Your Guide To The Hottest CES 2026 Events For Media & Ad Pros

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is more than a tech spectacle — it’s where media, advertising, entertainment, creators, and connected-TV tech collide. If you’re heading to Las Vegas this January, here’s your tight, curated guide to the must-attend gatherings that matter most.

Digital Hollywood at CES 📍 Jan 5 @ ARIA Resort & Casino

👉 Event link Kick off your CES week with the Digital Hollywood conference. Expect panels on AI’s impact on film and television, the economics of the creator ecosystem, and where streaming is headed. It’s included with your CES badge, though registration is required. Brand Innovators Marketing Leadership Summit 📍 Jan 5–8 @ ARIA

👉 Event link A must for brand-side thinkers and marketers. Four days of leadership sessions, AI marketing case studies, attention modeling, and fireside chats from top advertiser and agency execs.

Future Decoded (MediaLink + UTA) 📍 Jan 6 @ ARIA C Space

👉 Event link An anchor event at CES. Future Decoded brings together leaders from Roku, IPG, Nielsen, UTA, and beyond to explore what’s next in data, creativity, and marketing transformation. This is consistently one of CES’s highest-caliber content programs. ADWEEK House at CES 📍 Jan 6–8 @ ARIA (Orovada Rooms)

👉 Event link Think of ADWEEK House as your CES clubhouse: conversations on commerce media, cultural credibility, AI-driven insight, and brand/creator partnerships — plus coffee, quiet workspace, and excellent networking.

Mediaocean Ski Lodge 📍 Jan 6–8 @ The Cosmopolitan

👉 Event link A cozy, invite-friendly escape inside The Cosmopolitan. Enjoy cocktails, curated programming, and a standout fireside chat between Ari Paparo (Marketecture), Brian O’Kelley (Scope3), and Bill Wise (Mediaocean) on Jan 7. Variety Entertainment Summit at CES 📍 Jan 7 @ ARIA

👉 Main event link

👉 Session example – “The New Business of Entertainment” A star-powered lineup featuring leaders from Netflix, Disney, NBCU, TelevisaUnivision, and Vizio discussing the future of streaming, advertising, content formats, and audience fragmentation.

TiVo + Comscore Neon Noir Happy Hour 📍 Jan 7 @ Beauty & Essex (The Cosmopolitan)

👉 Event registration A stylish, speakeasy-adjacent happy hour with measurement and CTV insiders. One of CES’s most enjoyable informal networking environments. Shelly Palmer’s Industry Briefing 📍 Jan 7 (Breakfast)

👉 Event link Shelly Palmer distills the entire CES week into a succinct executive-level briefing on AI, media, advertising, and emerging tech. A longtime staple for agency and brand leaders.

Meetings & Suites Worth Booking These aren’t “events,” but they are major opportunities: Chase Media Solutions @ CES

👉 Link Private meetings on commerce media, payment data, audience insights, and retail media strategy. Equativ @ CES

👉 Link Meetings focused on omnichannel monetization, CTV supply, and AI-driven audience planning. Amagi @ CES

👉 Link FAST channels, cloud playout, distribution — ideal for understanding FAST content economics. Stingray @ CES

👉 Link Music-driven FAST channel strategies, retail audio networks, and ad-supported streaming. iSpot @ CES

👉 Link Cross-platform measurement, CTV attribution, and incremental reach strategies. CES Streaming & CTV Panels (These are official CES sessions outside C Space.) Full Stream Ahead: The New Standard in Viewing Personalizing Entertainment with AI