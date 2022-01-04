Bitcoin, NFTs, jarred farts: these are the currencies of a bold new future. A bold new future that 90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto can no longer be a part of after a doctor told her to shut down her lucrative jarred fart operation. Matto blasted to viral fame in December after she announced that she was making a killing bottling up her flatulence and selling it to God knows who over the internet. According to Matto, she was making as much as $50,000 a week just by letting one rip into a glass container and mailing it to what we can only assume are freaking weirdos.

But then strategy struck. Following a brisk month of peak fart sales, Matto’s health began to give out. The cause? Too much farting. Via Page Six:

Matto was rushed to a hospital with chest pains she feared were symptoms of a heart attack, according to the outlet. After undergoing a battery of tests, including blood work and an EKG, Matto was told that her pain was the result of her steady diet of gas-inducing beans and eggs. “I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments,” Matto told Jam Press. “I was overdoing it.”

After pumping out 50 jars a fart a week to “meet demand,” Matto was forced to retire after experiencing intense pains from too much flatulence. As for what she plans to do now that the wind’s been knocked out of her sails, and the jars that she’d sell on the internet for cash money, Matto says she’ll invest her fart fortune in crypto. Of course.

(Via Page Six)