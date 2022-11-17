Donald Trump is many things. A former president. A twice-impeached president. An instigator of an insurrection. A reality television star. As much as he tried, he will most likely never be president again, because if the midterms proved anything, he is not popular enough even within his own party to run for president again. And, according to Apple, he is not interesting enough to be the subject of a television series anymore.

A report from The Ankler this week says that Apple has canceled its plans to develop a television series about the life of the former president. Apple quietly optioned the rights to adapt journalist Maggie Haberman’s book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America into a series a few months ago. Haberman’s book was released in October by Penguin Press. Here’s a description of the New York Times bestseller from the publisher:

“Interviews with hundreds of sources and numerous interviews over the years with Trump himself portray a complicated and often contradictory historical figure. Capable of kindness but relying on casual cruelty as it suits his purposes. Pugnacious. Insecure. Lonely. Vindictive. Menacing. Smarter than his critics contend and colder and more calculating than his allies believe. A man who embedded himself in popular culture, galvanizing support for a run for high office that he began preliminary spadework for 30 years ago, to ultimately become a president who pushed American democracy to the brink.”

Apple was smart to abandon this project: a Trump series does not fit in really well with the likes of Foundation, Severance, Mythic Quest, Ted Lasso, or Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. And also, absolutely no one wants to see this anyway. The Trump Era is a part of American history that is best never, ever fictionalized.

