Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week is a big one, whether you’re looking for winter-equipped kicks or ultra-hyped colorways, we’ve got you covered. The biggest release of the week is without a doubt the return of the Jordan 1 Chicago, quite possibly the silhouette’s most popular and iconic colorway. Shockingly, that’s not even the best drop of the week, for that honor we’d have to point you in the direction of A Ma Manière’s autumnal Jordan IV. The Atlanta brand continues to kill it, we haven’t seen a brand on a run this consistent… well, ever. Apart from the big Jordan drops, this week also brings new kicks from Adidas, New Balance, and Converse. There is truly a little bit of something for everyone as the 2022 year in sneakers winds down with a bang. Let’s dive into the best sneaker drops of the week.

Women’s Nike Air Force 1 High New England The AF-1 High is getting a fresh new colorway this week with the women’s exclusive New England. Featuring a Wolf Grey leather upper, the New England sports a College Navy swoosh, outsole, and foot strap with University Red branding on the midsole, heel, and tongue. Rounding out the design is a fully padded collar for added comfort. Although this is a women’s exclusive, the New England sports an extended size run that goes up to women’s 15.5 (men’s 14). The Women’s Nike Air Force 1 High New England is set to drop on November 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike ACG Lowcate Wolf Grey and Hyper Pink If your sneaker game is covered be sure to gear up so you aren’t ruining your kicks if you decide to take a spontaneous hike. Coming out of Nike’s All Conditions Gear sub-label, the Lowcate features a mixed material upper, a heavy-duty fat-lugged outsole, and a TrailFrame mid-foot plate for added support and stability. The new Lowcate sports a striking Wolf Grey and Hyper Pink colorway adding some flair to your trail look. The Lowcate is available in a full men’s and women’s size run. The Nike ACG Lowcate Wolf Grey and Hyper Pink is set to drop on November 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Max Penny Rattan Lately, the Air Max Penny 2 has been receiving a lot of love via some dope collaborations from Social Status and while we’re happy to see that forgotten silhouette find a new audience, let’s not forget about the OG. This sneaker, named for basketball legend Penny Hardaway, sports a canvas upper with a large jeweled swoosh, winged piping, and a large Air cushion underfoot. It’s not as wavy and psychedelic as the Penny 2, but its ’90s-indebted design is more understated and functional, and that’s never a bad thing. The Nike Air Max Penny Rattan is set to drop on November 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Adidas Campus 80 Darryl Brown Adidas Campus 80 is getting a slight reimagining courtesy of the designer Darryl Brown. The revamp features a utilitarian workwear aesthetic with a suede and canvas upper, leather lining, and a colorway that combines Active Green, Off White, and Dark Brown Gum.

The colorway is apparently inspired by mechanic jumpsuits, I don’t really see it, but maybe Darryl Brown’s mechanic is just more stylish than mine. The Adidas Campus 80 Darryl Brown is set to drop on November 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 The Atlanta-based brand A Ma Maniére is back with another banger of a Jordan collab. So far the brand has taken on the Jordan 1, 2, 3, the Nike Air Ship, and the Jordan 12, but this week the brand is hitting the 4, and we couldn’t be more psyched. This Jordan 4 features a premium leather and mesh upper in a monochromatic colorway over an off-white midsole. The sneaker has black accents on the mudguard and heel, but the primary color on this sneaker is a sort of purple-hued brown with a matching outsole and laces. It’s hard not to fall in love with this design and we’re willing to call A Ma Maniére the ultimate Jordan collaborator of the ’20s. We can’t see what they have in store next. The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 is set to drop on November 17th at 11:00 AM PST for a retail price of $225. Enter the raffle to win a pair at A Ma Maniére or pick up a pair at GOAT. Converse x CLOT Chuck 70 If you’ve ever looked at a pair of Chuck 70s and thought, ‘but I want to look more like a panda bear’ well, you’re in luck because Converse and CLOT have teamed up for a new winter-themed rendition of the Chuck 70 that is inspired by, you guessed it, a giant panda.

Featuring a faux-fur upper in white, this Chuck 70 combines hair-on-hide leather, Terry cloth, and microsuede, for a soft touch fuzzy design with a black tongue, laces, and star logo branding. It’s probably the cutest a Chuck has ever looked. The Converse x CLOT Chuck 70 is set to drop on November 18th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Chicago For many a Jordan fan, this drop will not only be the release of the week but quite possibly the release of the whole year. The Chicago is the Jordan 1’s quintessential colorway, that iconic combination of University Red, white and black is what most sneakerheads imagine when they hear the words “Jordan 1.” While we’re psyched for its re-release, we say out with the old, in with the new! Purists will be upset to learn that this rerelease isn’t just a simple revamping of the sneaker’s debut colorway, Nike is leaning hard on heritage with this drop by adding cracked leather accents and an aged sail midsole to give a sort of worn and weathered look to the design. It still looks great regardless, even if you aren’t a fan of the vintage look. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Chicago is set to drop on November 19th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. New Balance x Tokyo Design Studio 574 Made in collaboration with the European/Japanese design house, Tokyo Design Studio, New Balance’s latest is a revamped take on the 574 silhouette with a mixed material upper with pig suede overlays, mesh underlays, and reflective accents over a Toast, Cream and Bone colorway.