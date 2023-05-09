will.i.am has a vision for the future of creative collaboration. As a rapper, producer, tech mogul, and philanthropist, working with other creators has always been his source of inspiration — now he’s delivering a tool to help fuel the next wave of creative innovation. This past weekend in Miami — on the heels of premiering “The Formula” with Lil Wayne as F1’s new theme song during Miami race weekend — Will and his team took over Soho House’s Miami Pool House to debut FYI, “the world’s first AI Web 3.0 messenger geared towards creative collaboration.” The first-look event featured panel conversations, product demos, and an all-around vibe of celebrating creativity, collaboration, and peering into the future — hallmarks of will.i.am himself.
The key differentiator for FYI — outside of being co-founded and developed by a global music icon — is putting all the tools for creative collaboration in one place and then further fueling efficiencies by utilizing AI to streamline workflow and make the most of everyone’s time and creative energy. But this isn’t a case of “humans vs. machines,” instead will.i.am wants to empower creatives to reach their full potential.
“My vision for FYI is to help creatives organize, collaborate, and communicate in one place,” he says, “rather than have all their communications and digital assets spread across five different products. Starting there will ease how creatives collaborate, network, and strategize. Having AI baked in the core of the product will give them the ability to supercharge their creativity and their strategizing with AI and their team flow.”
Being a futurist is one of the many things will.i.am is best known for and he has a track record for being at the forefront of AI predictions, specifically in the music video for “Imma Be Rocking That Body.”
“Me and my crew pointed out a futurism,” he says. “In the future, back then, we said this little box — this AI box — is going to sing, produce, and do everything. You can type in the lyrics, but this machine right here is going to do it all. We said that in a video back in 2010.”
The opening skit is legit uncanny given the recent developments and headlines around AI and music creation.
“And the reason I had a glimpse of that futurism is because of the work I was doing with one of the world’s greatest — Professor Patrick Winston, who taught at MIT in the AI lab. He’s since then passed away but he was an amazing force in the AI field. He inspired me to even go down this path of AI. I’ve been working in and around AI since 2009.”
FYI’s initial AI implementation is aimed at practical usability — like asking FYI to summarize a long project thread the user has spent time away from for that user personally, catching them up on the conversation and their place in it without having to scroll and decipher which parts are meaningful to them and where they owe responses.
“We’re starting with collaboration, strategizing, and communication. Because right now the creatives — me being the creative — I needed that solved. Conversations and your intellectual property, the things you care so much about and work for, the conversations around that stuff, are all over the place.”
The FYI launch wasn’t just intellectual conversation and product specifics. It was also a party, complete with cocktails, laughter, an impeccable playlist, and Miami’s most influential creatives hanging poolside, taking it all in — truly a summation of will.i.am’s ethos and ability to combine fun with important critical thinking and a vision of the future. Special guests for the panels included Chris Lyons (President Web3 Media, a16z), Julie Pilat (Chief Growth Officer, FYI), Trevor McFedries (DJ, Artist, and Technologist), Jesse Kirshbaum (CEO, NUE Agency), and Jesus Mantas (Global Managing Partner, IBM), discussing everything from how FYI works to their own experiences in business, technology, music, and creative endeavors.
You can download the app at FYI.me/app and follow FYI on Instagram. Key FYI features include:
- AI-Powered Idea Generation: FYI’s AI-powered system offers users creative suggestions and intelligent insights to help generate new ideas and explore new directions.
- Centralized File Management: FYI offers users an all-in-one platform to store, organize, and access files quickly and easily, eliminating the need for multiple tools and systems.
- Interactive Workspaces: The platform provides interactive layouts that allow users to present their work to clients, stakeholders, or team members, using both predefined and customized layouts.
- Advanced Communication: FYI’s integrated voice and video calling platform, with its AI assistant and built-in transcription service, ensures reliable and efficient communication across teams.
- Enhanced Security: FYI employs top-of-the-range encryption and security measures, allowing users to protect intellectual property and keep sensitive information confidential.
- User-Friendly Interface: FYI’s sleek and intuitive interface is easy to use and customize, helping users focus on work and increasing productivity.
- Collaborative Features: FYI’s platform features comprehensive collaboration tools like team assignments, task management, progress reporting, and milestone tracking. The platform ensures all critical team activity happens in a secure, centralized workspace for increased productivity, efficiency, and transparency.
Here’s a glimpse into the FYI launch in Miami during race weekend…