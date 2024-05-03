Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. The month of April was quite the month for sneaker drops — so far we’re earmarking it as the best single month of 2024. Will May be able to compete? This week is looking like a strong start! The heavy hitters this week come courtesy of a collaboration between Travis Scott and Nike (who we crowned the king of sneaker musician collaborations), yet another Kobe Protro, New Balance’s eye-catching Spring/Summer ’24 seasonal collection, and a surprise release — The Cactus Plant Flea Market Nike AF1 Air Sunshine, a fusion of the iconic AF-1 silhouette and Nike’s Air Uptempo. Let’s dive into this week’s best sneakers. Nike Jumpman Jack TR Sail and Dark Mocha Price: $200 In the intro to this piece, I simply called this a “collaboration between Travis Scott and Nike,” I didn’t want to go too deep into it then, so consider this a surprise. This isn’t just a simple collaboration, it’s Travis Scott’s first signature sneaker through Nike. This isn’t a Jordan colorway remix, it’s a brand-new silhouette designed to the specifications of Scott. The sneaker sports a full-grain leather, nubuck, and canvas upper with a rubber wrap and a forefoot strap. The silhouette takes its inspiration from classic Nike trainers and has a very flattering and classic shape, which doesn’t surprise us, as Scott’s Jordan collaborations always favored the more traditional silhouettes in the lineage. Despite this being an all-new silhouette, the typical Scott touchstones are all here, you’ve got the embroidered Cactus Jack smiley logo at the heel, his signature backward swoosh, and a TS logo on the strap. Interestingly, Scott also included a Jumpman Crown logo at the tongue. I guess at the end of the day, even with his own sneaker, Scott can’t help but be a Jordan head. The Nike Jumpman Jack TR Sail and Dark Mocha is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair at aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Astrograbber x Bode Light Cream and Black/Black and Coconut Milk Price: $160 (Light Cream/Black)

Nike and New York-based luxury brand Bode have joined forces for a two-sneaker collection utilizing the legendary Astrograbber silhouette. The silhouette has been in the Nike vaults for some time, so we’re happy to see it back. The football shoe was first released in ’74 and as the name would suggest, it was designed to provide better grip on the football field. Bode took what was once a very simple leather sneaker and transformed it, giving it a mixed leather, suede, canvas, and woven upper, adding an air of luxury to a shoe that was made to be function over fashion. If you’re not feeling the Light Cream colorway, there is also a stealthy black version but you lose the woven texture in favor of a smooth leather and suede upper. The Nike Astrograbber x Bode Light Cream and Black and Black and Coconut Milk are out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Kobe 8 Protro Mambacita Price: $190 The Kobe drops continue! Named to honor the late Gianna “Gigi” Bryant and arriving on what would’ve been her 18th birthday, the Mambacita sports a textile upper in white with an all-over butterfly print, a golden woven swoosh, and “Gigi” branding at the heel. Profits from the sale of the Mambacita will go to benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro Mambacita is out now for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS App or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike CPFM Air Sunshine AF1 Fuchsia/Moss Price: $150 Nike has teamed up with Cynthia Lu’s Cactus Plant Flea Market once again for a shoe that fuses two Nike classics. Over an AF-1 silhouette are the words “Sunshine” across one shoe, and “Air” across the other in the familiar Nike Uptempo buddle-letter font. The sneaker is available in two single-color iterations, one in fuchsia, the other in moss. Both look great and capture that beloved CPFM minimalist aesthetic. The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike CPFM Air Sunshine AF 1 in Fuchsia and Moss are out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair at Cactus Plant Flea Market.

New Balance Made in USA 993 — Spring Summer ’24 Seasonal Collection Price: $219.99 (Purple/Chive) New Balance’s latest Seasonal Collection has finally dropped! The collection consists of two colorways, Purple and Chive, on a 993 silhouette produced by NB’s Made in USA studio. The sneaker features a mesh upper with nubuck overlays over an ABZROB midsole, with ACTEVA cushioning, embroidered branding, and reflective details throughout. The pack drops in a full-size run but only features the standard width, so if you’ve got wide feet, you might want to size up. The New Balance Made in USA 993 Purple/Chive is out now for a retail price of $219.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. Nike Air Huarache 20Y24 x Patta Saffron Quartz and Sand Drift Price: $160 Nike and Patta have teamed up for a new take on the Air Huarache that looks straight out of a ‘90s X-Men comic. The Huarache 20Y24 slams together the Huarache and Pegasus silhouette with an inner sleeve design that is supported by adjustable straps that allow you to achieve a customizable fit. The upper sports an airy mesh build and rides atop React foam for a lightweight fit with a responsive step.