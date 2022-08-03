If you think you had a bad day, at least you’re not Alex Jones. The InfoWars honcho and conspiracy theorist made a rare appearance at the defamation trial against him, which concerns debunked nonsense he’s long spread about the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre. But he only did so during the afternoon session. He was AWOL that morning, because he was busy. Busy doing what? Busy defaming one of the parents already suing him for defamation.

Alex Jones can't stop defaming the victim of his defamation. While Heslin is testifying about the murder of his son, and the harassment Alex played a huge role in through Infowars, Jones says he thinks Heslin is "on the Spectrum," is "slow" & being manipulated by very bad people pic.twitter.com/Mv2djwfxmj — DJ Danarchy (@DJDanarchy) August 2, 2022

That morning, while parents who lost children in the mass shooting were testifying against Jones, he was carrying on as usual, recording an episode of his show InfoWars. He took some time to address the trial that may leave him with less than nothing, singling out one of the parents, Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old victim Jesse Lewis.

“I’ve spent days, literally seven-feet, eight-feet away from Heslin,” Jones told his audience. “That guy’s real. And I thought it was an act when I saw some of the stuff on TV, just because he came off as so…let’s just say he’s an iceman. And it’s not an act. He is being manipulated by some very bad people.”

He then called Heslin “slow” (“because I gotta be honest”), adding, “I don’t think he’s stupid.” And that he thinks he “acts like somebody’s who’s on the spectrum,” which makes him “feel like an even bigger jerk.”

Jones has described Sandy Hook as a “false flag” operation, accusing the parents of being actors whose kids really weren’t murdered. Since then, they’ve been harassed and intimidated by those who believed Jones’ claims.

“What was said about me and Sandy Hook itself resonates around the world,” Heslin told the jury during an hour-long testimony, in which he fought back tears. “As time went on, I truly realized how dangerous it was. … My life has been threatened. I fear for my life, I fear for my safety.” He’s said his car and his home have even been shot at.

Scarlett Lewis, the mother of Jesse Lewis, also testified. “Jesse was real,” Lewis told the jury. “I am a real mom.”