made in collaboration and in celebration of sports agent, CEO, and founder of Klutch Sports Group, Rich Paul, the New Balance Forever Yours utilizes the 550 silhouette and dresses it in simple materials and beautiful colors. Featuring a suede build (in place of the usual leather) in ultra-soft purple that first scans as white, this 550 is adorned with Rich Paul branding at the tongue and pink and navy blue details. It’s tastefully minimal and easily our favorite 550 release of the week. The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 is set to drop on July 14th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $129.99. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore. Social Status x Nike Mac Attack ‘Silver Linings’ Price: $140 The Mac Attack is officially back and we’re loving the sneaker’s return. First dropped as a signature John McEnroe tennis shoe, the now simply-named “Nike Attack” returned last month and Nike has been slowly drip-feeding us new brand collaborations that revamp the look (expect a Travis Scott version soon).