British prime minister and Gary Busey look-alike Boris Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday amid a series of scandals.

“In the past few weeks, I have been trying to convince my colleagues it would be eccentric to change governments when we have achieved so much,” he said in his speech outside No. 10 Downing St. amid boos from the assembled crowd. “I regret not to be successful in those arguments and, of course, it’s painful not to be able to see through those projects myself.” Johnson added, “I want you to know how sad I am at giving up the best job in the world. But them’s the breaks.”

The step bookends an extraordinary 36 hours in British politics in which more than 50 ministers and senior government aides resigned, leaving the government in a state of paralysis. Johnson said he would appoint a new cabinet as he stays in office until a successor has been found, a process that could take months.

Things are not going great across the pond, unlike in the United States where everything is hunky dory. But many Brits are celebrating Johnson’s departure with good humor (sorry, humour), as evidenced by this live interview with lawmaker Chris Philp, one of the dozens who resigned this week, on Sky News. He’s not thrilled, but everyone else is.

INCREDIBLE SCENES “THE BENNY HILL THEME TUNE” IS BEING BLASTED OUT ON SKY NEWS. pic.twitter.com/N06wBwcoZl — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 7, 2022

They have Benny Hill. We have the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme. It’s only fair.

