Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is having a serious moment right now. After defeating 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley to win New York’s 14th district primary and become the youngest woman ever elected to serve in Congress in the history of the United States, in the biggest upset in the 2018 midterm elections, Ocasio-Cortez can’t seem to lose.

As a young, female Democratic politician however, Ocasio-Cortez is both sadly and predictably attracting a lot of conservative trolls, on Twitter and otherwise — yet she manages to deflect her critics with sharp wit and confidence. When conservative pundit Eddie Scarry recently mocked her wardrobe, the internet rallied around her as she swatted him away like a fly.

If I walked into Congress wearing a sack, they would laugh & take a picture of my backside. If I walk in with my best sale-rack clothes, they laugh & take a picture of my backside. Dark hates light – that’s why you tune it out. Shine bright & keep it pushing.✨ https://t.co/mRq5wn0v9A — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 15, 2018

Likewise, when Newsmax host John Cardillo took a shot at Ocasio-Cortez on Monday morning, she swiftly shot him down. “[Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] is a perfect example of why the Electoral College is so important,” Cardillo tweeted. “Without it, the people who voted for her would make decisions for of us.”

As for her response, ladies and gentlemen we have a murder to report.

“Ah yes, God forbid a diverse, working-class district (that more accurately represents modern America) actually have equal say in our democracy as your weird uncle with questionable racial beliefs who shares fake conspiracy memes on Facebook,” Ocasio-Cortez fired back in a retweet.