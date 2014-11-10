A Brief History Of Andy Dick’s Stealing, Groping, Genital-Exposing Insanity

Stealing a necklace is actually one of the tamer, more deviant acts Andy Dick has participated in. For some reason (let’s call it drugs) Andy has no qualms with exposing himself, defiling underage girls, ingesting copious amounts of chemical substances, and exposing himself some more. We could do a whole story of just Andy Dick urinating in public, but at this point, the cops have more to worry about with Dick than him relieving himself in public. So, since he’s been in the news again for being a naughty boy, here’s a brief history of Andy Dick’s legal woes.
May 1999
Things started to spiral out of control with Andy Dick in 1999, when he smashed his car into a pole in Hollywood, then quickly fled on foot to evade authorities. Of course, he was caught and placed under arrest. Police found weed and cocaine in his vehicle. Instead of going to jail, Dick pleaded guilty and was ordered to complete an 18-month drug program, which he did.
Since the incident happened and I’ve been able to conquer my problems, I’ve never been happier emotionally, in my family and in my career. I have a lot of support from a lot of people and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate that.
December 2004
Things seemed okay for a little while with Andy, and perhaps it seemed as though he learned his lesson. But, in 2004, he ended up arrested again after he decided to literally show his ass at a McDonald’s. Not sure if that had anything to do with this:
July 2008
One of the more disgusting things Andy Dick has done occurred in 2008. At a Murrieta, California Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot, Andy fondled the breasts and removed the top off a 17-year old girl. Police found marijuana and Xanex on Andy, and he was later released on bail. The incident also spawned this disturbing and evil mugshot:
January 2010
In West Virginia, Andy Dick was arrested after he groped two bar patrons. Here’s what the Huntington Police Department had to say:
Based upon statements of two victims and independent witness accounts alleging that he had engaged in unwanted and uninvited groping of the two victims’ genital areas, Andrew R. Dick (AKA Andy Dick) of South Pasadena, Calif., was arrested and charged with two counts of Sex Abuse in the First Degree.
I know plenty of Dicks who are not dicks, aren’t dicky at all, and do zero dickish things. Stop being a dick. Dick.
Don’t be such a pussy
Bein’ a boob, taint no excuse!
Penis
I can’t stop thinking about the American Dad episode when Roger can’t stand him.
Jon Lovitz clearly didn’t punch him hard enough.
Disturbing and evil doesn’t even begin to describe that mugshot.
No, not really. Still a piece of shit but wasn’t Hartman’s wife truly unstable to begin with? Whether he gave her coke or not it seems a reach to blame him for the murder, no?
Can we just have Jiminy Glick on Between Two Ferns please?
What about the people that tried to tell him to not marry Brynn? They didn’t like her and didn’t want him marrying her. She was clearly unstable after the birth of their son, when Hartman’s ex-wife sent a card of congratulations and received a death threat from Brynn in return. Not all of the blame needs to be put on this jackass.