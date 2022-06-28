Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is very good at explaining complicated situations in a way that dummies like me can understand. The progressive politician is also very good at social media (unlike “colossal creep” Ted Cruz), and she combined these skills to get out vital information following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Hello, Republicans are mad because I am sharing this information. Too bad! Freedom of choice is an inalienable right. Your bodily autonomy belongs to you. Link to my full IG story on how to protect yourself + access abortion in a post-Roe world,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, along with screenshots from her Instagram.

In one, a follower asks, “I live in Texas and I’ve seen I can get the pill online. Is this safe? Can they track my purchase?” Ocasio-Cortez replied, “Yes! Mifepristone + misoprosto (otherwise known as ‘Plan C’) is a safe, effective way to end a pregnancy under 11 weeks. Make sure you get them from a reputable provider, which you can find at places like PlanCPills.org.” She further suggested deleting period tracking apps “if you’re in an impacted state” (there are many of them) and using “throwaway email addresses,” private browsers, and a VPN “to stay safe” for doing abortion research.

Hello, Republicans are mad because I am sharing this information. Too bad! 🚺⚧ Freedom of choice is an inalienable right. Your bodily autonomy belongs to you. 💊 Link to my full IG story on how to protect yourself + access abortion in a post-Roe world:https://t.co/JdFoyKdoPl pic.twitter.com/iRk4IJXmvY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 28, 2022

In another tweet, AOC responded to former-Washington Examiner reporter John Gage who tattled on her for “posting about how people can skirt abortion bans.”

AOC also called J.D. Vance a “ding-dong,” which isn’t informative. But it is funny.

We cannot allow this ding-dong who doesn’t seem to know the typical American seeking reproductive care is already a MOTHER, & who also thought fertility had to do with Daylight Savings become the next US Senator for Ohio. Time to knock doors for @TimRyan: https://t.co/8pXZZIMpWr pic.twitter.com/JfP9bsGhBZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 26, 2022

Here’s the direct link to her abortion access guide.