Model and former-Miss California Carrie Prejean Boller received nationwide attention over her response to a question about marriage equality during the 2009 Miss USA pageant. When asked (by Perez Hilton, because 2009) whether same-sex marriage should be legalized, she infamously replied, “I believe that marriage should be between a man and a woman, no offense to anybody out there. But that’s how I was raised and I believe that it should be between a man and a woman.”

That’s when Prejean Boller became a “right-wing hero,” as Los Angeles Magazine called her. She now shares her conservative views to her 11,000-plus followers on Instagram, where she has recently pivoted to offering money to people at Target if they remove their masks. (Her bio includes an American flag emoji followed by the number “45.”)

Rolling Stone reports that Prejean Boller, who married former-Baltimore Ravens quarterback Kyle Boller in 2010, encourages “people to defy indoor mask policies and go mask-free in big-box stores in exchange for money. In this series, Prejean Boller and fellow anti-mask activist Patrice Reynolds, who identify themselves as the ‘muzzle-free patrol,’ stand in front of a Target sign mandating face coverings indoors before going up to people who are not wearing masks inside Target and giving them $1 bills.”

Have we learned nothing from “stranger danger”? Do not accept money from randos.

According to her Stories, Prejean Boller has been speaking at conservative rallies, hobnobbing with far-right influencers like Lauren Boebert and Madison Cawthorn at Mar-a-Lago, and, with Reynolds, has been actively campaigning for people to violate mask policies at big-box stores. In a video from three weeks ago, they went into a Home Goods in Encinitas, California, giving the “muzzle-free” (adult) shoppers $5 bills with smiley faces on them and offering money to people to take off their masks. “I love seeing all the normal people who do not comply with tyranny!” she said in a caption.

Prejean Boller, who had her Miss California title revoked for failing to fulfill her contractual commitments (there were many “you’re fired” headlines at the time), went viral for her comments at a school board meeting in California. “I’m a mama bear and I know there’s a lot of mama bears here tonight, and no one’s gonna mess with our cubs,” she said. “I’m simply here to tell you to unmask our children. We’re done begging. In fact, we’re done asking for permission. We are gonna be unmasking our children today.” She also claimed that the pandemic was “over.” This was in August 2021.

