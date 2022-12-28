With Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery now streaming on Netflix, people are having a blast pointing out their favorite moments and details of the wildly intricate whodunnit on social media. One of those details? Dave Bautista‘s head wrinkles.

In the film, the Guardians of the Galaxy star plays Duke Cody, a flamboyant gun-loving, mens rights streamer. Thanks to working with directors like Rian Johnson (Glass Onion) and Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049), Bautista has been significantly stretching his acting skills, placing himself in an entirely different level than wrestlers-turned-actors like The Rock and John Cena. However, his distinctive head wrinkles appear to be stealing the show when it comes to his latest role.

You can see some of the reactions that are starting to pile up on Twitter as Glass Onion racks up some serious views over the holidays:

dave bautista’s head was by far the most interesting narrative arc of knives out glass onion pic.twitter.com/lQAsuhua2H — Alexandra Vreeland (@avreeland) December 26, 2022

Just watched Glass Onion with my mom, whose main takeaway is Dave Bautista’s head — rory (@aurora_f) December 26, 2022

I really want to feel Dave Bautista's head… wrinkles? Dorsal rivulets? #KnivesOutGlassOnion — North American Guava Bat (@BiscuitTweets) December 25, 2022

the way dave bautista's head frumples when he emotes makes it looks like his brain is just under the skin — Chumpified Failgal Pogwife Girlboss (@MadMaxnie) December 25, 2022

Thought I was gonna die laughing at Dave Bautista and his “Alpha male” character when his 5’0” mom just keeps poppin’ him upside the head. Cracked me up. So well-cast. So well-played. So well-written. Glass Onion pic.twitter.com/fLnOhDlOHE — Reba King (@GrimReeber) December 28, 2022

As for the source of Bautista’s wrinkles, the actor has never publicly addressed their presence. The most likely explanation is Bautista’s prior history with the extremely graphic wrestling practice known as “blading,” which involves cutting the scalp with blades to make matches look more bloody. He was fined in 2008 by the WWE for using blades during his Raw fight with Chris Jericho, and that’s part of what prompted Bautista to leave the sport a year later.

However, that’s only speculation. According to Men’s Health, the condition known as “cutis verticis gyrata” can cause head wrinkles in men. Either way, people are here for it. Glass Onion is stacked with a ridiculous cast of talent, and what’s blowing up social media? Bautista’s head wrinkles.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is available for streaming on Netflix.