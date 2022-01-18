In the midst of yet another spat between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former president Donald Trump last week, conservative author and media personality Ann Coulter came out swinging in support of DeSantis, and now, she’s ratcheting up her campaign against Trump by directly contacting the press about what she thinks of Trump’s status in the Republican Party. In short, he’s toast.

In a blunt statement to The New York Times, Coulter made it clear that she feels DeSantis is the future of the party, not Trump who continues to threaten another presidential run in 2024:

In an email, Ms. Coulter, herself a part-time Florida resident, put a finer point on what makes Mr. DeSantis’s rise unsettling for the former president. “Trump is done,” she wrote. “You guys should stop obsessing over him.”

Coulter’s email to the Times continues a run of scathing attacks on Trump. After the former president demanded to know DeSantis’ vaccination status last week — Trump has become increasingly pro-vax once he realized he should be heavily milking Operation Warp Speed for credit — Coulter came to the Florida governor’s defense by flat-out calling Trump a “con man.”

“Trump is demanding to know Ron DeSantis’s booster status, and I can now reveal it,” Coulter tweeted. “He was a loyal booster when Trump ran in 2016, but then he learned our president was a liar and con man whose grift was permanent. I hope that clears things up.”

(Via The New York Times)