With the midterm elections only a few days away, Ron DeSantis dropped a brand new campaign ad that claims God sent him to be the governor of Florida. Not only that, but the ad appears to tack on an eighth day to the Biblical creation story where apparently the Lord did look down upon the state of Florida and say, “Golly gee, I hope no one wears masks down there.”

“So God made him a fighter,” the narrator reads. “God said, I need somebody willing to get up before dawn and kiss his family goodbye, travel thousands of miles for no other reason than to serve the people, to save their jobs, their livelihoods, their liberty, their happiness.”

I love you, Ron. On behalf of millions of people, never stop fighting for freedom. pic.twitter.com/5wcopo041U — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) November 4, 2022

Naturally, the Biblical overtones don’t stop there as the ad continues to tout DeSantis’ divine mission to make sure schools and Applebee’s are never closed even when there’s a deadly pandemic. God hates that. Via Mediaite:

God said, I need somebody who will take the arrows, stand firm in the wake of unrelenting attacks. Look a mother in the eyes and tell her that her child will be in school. She can keep her job. Go to church. Eat dinner with friends.

The holy ad ends by touting DeSantis’ stature as a family man who will (no joke) hold old people’s hands while they’re dying, which probably happens a lot thanks to God’s chosen fighter pushing back on the wicked evils of COVID mitigation.

(Via Mediaite)