On Tuesday, something rare happened in the defamation trial against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones: Alex Jones actually showed up. The InfoWars host has only been present in court for some of the trial, concerning debunked claims he’s made about the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, and he didn’t even show up the entire day. He skipped the morning session because he had other pressing matters: He had to record an episode of InfoWars, in which he made some predictably bizarre claims about the people suing him for defamation. (He also doesn’t appear to be done spreading Sandy Hook nonsense.) But he did show up for the afternoon portion, and he made a perfect spectacle of himself.

He began by not only showing up late, but used the time to rail against the judge.

After skipping the morning session, Alex Jones rolls up to the courthouse and trashes the judge on the way inside, calling her a liar. (For others so inclined, bad idea). 🎥 Fox 7 Austin pic.twitter.com/TGBu9UrbFY — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 2, 2022

During the trial, he put some mystery item in his mouth.

YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS STUFF UP! #AlexJones just turned away from the judge and toward the camera.. and…. put something in his mouth. pic.twitter.com/jXKY2IygQ1 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) August 2, 2022

The judge, who’s clearly already had it up to here with Jones, told him to spit out what she assumed as gum. Jones said it wasn’t gum, claiming that he recently had a tooth pulled and was massaging the inside of his mouth with his tongue. When he offered to show her, she replied, “I don’t want to see the inside of your mouth.”

WATCH: "Spit your gum out Mr. Jones," Judge tells #AlexJones. He proceeds to tell her he had a tooth pulled and he was "massaging the hole with his tongue", then wants to show the judge. Judge, "Sit down". pic.twitter.com/Ws7ggjo1Uk — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) August 2, 2022

Speaking of, when he finally took the stand, he used his rare court appearance to brag about the efficacy of the vitamins he hawks.

Alex Jones decides to try and sell the Sandy Hook jurors some of his supplements. pic.twitter.com/k332hJo6gL — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 2, 2022

He also talked about some of his biggest influences, including non-conspiracy theorist Larry King.

Alex Jones has now taken the stand. When asked who was his biggest influence coming up, he says Larry King. pic.twitter.com/NS58ATIAmJ — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 2, 2022

Jones also complained about his sore larynx, mere hours after recording an InfoWars special rather than attend the trial.

Alex Jones coughing and wheezing on the stand, pretending that he’s suffering from a torn larynx, when the jury has already heard the Info Wars segment of him screaming just hours ago…priceless. — 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) August 2, 2022

But you know who the real victim is here? Jones, because he says now he’s afraid to spread reckless conspiracy theories about other mass shootings, such as the one in Uvalde.

Alex Jones makes himself a victim of Sandy Hook, claiming that his listeners are mad at him because he is now afraid to talk about mass shootings like Uvalde because of this lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/P4bqknhjZh — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 2, 2022

It was a big deal to have Jones on the stand. “I never intentionally tried to hurt you,” Jones told the parents from the stand. “I never even said your name until this case came to court. I didn’t know who you were until this came up.”