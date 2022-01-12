The term “Dems in disarray” has been used a lot over the last year, largely due to two (2) Democratic lawmakers who keep gumming up the works. But the Republicans aren’t doing too hot either. Donald Trump, the man who hijacked the party back in 2016, continues to lord over it, despite being a failed one-term president who failed as a blogger and now lives in resorts. But sometimes some prominent GOP member will dare to cross him. On Wednesday, that person was Ann Coulter.

Earlier in the day, Trump gave an interview with OAN, the network largely dedicated to fawning over the 45th president. During his talk, he took what seemed like a veiled swipe at Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who a few weeks back dodged a question about whether or not he’s boosted with an extra dose of a COVID vaccine.

“I watched a couple politicians be interviewed and one of the questions was, ‘Did you get a booster?’ Because they had the vaccine and they’re answering like — in other words, the answer is ‘yes’ but they don’t want to say it, because they’re gutless,” Trump said. He didn’t say DeSantis’ name, but Coulter decided to comment on it in her typically sarcastic style.

EXCLUSIVE: Trump is demanding to know Ron DeSantis's booster status, and I can now reveal it. He was a loyal booster when Trump ran in 2016, but then he learned our president was a liar and con man whose grift was permanent. I hope that clears things up. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 12, 2022

This is far from the first time Coulter torched Trump. Last fall, she called him “abjectly stupid” and accused him of “not keeping his promises” and “directly betraying his base.” She even slammed him for skipping out on his taxes. (To those who can’t believe they agree with Ann Coulter on an issue, keep in mind she has a lot of other views you probably don’t share.)

In the meantime, some longtime Trump confidants — who are no longer confidants — speculated that he has no intention of running in 2024 and is merely trying to fleece his supporters out of their hard-earned money.