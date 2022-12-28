Dave Bautista Glass Onion Duke Cody
Netflix
Viral

Dave Bautista’s Head Wrinkles In ‘Glass Onion’ Were A Star Of Their Own According To Fans

With Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery now streaming on Netflix, people are having a blast pointing out their favorite moments and details of the wildly intricate whodunnit on social media. One of those details? Dave Bautista‘s head wrinkles.

In the film, the Guardians of the Galaxy star plays Duke Cody, a flamboyant gun-loving, mens rights streamer. Thanks to working with directors like Rian Johnson (Glass Onion) and Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049), Bautista has been significantly stretching his acting skills, placing himself in an entirely different level than wrestlers-turned-actors like The Rock and John Cena. However, his distinctive head wrinkles appear to be stealing the show when it comes to his latest role.

You can see some of the reactions that are starting to pile up on Twitter as Glass Onion racks up some serious views over the holidays:

As for the source of Bautista’s wrinkles, the actor has never publicly addressed their presence. The most likely explanation is Bautista’s prior history with the extremely graphic wrestling practice known as “blading,” which involves cutting the scalp with blades to make matches look more bloody. He was fined in 2008 by the WWE for using blades during his Raw fight with Chris Jericho, and that’s part of what prompted Bautista to leave the sport a year later.

However, that’s only speculation. According to Men’s Health, the condition known as “cutis verticis gyrata” can cause head wrinkles in men. Either way, people are here for it. Glass Onion is stacked with a ridiculous cast of talent, and what’s blowing up social media? Bautista’s head wrinkles.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is available for streaming on Netflix.

×