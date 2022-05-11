To say Andy Dick has a checkered past is a profound understatement. A performer and NewsRadio alum (and not it’s only notorious one), he has a long history of being in trouble with the law, from stealing to drug abuse to publicly exposing himself to domestic violence. On Wednesday, he was arrested on charges of sexual misconduct while staying on a California campground.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Dick had been residing at a Orange County site with a group of people who were documenting their lives together on the YouTube channel Captain Content. During one of their livestreams, recorded on Wednesday morning, deputies showed up and started inquiring into a man’s claims that he’d been sexually assaulted.

During the livestream, deputies asked if they knew Dick’s whereabout. One of the men there, named Maximiliano, told them that he’d been staying in one of the RVs. Dick was subsequently arrested and is currently being held on $25,000 bail. The man who reported the alleged violation was taken to a hospital for examination.

As mentioned, there are many stories of Dick running afoul of the law. In 2018, he was charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of simple battery after he was alleged to have groped a woman’s butt while they were walking on a sidewalk.

(Via THR)