Last Updated: September 21st Apple TV+ may only have a handful of original series right now, but the rookie streaming platform knows it’s quality, not quantity, that really matters. That’s why Apple’s invested in some big-name stars headlining some award-worthy dramas, sci-fi series, and feel-good anthologies. From names like Witherspoon, Aniston, Carell, and Momoa to boundary-pushing storytelling centering on sci-fi dystopias, a #MeToo workplace fallout, and a modern re-telling of a historical icon, there’s something for everyone on Apple TV+ if you know where to look. And we’re here to help with that last part. Here are the best shows streaming on Apple TV+ right now. Related: The Best Shows On Disney+ Right Now

Ted Lasso 2 seasons, 23 episodes | IMDb: 8.8/10 Former SNL funnyman Jason Sudeikis reprises a character he invented for NBC’s Premier League promos years ago with this feel-good comedy series about an American football coach, who travels across the pond to helm an entirely different sports team. Sudeikis is charming and cheeky as Lasso, a Kansas City coach who seems incredibly naive despite his talent for reaching his players. Along with his assistant coach, the two travel to England to coach a soccer team — a sport they know next to nothing about — bonding with the team’s uptight new owner and its ragtag group of players along the way. It’s hard to imagine a better show to watch right now, and Sudeikis proves there’s more than one kind of comedy that works on TV. Add To Watchlist The Morning Show 2 seasons, 20 episodes | IMDb: 8.4/10 Perhaps the most-talked-about show on Apple’s original slate is this comedy series starring Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, and Jennifer Aniston that’s already racked in a ton of awards. Aniston plays Alex Levy, a veteran co-anchor of a popular morning show whose partner of 15-years, Mitch Kessler (Carell) is fired amidst sexual harassment accusations. Witherspoon’s younger, plucky field reporter is quickly picked to take Mitch’s place and Alex is forced to defend her job and find her new place on the show. Season two isn’t as stellar as the show’s original outing but it still manages to deliver some terrific performances from its main cast. Add To Watchlist

Defending Jacob 1 season, 8 episodes | IMDb: 8.5/10 Chris Evans leads an impressive cast in this crime drama filled with twists and murder. Evans plays an Assistant District Attorney named Andy Barber whose son, Jacob (Jaeden Martell), is accused of stabbing his classmate to death in the woods near their home. Michelle Dockery plays Jacob’s mom, Laurie, and most of the suspense comes from watching this “perfect” family unit begin to crumble under the trauma of an investigation and ensuing trial. Evans holds up well as a man who will do anything for his son even as he keeps (potentially damning) secrets that threaten his family’s safety, and Dockery is put through the emotional wringer as she begins to view her child, and her entire life, in a more sinister light. Add To Watchlist See 1 season, 8 episodes | IMDb: 7.6/10 Jason Momoa has built a resume playing the strong, rugged, silent types, and he’s channeling that Khal Drogo energy for this dystopian series that imagines what the world would look like if people couldn’t, well, see. Momoa plays a blind tribal leader who raises two able-sighted children. They’re hunted by a fanatical queen who sends an army to rid the world of sightseers, leading Momoa’s Baba Voss to venture beyond his borders and find a new promised land. Add To Watchlist

Servant 2 seasons, 20 episodes | IMDb: 7.7/10 M. Night Shyamalan is the brains behind this psychological thriller, so… yeah, it’s total nightmare fuel. The show follows a young family who experiences an unimaginable loss. Lauren Ambrose plays Dorothy Turner, a TV news reporter whose newborn dies suddenly, leaving herself and her husband Sean (Toby Kebbell) devastated. To help cope with their grief, they adopt a creepily realistic reborn doll named Jericho and hire a mysterious young girl named Leanne to be his “nanny.” Hey, we warned you it was weird. Add To Watchlist Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet 2 seasons, 16 episodes | IMDb: 7.5/10 It’s Always Sunny star Rob McElhenney headlines this comedy series that’s basically The Office, but if Dunder Mifflin were a video game creator, not a paper company. McElhenney plays Ian, the creative director of the biggest MMORPG Mythic Quest, which is prepping to launch a new expansion pack, but some technical glitches and creative differences threaten to ruin the game’s debut. Add To Watchlist

Dickinson 2 seasons, 20 episodes | IMDb: 7.1/10 Hailee Steinfeld plays the infamous authoress in this historical comedy series that reimagines Emily Dickinson as a rule-breaking feminist icon. She has lesbian love affairs and imagined meetings with Wiz Khalifa and hosts opium parties. It’s wild and bizarre and addicting to watch, especially because Steinfeld is just so damn good in it. Add To Watchlist Truth Be Told 2 seasons, 13 episodes | IMDb: 7.1/10 This drama starring Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul capitalizes on the universal obsession with true crime podcasts, tapping Spencer to play a dogged reporter named Poppy Parnell who, years earlier, helped paint Paul’s Warren Cave as a cold-blooded murderer. When Poppy uncovers new information about the case, she reconnects with Cave, who claims he was framed for the crime, forcing Poppy to reevaluate what she believed to be true, and how she used her platform to seek “justice.” Season two just launched with Spencer returning to her role as Poppy and Kate Hudson popping up as the subject of her latest investigative podcast. Add To Watchlist