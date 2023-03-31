Streetwear can’t get enough of Godzilla. For decades, brands have looked to the King of Monsters as inspiration and Etsy is littered with vintage screen-printed Godzilla shirts from the ’80s and ’90s that show the kaiju in all its glory. But as great as a lot of the pieces floating around on the internet are, none of those brands is Teddy Fresh.

The LA-based fashion label just has an attention to detail and aesthetics that is on another level compared to most of the competition. When Teddy Fresh links with a huge IP, it doesn’t feel like an empty cash grab that relies on simple fandom and familiar iconography to move products. Instead, the brand’s CEO Hila Klein and her team put making a great product first — which is why we’re psyched to see the brand teaming up with Toho International, INC. for its own Godzilla-inspired drop.

Given Teddy Fresh’s general playful but cozy vibe and soft color palette, you wouldn’t think the brand is a natural match for the intense imagery of a giant monster terrorizing a cityscape. But that’s what makes this collection so interesting. It swerves around the obvious and gives us designs that feel completely original. Take for instance, the bright distressed color block sweater, which sees Godzilla’s silhouette in magenta over a minty green base with lilac sleeves. Or my personal favorite, the CityScape Sweater, which features an all-over print of Godzilla absolutely wrecking a starlit city, managing to look equal parts terrifying and peaceful.

It’s the juxtaposition of imagery and execution that makes this collection so fun, but it’s not limited to colorful reimaginings of Godzilla,. If you’re into the more hardcore and, dare I say, metal, aspects of the legendary kaiju, Teddy Fresh has that in supply as well.

The 15-piece collection consists of streetwear staples like hoodies, button-downs, tees, neckties, mesh tops, and more with a skate deck rounding out the collection, in a price range that goes from $36-$110. Shop the Teddy Fresh x Godzilla collection starting on April 6th exclusively at the Teddy Fresh webstore.

Check out the full collection below.