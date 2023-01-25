Earlier this week, A&W Root Beer issued a very obvious jab at the recent controversy over the M&M characters no longer being sexy enough for Tucker Carlson and his audience of candy-horny conservatives. It couldn’t be more clear what the soft drink company was satirizing in the blatantly comical statement about finally putting pants on its 60-year-old mascot.

“Since 1963, Rooty the Great Root Bear has been our beloved spokesbear,” A&W wrote. “We knew people would notice because he’s literally a 6-foot tall bear wearing an orange sweater. But now we get it — even a mascot’s lack of pants can be polarizing. Therefore, we have decided that Rooty will wear jeans going forward.”

You might be thinking, who could possibly miss the joke here? And the answer is Fox Business. The right-leaning network fell hook, line, and the sinker for the gag during Wednesday’s episode of Mornings with Maria as anchor Cheryl Casone blasted A&W for caving to the “woke police” who apparently won’t rest until animals everywhere aren’t walking around half-naked. Whatever happened to America?!

Fox Business responded to this news by lamenting the "woke police cancel culture" https://t.co/qQVR7BLeiT pic.twitter.com/BlJ4ZVuJtA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 25, 2023

“First it was M&M’s, now a bear has to wear pants,” [Carone] exclaimed. “This is the woke police. Cancel culture has gone ridiculous.” “Quit your crying!” Maria Bartiromo told the root beer company. She subsequently turned to guest panelist James Freeman and asked him “you think it’s a joke?”

Yes, Maria, it’s obviously a joke, and your show is now the punchline.

