Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. The last two months are traditionally quiet times in the world of sneakers, but this week is bucking that trend with a series of fire drops — mostly out of Nike. Save for Salehe Bembury's latest Crocs collaboration, this entire list could've gone to Nike as the Swoosh brand doesn't seem to be letting up and resting on its laurels. That's great news for sneakerheads, bad news for our bank accounts. There are just too many great sneakers out there right now, and they're all sure to put a dent in your savings, which is problematic as we slip into the holiday season. So what should you do? Add these pairs to your Christmas wish list or bite the bullet and pick 'em up yourself? Considering they're all guaranteed to sell out, our money is on the self-pickup. Looks like the family and friends are getting budget gifts this year! Here are the eight best sneakers dropping this week and where to buy 'em.

Air Jordan 7 x Trophy Room True Red and Obsidian Trophy Room’s Jordan collaborations always have an opulent quality to them and this week’s True Red and Obsidian Jordan 7 continues that trend. Featuring metallic gold accents, embroidered details, gold emblems at the heel, and a multi-colored heel-tab with a red leather upper and off-white panels, this Jordan 7 is meant to celebrate the ’92 Summer Olympics basketball team, specifically what is known as “the greatest game never seen.” The game in question isn’t an Olympic match, but a practice scrimmage between Team USA that saw Jordan leading one half and Magic Johnson leading the other. The Air Jordan 7 x Trophy Room True Red and Obsidian is set to drop on November 9th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT or Flight Club. Women’s Air More Uptempo Dark Russet The Uptempo has been getting a lot of love this year and we love to see it. While this sneaker is known for its loud and busy designs, there is something understated about the Dark Russet. It keeps things simple, just a white leather upper with big brown ‘Air’ lettering. It’s about as understated as this silhouette can be!

The sneaker is dropping as a women’s size exclusive but just for reference, if you’re looking to cop a pair but are cursed with big feet, subtract 1.5 from the size number to get the Men’s size (Women’s 12 is a men’s 10.5). The Women’s Air More Uptempo Dark Russet is set to drop On November 9th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Penny 2 x Social Status Cobalt Pulse and White 2022 brought back a lot of retired silhouettes from almost all the big brands, but the best of that lot is definitely the Air Penny 2, which was returned to the public thanks to Charlotte retailer Social Status. The Air Penny 2 features a premium leather upper in a mix of sail, white, and university blue with 3M reflective detailing across the sneaker’s signature wavy design. The Nike Air Penny 2 x Social Status Cobalt Pulse and White is set to drop on November 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Force 1 Gorge Green What if the Nike Air Force 1 was an Adidas Stan Smith? That’s what you get with this week’s Gorge Green AF-1. The sneaker’s mix of green over crisp white leather recalls one of Adidas’ best and simplest silhouettes, but Nike elevates it a bit with an aged midsole, faded graphics, and off-white laces, giving the sneaker a sort of aged vintage look. The Nike Air Force 1 Gorge Green is set to drop on November 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

ACG Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX As we slowly slip into winter you’re going to be seeing a lot of functional weather-appropriate sneakers and first up is the GORE-TEX equipped ACG Zoom Gaiadome. Featuring a full water-proof upper with Zoom Air cushioning, the Zoom Gaiadome sports a Trailframe underfoot and large lugs for added stability on tough terrain. The ACG Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX is set to drop on November 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Max 97 Silver Bullet Despite this week’s roundup being jam-packed with dope sneakers, November and December are generally pretty quiet months for sneaker drops. At this time of the year most big brands don’t take any chances, choosing instead to release sneakers that are guaranteed to sell, like this week’s Silver Bullet Air Max 97.

This is probably the most beloved colorway of the ’97, it’s the BRED of the Air Max world. The sneaker features an airy mesh upper in metallic silver with crimson red accents. The ’97 was inspired by Japanese Bullet Trains and no colorway realizes that concept quite like the Silver Bullet. The Nike Air Max 97 is set to drop on Men’s and Women’s sizes on November 11th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 11 Midnight Navy The Midnight Navy Air Jordan 11 is hands down the best-looking sneaker to drop this week. Featuring a monochromatic navy blue upper, this sneaker sports velvet detailing, metallic silver accents, and an emblem Jumpman logo. The sneaker is dropping in women’s exclusive sizing, so if you have big feet, looks like you’ve got another L. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 11 Midnight Navy is set to drop on November 11th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like Flight Club. Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog Sasquatch Salehe Bembury’s Crocs collaboration is probably the strangest sneaker collaboration of the last two years, but it’s clearly proving to be incredibly popular as well considering Bembury keeps dropping brand-new colorways every few months. This week brings the stealthy all-black makeup, dubbed ‘Sasquatch,’ which gives the swirling finger-print inspired design a sort of militaristic edge.