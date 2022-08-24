ben-shapiro-jpg.jpeg
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Hater Ben Shapiro Got His Ass Handed To Him By Someone Who Pointed Out That He Had Over $20K Of PPP Loan Debt Forgiven

Right-wing chronic grump Ben Shapiro has no sympathy for student loan debtors, so how’s that working out for him in light of his forgiven federal loan?

Yes, that’s what’s going on here. If we back up a minute, Shapiro bit himself in the butt, too, when he started complaining about reports (which turned out to be accurate) about President Biden cancelling $10,000 in debt for most student loan borrowers (who fall under a certain income threshold). Biden made provisions for more forgiveness for some borrowers, and that includes Pell Grant recipients, and Shapiro made it known in advance that he’s not here for this plan. He believes that debtors (even those who fell into the predatory loan trap, as with student loan debtors who find that they are making on-time payments for a decade and still owe much more than they initially borrowed) should pay up, no matter what.

“I have a controversial idea about paying off student loan debt,” the Daily Wire creator tweeted. “[D]on’t take out debt you will likely be unable to pay off, and don’t ask others to pay off your debts.”

This seemed par for the course, and Shapiro went on his merry little way, but then someone pointed out that Shapiro also has some federal loan forgiveness in his pocket. It’s quite recent, actually, which is stunning for someone who seems to be doing pretty well for himself financially.

Shapiro’s Daily Wire received quite a bit of PPP relief from the federal government, and he had over $20,000 of that instantly forgiven. That’s more than most student loan debtors will receive, so people had to drag him for it. Oh, and he should “maybe cut back on the Starbucks?” The responses rolled onto social media.

And he’s got no one to think for this backlash but himself.

