It’s hard to pull off Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain’s internet-breaking chemistry on the red carpet. Take Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, for instance. They’re two charismatic, attractive actors, but at the premiere of their romantic-comedy, Your Place or Mine, they looked like 12-year-olds on a first date at Chili’s. The pictures were so awkward that Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis, called them out on their lack of passion.

“She even emailed us last night,” Witherspoon said about Kunis on the Today show. “She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.'” The Legally Blonde actress wasn’t offended, though. She and Kunis have been friends for years. “It’s just fun because when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other because I’ve loved her for so long,” Witherspoon explained. “He’s so professional. He’s the funniest guy. I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun.”

Your Place or Mine director Aline Brosh McKenna (who co-created the wonderful Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) told the Hollywood Reporter that Witherspoon and Kutcher both wanted to “make something fresh and modern that felt very today and a reality and a grounded-ness to it, so like where she lives, her clothing, how her kid dresses and his apartment is a nice apartment, but it’s not like a $20 million apartment. It’s a perennial genre, my favorite romantic comedies come from the ’30s and ’40s, so you can always find a way to update it and I hope that’s what we did.”

But based on the photos, if the question is “your place or mine,” the answer is “neither.”

