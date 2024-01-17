Arnold Schwarzenegger has reportedly been detained at Munich airport after landing in Germany on Wednesday. As for why customs official snatched up the former California governor and world famous movie star, the Terminator actor forgot to declare a luxury watch that he brought into the country for a charity auction.

The news was first reported by Bild, and it appears German custom officials do not mess around, which Arnold is now learning after the Audemars Piguet timepiece landed him in a sea of red tape that could result in criminal charges.

Spokesman for the Munich Main Customs Office, Thomas Meister, told BILD: ‘We have initiated criminal proceedings under tax law. The watch should have been registered because it is an import.’ ‘If the goods remain in the EU, you have to declare them through customs. This applies to everyone, whether their name is Schwarzenegger or Müller, Meier, Huber,’ a customs spokesman told German outlet SZ.

Despite the brouhaha that has already sparked a wave of international headlines, custom officials told the media that Schwarzenegger will most likely be allowed to “continue on his journey” after the actor properly declares the luxury watch and settles the ensuing tax issues. Although, that process reportedly could take several hours, and Arnold might still be sitting at the airport while you’re reading this. We’re sure he loves that.

