A Brief History Of Andy Dick’s Stealing, Groping, Genital-Exposing Insanity

Stealing a necklace is actually one of the tamer, more deviant acts Andy Dick has participated in. For some reason (let’s call it drugs) Andy has no qualms with exposing himself, defiling underage girls, ingesting copious amounts of chemical substances, and exposing himself some more. We could do a whole story of just Andy Dick urinating in public, but at this point, the cops have more to worry about with Dick than him relieving himself in public. So, since he’s been in the news again for being a naughty boy, here’s a brief history of Andy Dick’s legal woes.

May 1999

Things started to spiral out of control with Andy Dick in 1999, when he smashed his car into a pole in Hollywood, then quickly fled on foot to evade authorities. Of course, he was caught and placed under arrest. Police found weed and cocaine in his vehicle. Instead of going to jail, Dick pleaded guilty and was ordered to complete an 18-month drug program, which he did.

Since the incident happened and I’ve been able to conquer my problems, I’ve never been happier emotionally, in my family and in my career. I have a lot of support from a lot of people and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate that.

December 2004

Things seemed okay for a little while with Andy, and perhaps it seemed as though he learned his lesson. But, in 2004, he ended up arrested again after he decided to literally show his ass at a McDonald’s. Not sure if that had anything to do with this:

July 2008

One of the more disgusting things Andy Dick has done occurred in 2008. At a Murrieta, California Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot, Andy fondled the breasts and removed the top off a 17-year old girl. Police found marijuana and Xanex on Andy, and he was later released on bail. The incident also spawned this disturbing and evil mugshot:

January 2010

In West Virginia, Andy Dick was arrested after he groped two bar patrons. Here’s what the Huntington Police Department had to say: