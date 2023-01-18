One of the biggest names in photo licensing has filed a significant lawsuit that could slow down the rapid rise in AI art generators. The controversial process “scrapes” previously created art and repurposes it through a series of algorithms that allow users to create theoretically new works. However, Getty Images has pushed back in UK court with a lawsuit that could see the practice stymied in lengthy copyright litigation.

On Monday, Getty targeted Stability AI for “illegally copying and processing millions of its copyrighted images.” Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“Getty Images provided licenses to leading technology innovators for purposes related to training artificial intelligence systems in a manner that respects personal and intellectual property rights,” said the company, which prohibits the sale of AI generated art, in a statement. “Stability AI did not seek any such license from Getty Images and instead, we believe, chose to ignore viable licensing options and long-standing legal protections in pursuit of their stand-alone commercial interests.”

In addition to Getty, a class action lawsuit in California federal court has been filed by a group of artists who seek to protect their intellectual property from being downloaded and repurposed by AI art generators without permission.

“Until now, when a purchaser seeks a new image ‘in the style’ of a given artist, they must pay to commission or license an original image from that artist,” the class action suit reads. “Now, those purchasers can use the artist’s works along with the artist’s name to generate new works in the artist’s style without compensating the artist at all.”

