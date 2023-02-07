Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon star in a new romcom, Your Place Or Mine, for Netflix. From the looks of the various premiere photos (above and here), however, only the title of the movie immediately gives away the film’s subgenre. As our own Josh Kurp pointed out, these two are not exactly Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain on the red carpet, and Mila Kunis apparently gave both Ashton and Reese some ribbing for looking so “awkward” on the red carpet by not embracing each other. This apparently wasn’t the case due to Ashton’s admitted not wild attitude about bathing, so what gives?

All of this (or none of this, rather) happened for a reason. As Kutcher explained on the Chicks In The Office podcast, he was incredibly worried about showing too much chemistry and being accused of having an affair. In Kutcher’s mind, he chose the lesser of two awkward situations. Via Page Six:

“Here’s the thing: If I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her,” the actor, who is married to Mila Kunis, said on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast Monday. “If I stand next to her and I put my hands in my pockets, so there’s no chance that, like, that could be the rumor, the rumor is we don’t like each other.”

Well, mission accomplished? No one is out there accusing Ashton of having an affair with Reese. And there’s something to be said for avoiding unnecessary, press-fueled drama. You can watch Ashton’s explanation below.

Mila Kunis is putting a stop to Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon’s awkward pictures pic.twitter.com/IFXFJLapt9 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 7, 2023

