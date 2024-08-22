At Black-Founded Streetwear Events, The Focus Is Community

As summertime winds down into the fall brisk, streetwear aficionados will be sure to pop out and show their best fits. Luckily, there’s a few Black-founded streetwear events to cater to their fashion needs. In Los Angeles, monthly affair Black Market Flea, often hosted at community hub The Beehive, hosts the finest Black-owned businesses specializing in style, beauty, and food – artists might even surprise guests with a performance set. Similarly, festival Black On The Block, which has roots in LA and Atlanta, brings out attendees seeking new threads, immersive pop-ups, and maybe a topical panel or two. Annual Brooklyn happening ENVSN Festival caters specifically to POC women and femmes, recognizing their contributions in the fashion, culture, and wellness spaces.

But while the aforementioned occasions have held it down for some time, the Ohio-originated Streetwear Flea and Atlanta-based Atlanta Streetwear Market are both nearly a decade in, and prove that Black-founded events are necessary for the streetwear industry to keep building. Marginally-owned businesses aren’t frequently given the tools to promote and uplift fellow creators, Streetwear Flea, founded by Sole Classics owner Dionte’ Johnson and multi-hyphenate creative and marketing strategist James ‘JD’ Drakeford, and Atlanta Streetwear Market, founded by entrepreneur Chris Peeples, operate on the intention of bringing community cultivation to the forefront.

Peeples, who began as a designer, launched Atlanta Streetwear Market in 2017, partly off the strength of his brand, Full Clip Global, but it was in November of that year when the biannual event started to catch traction. Seven years later, and approaching its fall 2024 installment, the streetwear convention doesn’t just have regional impact, but a global reputation.

“Since then, from 2017 to now, we’ve just amplified everything we’ve been doing,” Peeples tells UPROXX. [We’ve] just been really diligent on just trying to serve two sides of the coin; get tons of people that are looking for not just new clothes, but they want to connect with brands, they want to connect with community.”

But competition is stiff among even the most determined vendors, as Atlanta Streetwear Market makes the perfect space to meet those in micro-communities of photography, design, graphic design, and influencing. This year alone, the event attracted 4,000 vendor applicants. Peeples, who names CAVEMPT, Stone Island, and G-Star RAW as some of his closet staples, has a “global mission” for Atlanta Streetwear Market and reaches vendors with the same purpose.

“It’s kind of a mix; we pull applications for people that kind of meet the threshold, and we also have our own network, as well, from brands that we meet when we’re out and about,” he says. “Our thing is trying to do things on a national scale but make Atlanta a hub for that.”

With past visitors including artists Rubi Rose, Trinidad James, K Camp, and BMF alum Myles Truitt, Atlanta Streetwear Flea generates increased attention yearly as more than your usual shopping experience.

“It’s not a flea market, hell, it’s not even a pop-up, but a whole immersive experience that people that are coming, not just from Atlanta, but people are getting plane tickets to come shop,” Peeples explains. “[People are] waiting in line, wrapped around the building. For the back of the line, it takes 45 minutes to get in. Brands [have] waited two, three years to finally get accepted. It’s that serious.”

To summarize the excitement, “The Atlanta Streetwear Market is like a streetwear Disney World to our community,” says Peeples.

As for Streetwear Flea, which turns ten in 2025, the quarterly event has undergone a series of coast-to-coast transformations, launching in Columbus, Ohio before establishing sister spaces in New York and Austin. On the curation side, the adroit Drakeford directs each festival with a DIY mindset, inviting rising artists, brands and crafters to comingle and network.