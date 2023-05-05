Ahead of the upcoming F1 Grand Prix Race in Miami, which is set to take place this Sunday (May 7), will.i.am has shared a fiery new collaboration with Lil Wayne.

On “The Formula,” the hip-hop veterans remind listeners of their place in the game. Will experiments with drill sounds as he delivers snappy, clever bars.

“Lightning quick, y’all can’t stick with it / I stay slick like I’m liquid / Super complex, ain’t comin’ simplistic / I told ’em, I told ’em, I told ’em I’m sick with the cold / So let me encode ’em / I got the ammo, so watch me reload ’em /I’m comin’ with flammables, time to explode ’em,” he raps.

Swooping in with some more heat is Wayne, with a verse chock-full of car metaphors

“Call me, ‘Weezy F1’ / My car fly like the Jetson’s / You a small fry, need ketchup / Fall behind or you can catch up / You can fall down or you can step up / Been a long time since I messed up / I told Father Time I’m his step-son,” he raps.

In a recent interview with us, Will pleasantly recalled meeting Wayne for the first time, and described the vibe he got from him.

You can listen to “The Formula” above.