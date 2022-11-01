Joe Rogan has shared his thoughts on next week’s midterm elections, and he’s predicting a blood bath for the Democrats. Rogan, who has bristled in the past about being called a secret conservative, didn’t do much to counteract that theory while opining that Democrats are out here “making Republicans” because of their position on topics like climate activism, COVID mitigation, and, yup, pronouns.

Here Rogan’s reasoning for why a “red wave” is coming that will be on par with “the elevator doors opening up in The Shining.” Via Mediaite:

When it comes to more divisive topics, Rogan suggests, “there are a lot of people that are afraid of talking about it. But they’re not afraid of voting about it. Because there’s a lot of people that are afraid of the reprisal. They’re afraid of getting attacked and they’ll silently, when they’re amongst friends going, ‘What the f*ck is going on? Like, what is going on?’ And those people — that’s gonna be responsible for the red wave.”

Rogan’s guest, comedian Bridget Phetasy, agreed with his premise by citing that a family member who supports DeSantis now. Although, she never gets into why that’s happening.

“I had a family member who’s a boomer and a die hard liberal, and they told me when I was home this summer that they would vote for (Ron) DeSantis,” Phetasy said. “And I’m like, how did you lose this person? How did you lose this person? This is a go to the ballot and vote Blue no matter what, and you’ve lost even the boomers!”

People becoming more conservative as they get older? Wow, what a strange, new phenomenon that’s never happened before. It’s probably because of the vaccines. Look what you did, liberals!

(Via Mediaite)