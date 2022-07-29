The defamation lawsuit against Alex Jones is not going well for the conspiracy peddler. Jones is facing over $150 million in damages after being taken to court by the Sandy Hook families for falsely asserting that the deadly school shooting was a hoax. The trial is less than a week in, but the legal team for the families has already delivered damaging testimony from former Infowars employee Rob Jacobson who worked for the show from 2004 to 2017 after being personally hired by Jones.

In a video deposition, Jacobson revealed that he felt “complicit” about Jones’ radio show pushing the conspiracy theory even though he was not directly involved with the segments. However, Jacobson testified that he tried to put a stop to the Sandy Hook lies, but was mocked for his efforts. Via HuffPost:

“When [Sandy Hook] would come on the screen, I would make it my business to go in to the writers and explain to them as clearly as possible … what those ethics are and why they are violating them and what the damage could possibly be,” Jacobson said. “I must have been in that room four to five times, at least, and only to be received with laughter and jokes,” he added.

After his deposition was played, a “nervous” yet “frustrated” Jacobson further elaborated on the experience for the jury during Friday’s proceedings.

“I mean, it’s one thing to make a mistake,” Jacobson said. “It’s something else to have it pointed out to you not just once, but over, and over, and over and over again, and to not only hear the damage that you’re doing to people outside of your zone, but to actually laugh about it.”

Jones was not present in the court during the testimony, but he did appear earlier in the week and yelled at reporters that the whole thing is a “kangaroo court.”

(Via HuffPost)